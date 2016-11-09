  • Search form

  • US Election live — polling

US Election live — polling

India withdraws larger banknotes in fight against graft, ‘black money’

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes...

US election: When will the result be announced?

Americans go to the polls today after a long divisive election campaign with rivals Hillary...

Clinton or Trump? America voting at last

WASHINGTON After an exhausting wild bitter and sometimes sordid campaign Americans finally began...

Global stocks steady as investors await US election results

BEIJING Global shares were steady Tuesday following strong Wall Street gains as investors focused...

Oil steady as US voters head to the polls

LONDON Oil prices held steady ahead of the US presidential election as investors unwound some of...

Clinton wins early vote in tiny New Hampshire town

DIXVILLE New Hampshire Hillary Clinton is off to a very early lead in the 2016 presidential...

What if Clinton wins?

A Hillary Clinton presidency if she wins the elections will not be a second Obama administration...

Arab TV has balanced view on US poll — unless you’re watching in Egypt

JEDDAH Most US voters waited until today before voting in the polls but some Arab media outlets...

Vitriolic US campaign inspires viral videos

This US election has been noted for its especially bitter tone as fierce rivals Hillary Clinton...

Arab anime hero gives more animated view of Saudi culture

JEDDAH The desert plains of Saudi Arabia and the colorful all action anime pop culture of Japan...

A battle of copy and paste

Instagram efforts to copy and paste Snapchat s story feature was a clear indication that Facebook...

Vimpelcom ‘reinventing’ itself as Internet player

AMSTERDAM LONDON Vimpelcom is undertaking the telecom industry s most radical overhaul to date...

Uber takes its app down new road with redesign

SAN FRANCISCO Uber is taking its ride hailing app down a new road in an effort to make it smarter...