World

Clinton wins early vote in tiny New Hampshire town

Associated Press

Russ Van Deursen (2nd R) takes a cell phone photo of the scene after filling out his ballot before casting it in the US presidential election in tiny Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, at midnight Monday. (REUTERS/Mary Schwalm)

DIXVILLE, New Hampshire.: Hillary Clinton is off to a very early lead in the 2016 presidential election, winning over the voters of Dixville, New Hampshire, by a 4-2 margin over Donald Trump.
Polls in the tiny New Hampshire towns of Dixville, Hart’s Location and Millsfield opened just after midnight Tuesday and closed as soon as everyone had voted. These die-hard voters are proud to have the first word on the big vote.
While Clinton won half the Dixville votes, Libertarian Gary Johnson took one and 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney got a write-in vote.

Under New Hampshire state law, communities with fewer than 100 voters can get permission to open their polls at midnight and close them as soon as all registered voters have cast their ballots.

