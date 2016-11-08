Eliminating Daesh

This is with reference to the report “Fight against Daesh will not end in Mosul, says Masrour Barzani” (Nov. 7). Wiping out Daesh from Mosul should not be seen as the ultimate victory in the fight against terrorism. Daesh is undoubtedly a cancer that has spread quickly in the world. We all need to devise a comprehensive strategy to fight the ideology that gives rise to organizations like Daesh, Al-Qaeda and Boko Haram. It is also necessary to study the social, economic and political factors that lead to the radicalization of people. Military actions may temporarily stop the growth of terrorist organizations and weaken them but to eliminate such outfits, the world needs to change its approach. We also need to wage an intellectual battle to counter the deviant ideology that is plaguing the Muslim world.

Being religious does not mean one should adopt a regressive attitude toward life. Islam is a progressive religion. Unfortunately, certain religious elements want people to believe that Islam does not want its followers to study science and literature, which is not true.