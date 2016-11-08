US Election live — interactive graphic

DIXVILLE New Hampshire Hillary Clinton is off to a very early lead in the 2016 presidential...
A Hillary Clinton presidency if she wins the elections will not be a second Obama administration...
JEDDAH Most US voters waited until today before voting in the polls but some Arab media outlets...
This US election has been noted for its especially bitter tone as fierce rivals Hillary Clinton...
JEDDAH The desert plains of Saudi Arabia and the colorful all action anime pop culture of Japan...
Instagram efforts to copy and paste Snapchat s story feature was a clear indication that Facebook...
AMSTERDAM LONDON Vimpelcom is undertaking the telecom industry s most radical overhaul to date...
SAN FRANCISCO Uber is taking its ride hailing app down a new road in an effort to make it smarter...
JEDDAH There may be scant support for both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in the Arab world but...
JEDDAH The votes have been cast and counted and Hillary Clinton overwhelmingly chosen as favorite...
NEW YORK FBI Director James Comey already criticized over his handling of Hillary Clinton s e...
JEDDAH A slight decline in Saudi interbank money rates and improving liquidity are encouraging...
JEDDAH The Saudi delegation to the 22nd session of the Conference of the Parties COP22 takes its...