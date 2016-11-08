Fighting obesity

This is with reference to the report “‘Combine science and compassion in tackling the challenge of obesity’” (Nov. 7). Obesity in Saudi Arabia has become a major problem particularly among youth. We should not rely on the government to take some steps to check the situation. It is the responsibility of all members of society to fight obesity, which leads to many health problems. In order to effectively fight obesity, there is a need to understand the root cause of the problem. As far as Saudi Arabia is concerned, sedentary lifestyle appears to be the main cause of obesity.

It is correct that harsh weather conditions are, too a great extent, responsible for many health issues but where there is a will there’s a way. By introducing small changes to our lifestyle and dietary habits, we can achieve great results and fight obesity.

At least 20 minutes of exercise fours weeks a day could help us improve our overall health. When it comes to diet, instead of starving ourselves we should try to eat healthy. The concept of three square meals in our part of the world needs to be changed. In today’s lifestyle, we should adopt and implement the idea of portion meals to stay healthy.

There is a need to raise awareness among the public on the hazards of fizzy and sugary drinks. In Saudi Arabia, various brands of energy and soft drinks are immensely popular. The government could step in to reverse the situation by increasing the prices of such drinks. Similar campaigns are underway in various countries to discourage excessive consumption of colas and energy drinks. In addition to that special courses should be introduced at the schools level to educate children on this issue and to encourage them to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

People should be made aware of the consequences of obesity.