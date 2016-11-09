  • Search form

Corporate News

Saudi envoy visits GACA pavilion at World Travel Market Fair

ARAB NEWS |

Saudi ambassador to the UK Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf visits the GACA) pavilion in the World Travel Market Fair in London.

Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf, Saudi ambassador in the UK, visited the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) pavilion in the World Travel Market Fair in London.
Prince Nawaf listened to a detailed explanation of the Kingdom’s 27 airports and the achievement of GACA in its privatization efforts and the opening of various investment opportunities for international companies.
The envoy explained that the Kingdom’s participation in such events contribute to give the true picture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its culture and national heritage. He went on to say that tourism is one of the most promising opportunities through the current national transformation initiatives.
The Kingdom’s pavilion witnessed the presence of visitors from all over the world, especially from those who want to identify more investment opportunities at Saudi airports.
He pointed out that GACA participation is a perfect opportunity to brief visitors from all over the world about the development of civil aviation in the Kingdom.
The world Trade Market Fair, which is held in London, is being attended by 186 countries who are offering programs and opportunities related to tourism.
The fair includes pavilions specializing in travel, tourism, investment, aviation, air transport, travel technology and other area of interests.
The estimated number of visitors at the fair exceeded 60,000 annually, which included businessmen, investors and professionals in the travel, tourism and transport industries.
The participation of GACA as part of the Saudi Pavilion is organized by the General Authority for Tourism and National Heritage, which also includes several government and private entities.

