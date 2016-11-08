Arab world watches and waits as US election results loom

JEDDAH: There may be scant support for both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in the Arab world, but all eyes will be on the US as the election results come in.

As a recent Arab News/YouGov poll found, almost half of the people living in the Middle East would not vote in the election if given the chance, despite huge interest in it — and the knowledge that it will greatly impact the region. But how do Americans living in the region view today’s election? Arab News spoke to the heads of the main Democrat and Republican organizations in the UAE to find out.



HEAD TO HEAD: THE VIEW FROM UAE-BASED AMERICANS



Hillary will win because, at the end, Americans are good and responsible people

Orlando E. Vidal, Chair of the Democrats Abroad in the UAE.

I see very strong support for Hillary in this region and, in particular, the UAE. But that doesn’t mean that there’s no support for Trump here. Unfortunately, there is, which for me is truly hard to comprehend. If you’re Arab and Muslim and not American, how can you have any favorable views of Trump — a man who wants to bar you and your family from entering the United States, just because of your religion? And if you’re American, and enjoying the benefits of living and working in this region, how can you be for a man who would treat your generous hosts in such a despicable way? Truly hard for me to stomach. And hopefully we won’t have to stomach him for much longer.

Hillary has the most experience of any Presidential candidate ever in the history of the United States. That experience includes a very successful run as secretary of state. And with all of that comes the personal relationships she has developed and the tests she has had to endure in the international arena. Our allies in the Arab world will be able to count on her — and they know that — as a person who is true to her word. She will work closely with them for the benefit of regional peace and prosperity. But she will too demand action, and not only talk. And that includes protection of human rights, which include women’s rights and press freedoms. She will work hard toward a final, peaceful, and dignified settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. And she will keep, like a hawk, a close eye — no, two close eyes — on Iran, as well she should.

(Donald Trump’s victory) would be a disaster: The least qualified and least experienced man to do one of the most important jobs in the world. But, thankfully, that is not something we will have to endure.

The polls may be closing, but I don’t think they are “too close to call”... In any event, you have to remember that what counts, at the end, in a Presidential election in the United States, is the Electoral College count, and not only the popular vote. At the end, Hillary will carry the popular vote and very comfortably the Electoral College count, even in swing states and perhaps in some not so swing states that haven’t voted Democratic in a long time. Hillary will win because, at the end, Americans are good and responsible people — yes, people who, like all people, enjoy to be amused, and Trump has certainly captivated our attention, like a car wreck in the highway you can’t help but look at, but many, many people will do the right thing on Election Day.

And finally, for the first time, America will have her first woman President so that our daughters (and our sons) will truly know that, in their country, a woman is free and can do anything she sets her mind to and works hard, as Hillary has, to accomplish.



Some people don’t want to admit they’re voting for Trump. So those numbers could really tighten the race

Dr. Steven Anderson, Chair of the Republicans Overseas in the UAE.

For the Americans in the region, I would say (the election outcome) is a toss-up, like in the Untied States. You have a good percentage that is on Trump’s side, and you have a good percentage that is on Hillary’s side. A lot of Americans aren’t just thinking about it in the sense of where they are — they’re thinking about it in the sense of “home.” Home as in the United States. So they think about issues that don’t necessarily effect them in the country they are living in at the moment. So it’s a heated debate.

I’ve had many (examples of where I’ve spoken to) Emiratis where they have a stronger interest in Trump. For the following reason: Trump might have said something about Muslims, and you could say that that means he doesn’t like Muslims. But that was taken out of context… And I deal a lot with ministry level people in the Emirati government, and have just met with some Algerian ministry level people. All of them unanimously… have said “the United States needs a much stronger vetting process. We have a very strong vetting process in our country, you need one too, and all Trump is talking about is that.”

So from that standpoint I don’t have any issue. Now with regards to Hillary, their memories are the continued wars in the region, and also her direct involvement in Libya, in helping create that failed state.

So maybe Trump talks a tough talk. But Hillary has done things, specifically in the Middle East, and carried on a legacy which was quite frankly started by George Bush. But there were eight years of promises that they were going to pull out… and now we’re in several other countries. So from that standpoint the point of view is a little more precarious with regard to Hillary. There’s nothing to say about Trump because Trump hasn’t been there, and hasn’t done that, so they’re willing to give the benefit of the doubt to the guy who says he’s wants to strike hard, and get out.

Which way do I think the election will go? To be quite honest… the way it looks is that Hillary has it in the bag. On the other hand, I think that just as when you have other elections in the past, it can be where you wake up in the morning (and it’s a different result). That’s why the overseas vote, as we try to tell people, is so important…. That can sway an election.

I think there are a lot of people I’ve spoken with who are not interested in pollsters. There’s a vast, silent group of people who will stand up and vote for Trump. Quite frankly, there’s a lot that don’t want to admit voting for Trump. So they’ll publically say one thing — and then when they’re in the voting booth they’ll say “yeah I want to vote for this guy.” Some people don’t want to admit they’re voting for Trump… So those numbers could really tighten the race — especially in some of the key states — we’ll see. I think it’s 50-50. It’s a toss up — and it’s kind of exciting.