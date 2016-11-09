  • Search form

  • Houthi projectiles injure civilians, damages mosque in border town

Saudi Arabia

Houthi projectiles injure civilians, damages mosque in border town

Mohammed Al-Sulami |

JEDDAH: Five citizens were wounded on Monday in the border town of Al-Towal, in Jazan, by military projectiles launched from Yemeni territory by Houthi militias.
The projectiles also caused damage to a mosque, the house of a citizen and several vehicles.
Jazan Civil Defense spokesman Yahya Abdullah Al-Qahtani said Civil Defense teams received a report about a military projectile launched by Houthi militias from Yemen on Al-Towal, which resulted in the injury of the civilians who were transferred to hospital for treatment.
Military sources said that Saudi forces stationed on the border targeted the Houthi sites from where projectiles were launched with artillery fire under cover from Apache aircraft, destroying them.

