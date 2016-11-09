Albatha Group’s juice and biscuit brands receive halal certification

Albatha Group’s Star Juices, Amara and Glenda biscuits, the UAE-based juice and biscuit brands, have received the halal certification from Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA).

The companies received the award from Minister of State and Chairman of ESMA Rashid bin Fahad, and it was received by Mohammed bin Sultan Al-Qasimi from the Albatha Group.

These brands are available at supermarkets and other outlets across the Kingdom.

Halal National Mark is the final and official acknowledgement that a product was manufactured in compliance with the Islamic Shariah law. This signifies the fact that the product or the process involved in manufacturing the product should be free from alcohol, blood or pork, and must be free from contamination risk which also includes the entire cleaning process.

“Halal National Mark definitely provides consumers the confidence that the products they consume are halal and is certified by an entity such as ESMA. Our products are aimed at consumers that specifically look for a Halal National Mark on the pack. We are also HACCP and ISO 9001 & 22000 certified,” said Fuad Chundrigar, GM, snacking division, Global Food Industries.

Albatha group companies, Global Food Industries Snacking (GFIS) manufactures the biscuits and wafers brands, whereas International Beverage & Filling Industries (IBFI) manufactures its juices and other beverages.

This certification has been awarded for overall factory operations. Star Juices, Glenda and Amara brands are currently available across the GCC and are exported to over 30 countries.

Jacek Plewa, Global Food Industries’ GM for the frozen food and beverages, said: “We are delighted to be granted with this award once again this year but this time for our juice brands. Last year, we were granted for our frozen food segment. Educating the audience about this mark is extremely important so that they can trust the products and are sure of the quality.”