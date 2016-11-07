  • Search form

Sports

Saudi golfer Al Helaissi steals thunder in SABB Open Stroke Play event

CHITO P. MANUEL |

Overall Best Net champion Abdulaziz Al Helaissi and Overall Best Gross champion Dan McLaughlin are flanked by SABB CEO David Dew, left, and Dirab Golf Committee Chairman Tariq Javed. (Photos by Noel A. Alipoyo)

RIYADH: Saudi bank executive Abdulaziz C produced a round to remember to win the Overall Best Net title on Saturday in the 11th Annual SABB Open Stroke Play Golf Tournament 2016 at the Dirab Golf & Country Club.
The 27-handicap Al Helaissi, CEO of the Gulf International Bank with head office in Bahrain, shot a sparkling net score of 8-under 64 in an outstanding display that surprised even himself coming from a bad round the day before.
A serious golfer who took golf lessons in the United States to improve his game, Al Helaissi recovered from an early stumble – a double bogey on his opening hole at No. 1 – to shoot nines of 44-47 for a gross score of 91.
Al Helaissi whose late father was a former Saudi ambassador to the UK, where he was born, made the first of his three front nine pars on the second hole only to suffer his worst hole on No. 12 when he triple bogeyed.
But a solid par-par finish coming home put Al Helaissi in good stead. All told Al Helaissi had five pars, eight bogeys, four double bogeys and one triple bogey.
Sharing the stage with Al Helaissi was Dan McLaughlin, a 3-handicap who bested the field to win Overall Best Gross crown on 73, just 1 over on the flat but challenging layout.
The Canadian McLaughlin enjoyed a tidy round for nines of 37-36. He shot consecutive birdies on 8 and 9 to offset a double bogey on the second hole and a bogey on No. 7. On the back nine Laughlin posted two birdies and two bogeys.
The 18-hole event also doubled as the Stroke Play Club Championship giving the Best Gross winner McLaughlin bragging rights as champion for the 2016-2017 season.
Birthday boy Filipino Christer Rem Sibug, back in the Kingdom for the Saudi Open amateur golf tournament next month, won the First Division (0-9 handicap) on 74 from gross score of 82 and handicap of 8.
Briton Clark Windross clinched second place on countback from another Filipino Alex Arellano after both players tied on 75. To break the tie backnine scores were compared and Windross had 39 to 40 by Arellano.
The first two Second Division (10-18) winners were decided by countback with Niklas Korionen taking first place and another Filipino Joe Vallado in second place. Korionen and Vallado had matching cards of 67s. Arimi Arifin took third position on 71 (88-17).
In the Third Division (19-28) first place went to Kang Soon Dong 65 (86-21), and second and third to the Filpino pair of Verlie Quindoza 67 (86-19) and Dennis Catapang 70 (89-19).
Winning the Ladies Division in runaway fashion was Korean Chan Hwi Lee who returned a brilliant 66. A distant second was Marika Kovacik 75 while Martina O’Reilly claimed third on 76.
The skill prizes for men’s and ladies longest drive were nabbed by Hugh Kidman and C. H. Lee and closest to the pin by Arifin.
David Dew, CEO of SABB, played in the tournament handed out prizes to winners during the awards ceremony. He thanked all participants for supporting the tournament which he has committed to be a SABB annual event.

