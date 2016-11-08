  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 41 min 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Uber takes its app down new road with redesign

Media

Uber takes its app down new road with redesign

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

A man poses holding a smartphone showing the app for ride-sharing cab service Uber in London recently. (AFP)

SAN FRANCISCO: Uber is taking its ride-hailing app down a new road in an effort to make it smarter, simpler and more fun to use.
The redesigned app also will seek to mine personal information stored on smartphones in a change that could raise privacy concerns, even though it will be up to individual users to let Uber peer into their calendars and address books.
The change represents the biggest overhaul in four years to Uber's popular app, which is used by millions of people to summon cars in more than 450 cities around the world for rides that are usually cheaper than traditional taxis.
But as Uber has grown, the app has been adding features that have made it more difficult to navigate. The new design and features are designed to save passengers time and money. The new app will begin to roll out Wednesday, though it could take a couple weeks before all users get the update.
As part of the new look, Uber will spell out more clearly how long it will take and how much it will cost to reach a destination in different types of available cars. The app will also recommend the best places to be picked up in congested areas.
The reprogrammed app also will study a rider's traveling history and list frequently ordered destinations as "shortcuts."
In another time-saving move that will test how much users trust the San Francisco company with their personal information, users will be able to give the app access to their calendars so addresses listed in an entry can automatically appear in the Uber app near the time of the appointment. Uber plans to introduce this option by next month.
Starting in December, Uber will also seek access to users' personal contacts so they can ask for a ride to where a friend currently is, even if the friend isn't home. If this feature is activated, Uber's app will contact the friend to ask if he or she is willing to share the current location.
If the friend doesn't have the Uber app, the request will be sent through a text message to the mobile number listed in the address book.
Uber says it doesn't expect privacy objections because users will have to agree to allow the app to scan their calendars and address books. And people whose locations are being sought through the new address-book feature will be able to decide if they want to share the information.
The redesigned app also will offer other features from other services that Uber riders might enjoy during the trip to their destination. The additions include the ability to check out restaurant reviews through Yelp, send messages through Snapchat and listen to music on Pandora.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Media

Arab TV has balanced view on US poll — unless you’re watching in Egypt

JEDDAH Most US voters waited until today before voting in the polls but some Arab media outlets...

Vitriolic US campaign inspires viral videos

This US election has been noted for its especially bitter tone as fierce rivals Hillary Clinton...

Arab anime hero gives more animated view of Saudi culture

JEDDAH The desert plains of Saudi Arabia and the colorful all action anime pop culture of Japan...

A battle of copy and paste

Instagram efforts to copy and paste Snapchat s story feature was a clear indication that Facebook...

Vimpelcom ‘reinventing’ itself as Internet player

AMSTERDAM LONDON Vimpelcom is undertaking the telecom industry s most radical overhaul to date...

Arab News/YouGov poll hits the headlines

JEDDAH Scores of media outlets around the world have highlighted an Arab News YouGov poll on the...

Egyptian TV chief quits over controversial Iran selfie advert

JEDDAH The head of an Egypt based TV station has resigned amid a furor over a billboard advert...

Arab News launches beta version of new website

JEDDAH Arab News has launched a revamped version of its website as part of an ongoing...

How a tweet helped police to foil Jeddah stadium attack

JEDDAH Security sources told Arab News they foiled an attack on security guards at King Abdullah...

Fake news on bogus websites spreading like ‘a plague’

JEDDAH Websites peddling fake news are increasingly gaining traction online with more and more...

Users mourn as Twitter kills Vine video app

NEW YORK You can watch any video for six seconds played on an infinite loop The funniest ones...

75% of Internet use in 2017 will be mobile, says report

NEW YORK Seventy five percent of Internet use will be mobile in 2017 up slightly from this year...

European watchdogs warn WhatsApp, Yahoo on privacy

BRUSSELS European privacy watchdogs have warned WhatsApp over sharing user information with...

Broadband privacy rules approved despite industry pushback

NEW YORK Federal regulators have approved new broadband privacy rules that make Internet service...

Chinese company to recall webcams after hacking attack

Chinese firm Hangzhou Xiongmai Technology Co Ltd said it will recall some of its products sold in...

Instagram is ‘testing live video feature Go Insta’

Instagram is reportedly working to bring live video feature to its platform reports NDTV...

Around Arab News

Clinton wins early vote in tiny New Hampshire town

DIXVILLE New Hampshire Hillary Clinton is off to a very early lead in the 2016 presidential...

What if Clinton wins?

A Hillary Clinton presidency if she wins the elections will not be a second Obama administration...

Arab TV has balanced view on US poll — unless you’re watching in Egypt

JEDDAH Most US voters waited until today before voting in the polls but some Arab media outlets...

Vitriolic US campaign inspires viral videos

This US election has been noted for its especially bitter tone as fierce rivals Hillary Clinton...

Arab anime hero gives more animated view of Saudi culture

JEDDAH The desert plains of Saudi Arabia and the colorful all action anime pop culture of Japan...

A battle of copy and paste

Instagram efforts to copy and paste Snapchat s story feature was a clear indication that Facebook...

Vimpelcom ‘reinventing’ itself as Internet player

AMSTERDAM LONDON Vimpelcom is undertaking the telecom industry s most radical overhaul to date...

Uber takes its app down new road with redesign

SAN FRANCISCO Uber is taking its ride hailing app down a new road in an effort to make it smarter...

Arab world watches and waits as US election results loom

JEDDAH There may be scant support for both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in the Arab world but...

Ahead of knife-edge US election, ‘Global Vote’ places Trump third

JEDDAH The votes have been cast and counted and Hillary Clinton overwhelmingly chosen as favorite...

Members of group honoring FBI boss have longtime Trump ties

NEW YORK FBI Director James Comey already criticized over his handling of Hillary Clinton s e...

Municipal tax hike may hurt retail sector gains: Analysts

JEDDAH A slight decline in Saudi interbank money rates and improving liquidity are encouraging...

Saudi delegation takes part in COP22 in Marrakech

JEDDAH The Saudi delegation to the 22nd session of the Conference of the Parties COP22 takes its...

AP: Egypt claims Riyadh has cut off fuel shipments indefinitely

CAIRO Egypt said Monday that Saudi Arabia has halted fuel shipments indefinitely The move...

Total ‘happy to be first Western oil firm to do Iran deal’

PARIS The boss of French oil and gas company Total said that it would be happy to be the first...

Coordination between OPEC, non-members vital to support the oil market

ABU DHABI Coordination between members of oil exporting OPEC and non member producers is vital to...