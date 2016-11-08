  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 40 min 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Arab anime hero gives more animated view of Saudi culture

Media

Arab anime hero gives more animated view of Saudi culture

BEN FLANAGAN | ARAB NEWS STAFF |

JEDDAH: The desert plains of Saudi Arabia and the colorful, all-action "anime" pop culture of Japan seem like they are worlds apart.
But that’s not the case with Desert Knight — the star of a new, wildly popular video trailer that manages to fuse these two seemingly disparate cultures.
The character was devised by a Jeddah-based media company, along with its Japanese partner, with the aim of both entertaining global audiences and giving a broader insight into the Arab world.
The three-minute trailer — set in ancient times in the Arabian desert — gives a brief introduction into "Desert Knight", telling the tale of a boy whose town is ransacked by bandits and his family killed.
Filmed in the Japanese anime style, the film shows how the boy steps up to challenge the tyranny of the bandits – promoting qualities of peace, teamwork and family.
The trailer was made by the Jeddah-based ARINAT — part of the Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG), which also publishes Arab News — along with Japan-based GAINAX studio.
News of the Desert Knight promo has been carried in more than 100 news outlets in 14 countries, including the US, Japan and China. The YouTube video has received 80,000 views, with 300,000 visitors to the Facebook page, ARINAT says.
This is all good news given one of the wider aims of the Desert Knight promo, the media company says.
“I believe animation is a great tool to introduce Saudi Arabia to the world, and to the global audiences,” Essam Bukhary, executive manager of ARINAT, told Arab News.
Bukhary was speaking from ARINAT's office in Jeddah, where a team of artists was busy at work on its animated productions. The media company specializes in animation, video games and comics, and is also working on 3D-style productions similar in style to those made by Disney or Pixar.
The Desert Knight video is subtitled in Japanese — a language in which Bukhary is fluent thanks to his 19 years spent in the East Asian country, most recently as Saudi Cultural Attaché to Japan.
Given that, Bukhary is already well versed in bridging the Saudi and Japanese cultures — something he is continuing with Desert Knight.
“What we are trying to do is to deliver a new message about Saudi Arabia to the world, to global audiences, in innovative ways,” he said.
“We hope that we will not only transmit knowledge of animations and video games from Japan to Saudi Arabia but also deliver something new from Saudi Arabia to the world.”
Bukhary said there is strong demand for Japanese-style animation in the Arab world. Popular characters from Japanese series like Grendizer and Captain Tsubasa are already popular in the region, he said.
“There is a big need for Arab animation in the region — there is a market there,” Bukhary said. “They love Japan because of those heroes, who came from the animation.
“What we are trying to do is to create Saudi heroes, to create Arab heroes that might be (good) for children, for young generations, to learn from them how to be honest… how to serve your country, your community.”
Amr Almaddah, the chief operating officer at ARINAT, said that the project aims to help change perceptions of Saudi Arabia internationally.
“One of the misconceptions in the world is that… they only have one image about Saudi Arabia, (that the people here have only) one way of dressing,” said Almaddah.
“So the main idea of our project is that we can visualize Saudis in different environments, in different settings… So people will be able to understand Saudis better, can sympathize with their causes and ideas more.”
Decisions over the future of the Desert Knight — and whether it may eventually become a movie or TV series — are yet to be made, and depend partly on the audience reaction to the trailer.
But Bukhary said ARINAT's Japanese partners are “are keen to do it”, and that it has attracted offers from Japanese investment firms.
If the project is carried forward it would, of course, be a continuation of the rich history of storytelling from the region.
“Remember that the Arab world is the origin of the Arabian Nights,” Bukhary said. “So why don’t we do it again?”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Media

Arab TV has balanced view on US poll — unless you’re watching in Egypt

JEDDAH Most US voters waited until today before voting in the polls but some Arab media outlets...

Vitriolic US campaign inspires viral videos

This US election has been noted for its especially bitter tone as fierce rivals Hillary Clinton...

A battle of copy and paste

Instagram efforts to copy and paste Snapchat s story feature was a clear indication that Facebook...

Vimpelcom ‘reinventing’ itself as Internet player

AMSTERDAM LONDON Vimpelcom is undertaking the telecom industry s most radical overhaul to date...

Uber takes its app down new road with redesign

SAN FRANCISCO Uber is taking its ride hailing app down a new road in an effort to make it smarter...

Arab News/YouGov poll hits the headlines

JEDDAH Scores of media outlets around the world have highlighted an Arab News YouGov poll on the...

Egyptian TV chief quits over controversial Iran selfie advert

JEDDAH The head of an Egypt based TV station has resigned amid a furor over a billboard advert...

Arab News launches beta version of new website

JEDDAH Arab News has launched a revamped version of its website as part of an ongoing...

How a tweet helped police to foil Jeddah stadium attack

JEDDAH Security sources told Arab News they foiled an attack on security guards at King Abdullah...

Fake news on bogus websites spreading like ‘a plague’

JEDDAH Websites peddling fake news are increasingly gaining traction online with more and more...

Users mourn as Twitter kills Vine video app

NEW YORK You can watch any video for six seconds played on an infinite loop The funniest ones...

75% of Internet use in 2017 will be mobile, says report

NEW YORK Seventy five percent of Internet use will be mobile in 2017 up slightly from this year...

European watchdogs warn WhatsApp, Yahoo on privacy

BRUSSELS European privacy watchdogs have warned WhatsApp over sharing user information with...

Broadband privacy rules approved despite industry pushback

NEW YORK Federal regulators have approved new broadband privacy rules that make Internet service...

Chinese company to recall webcams after hacking attack

Chinese firm Hangzhou Xiongmai Technology Co Ltd said it will recall some of its products sold in...

Instagram is ‘testing live video feature Go Insta’

Instagram is reportedly working to bring live video feature to its platform reports NDTV...

Around Arab News

Clinton wins early vote in tiny New Hampshire town

DIXVILLE New Hampshire Hillary Clinton is off to a very early lead in the 2016 presidential...

What if Clinton wins?

A Hillary Clinton presidency if she wins the elections will not be a second Obama administration...

Arab TV has balanced view on US poll — unless you’re watching in Egypt

JEDDAH Most US voters waited until today before voting in the polls but some Arab media outlets...

Vitriolic US campaign inspires viral videos

This US election has been noted for its especially bitter tone as fierce rivals Hillary Clinton...

Arab anime hero gives more animated view of Saudi culture

JEDDAH The desert plains of Saudi Arabia and the colorful all action anime pop culture of Japan...

A battle of copy and paste

Instagram efforts to copy and paste Snapchat s story feature was a clear indication that Facebook...

Vimpelcom ‘reinventing’ itself as Internet player

AMSTERDAM LONDON Vimpelcom is undertaking the telecom industry s most radical overhaul to date...

Uber takes its app down new road with redesign

SAN FRANCISCO Uber is taking its ride hailing app down a new road in an effort to make it smarter...

Arab world watches and waits as US election results loom

JEDDAH There may be scant support for both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in the Arab world but...

Ahead of knife-edge US election, ‘Global Vote’ places Trump third

JEDDAH The votes have been cast and counted and Hillary Clinton overwhelmingly chosen as favorite...

Members of group honoring FBI boss have longtime Trump ties

NEW YORK FBI Director James Comey already criticized over his handling of Hillary Clinton s e...

Municipal tax hike may hurt retail sector gains: Analysts

JEDDAH A slight decline in Saudi interbank money rates and improving liquidity are encouraging...

Saudi delegation takes part in COP22 in Marrakech

JEDDAH The Saudi delegation to the 22nd session of the Conference of the Parties COP22 takes its...

AP: Egypt claims Riyadh has cut off fuel shipments indefinitely

CAIRO Egypt said Monday that Saudi Arabia has halted fuel shipments indefinitely The move...

Total ‘happy to be first Western oil firm to do Iran deal’

PARIS The boss of French oil and gas company Total said that it would be happy to be the first...

Coordination between OPEC, non-members vital to support the oil market

ABU DHABI Coordination between members of oil exporting OPEC and non member producers is vital to...