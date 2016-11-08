US Election live — interactive graphic

  • Search form

Clinton wins early vote in tiny New Hampshire town

DIXVILLE New Hampshire Hillary Clinton is off to a very early lead in the 2016 presidential...

What if Clinton wins?

A Hillary Clinton presidency if she wins the elections will not be a second Obama administration...

Arab TV has balanced view on US poll — unless you’re watching in Egypt

JEDDAH Most US voters waited until today before voting in the polls but some Arab media outlets...

Vitriolic US campaign inspires viral videos

This US election has been noted for its especially bitter tone as fierce rivals Hillary Clinton...

Arab anime hero gives more animated view of Saudi culture

JEDDAH The desert plains of Saudi Arabia and the colorful all action anime pop culture of Japan...

A battle of copy and paste

Instagram efforts to copy and paste Snapchat s story feature was a clear indication that Facebook...

Vimpelcom ‘reinventing’ itself as Internet player

AMSTERDAM LONDON Vimpelcom is undertaking the telecom industry s most radical overhaul to date...

Uber takes its app down new road with redesign

SAN FRANCISCO Uber is taking its ride hailing app down a new road in an effort to make it smarter...

Arab world watches and waits as US election results loom

JEDDAH There may be scant support for both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in the Arab world but...

Ahead of knife-edge US election, ‘Global Vote’ places Trump third

JEDDAH The votes have been cast and counted and Hillary Clinton overwhelmingly chosen as favorite...

Members of group honoring FBI boss have longtime Trump ties

NEW YORK FBI Director James Comey already criticized over his handling of Hillary Clinton s e...

Municipal tax hike may hurt retail sector gains: Analysts

JEDDAH A slight decline in Saudi interbank money rates and improving liquidity are encouraging...

Saudi delegation takes part in COP22 in Marrakech

JEDDAH The Saudi delegation to the 22nd session of the Conference of the Parties COP22 takes its...