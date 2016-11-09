  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey concerned as Syrian Kurds press toward Raqqa

Middle-East

Turkey concerned as Syrian Kurds press toward Raqqa

Associated Press |

This frame grab from video provided on Monday by the Hawar News Agency, shows US-backed fighters deployed during fighting with the Daesh group in the village of Laqtah, north of Raqqa, Syria. (Hawar News Agency, via AP)

ANKARA: Turkey said Tuesday that Washington has promised that US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces will only be involved in encircling the Daesh stronghold of Raqqa and will not enter the city itself.
But a top Kurdish official said the Kurdish-led forces that launched an offensive earlier this week will enter the northern Syrian city, which serves as the de facto capital of the terrorists’ self-styled caliphate.
The US-backed Syria Democratic Forces, which include Arab and Turkmen fighters, have driven Daesh from large swaths of territory, but Turkey views the Syrian Kurds who dominate the group as an extension of the Kurdish insurgency raging in its southeast.
Turkey has sent its own forces into Syria to back Syrian opposition fighters, and has suggested that they should lead the offensive to retake Raqqa. The Turkey-backed forces, now pushing toward the Daesh stronghold of Al-Bab, have clashed with IS as well as the SDF.
The SDF has made some gains since the Raqqa offensive began Sunday, taking over nearly a dozen villages. Ilham Ahmed, a senior official in the political arm of the SDF, said the same forces leading the offensive will enter Raqqa to drive IS out.
“The campaign will continue to be in that form until it enters the city,” Ahmed told The Associated Press. She said the Kurdish-led SDF, as the main force on the ground, is best placed to decide what forces are needed to liberate the city.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he hoped the US would keep its promise to rein in the Kurdish forces, but noted that Washington had also pledged earlier that the Syrian Kurds would withdraw from the town of Manbij, which has not yet happened.
Cavusoglu said the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, told Turkish officials during a recent visit that the Syrian Kurdish fighters would only have a role in encircling Raqqa and would not enter the city.
“We hope that this will be the case and we expect that our partners keep their promises,” Cavusoglu said.
“We still have weeks to the Raqqa operation,” Cavusoglu said. 
“Our advice is for the local forces to be supported by our special forces.”
He suggested that residents of Raqqa, a mainly Sunni Arab city, would not welcome Kurdish forces, saying: “We should not force the people to choose between two evils.”
Ahmed said US officials have not yet raised the possibility of Turkish or Turkey-backed forces taking part in the Raqqa offensive.
“I think (Ankara) is trying to pressure the Americans to bring in allied groups into Raqqa. We are the main party that decides if we need such troops to be involved,” she said. 
“We are self-sufficient. There is no need.”
There was no immediate comment from US officials.
The US Central Command says coalition warplanes have carried out more than 30 air raids north of Raqqa since Sunday. SDF spokesman Talal Sillo told the Kurdish news agency Hawar that the coalition has also provided fresh arms, including anti-tank missiles.
A Raqqa-based Syrian activist group, known as Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, said terrorists have prevented residents of a nearby village that was bombed by coalition forces from leaving and imposed a curfew there.
Both the Raqqa activist group and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that IS militants have blown up a number of bridges over irrigation canals north of Raqqa, near Ein Issa, where SDF are based.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Iraqi investigators examine mass grave site near Mosul

BASHIQA Iraq Iraqi Kurdish forces have seized the town of Bashiqa near Mosul from Daesh an...

Yemen troops kill 6 Al-Qaeda terrorists

ADEN Yemeni troops killed six suspected Al Qaeda fighters outside the southeastern port city of...

'Brutal' Houthis blocking urgent aid distribution in Yemen: Al-Asiri

JEDDAH Houthi militias have held up 34 humanitarian aid ships carrying medical and urgent...

Use of Kurdish militia against Daesh ‘naive’

ANKARA Turkish president has reiterated the country s opposition to the use of Syrian Kurdish...

Fight against Daesh will not end in Mosul: Masrour Barzani

SALAHUDDIN Iraq Iraqi forces are expected to face much fiercer resistance from Daesh in the next...

Raqqa liberation battle ‘will not be easy’: US defense chief

WASHINGTON US Defense Secretary Ashton Carter has warned that the fight to wrest control of Raqqa...

Prince of Wales visits Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Prince Charles and his wife Camilla on Sunday started a three day visit to the UAE...

‘Combine science and compassion in tackling the challenge of obesity’

DUBAI International and regional experts convened at The Economist s Global Crisis of Obesity...

Sudan arrests more fuel price hike protesters

KHARTOUM Sudanese security agents have arrested several opposition politicians over the past two...

Turkey pro-Kurd party quits Parliament over arrests

ISTANBUL Turkey s main pro Kurdish party on Sunday said it was pulling out of parliament after...

Mosul battle rages as Daesh bombings elsewhere in Iraq kill 20

MOSUL Iraq Iraq s special forces worked Sunday to clear neighborhoods on the eastern edge of...

Europe aiding terrorism with support for Kurdish militants — Erdogan

ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Europe on Sunday of abetting terrorism with its...

Arab-Kurdish alliance launch campaign to retake Raqqa from Daesh

AIN ISSA Syria US backed Kurdish Arab forces launched an offensive Sunday on the Daesh group s de...

Suicide bombers in ambulances kill 21 people in Iraq

TIKRIT Iraq Suicide bombers driving ambulances packed with explosives detonated their vehicles at...

Aleppo braces for renewed Russian bombardment

BEIRUT At least 74 civilians including 25 children were killed in the 8 day old offensive...

Moscow warns of attacks by radicals on return home from Syria

MOSCOW Thousands of Russians have been fighting in Syria in anti government ranks Russian Prime...

Around Arab News

Surprise and euphoria at Trump headquarters in NY

NEW YORK Euphoric Donald Trump supporters transformed into a sea of Make America Great Again hats...

Canada immigration website appears to crash as Trump lead grows

TORONTO Maybe some Americans were serious when they threatened they would move to Canada if...

India’s shock withdrawal of larger banknotes sparks chaos in cash economy

MUMBAI NEW DELHI India s sudden withdrawal of 500 and 1 000 rupee notes from circulation in a bid...

Oil prices tumble as Trump pulls ahead in close US election

SINGAPORE Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday as vote counting showed Republican Donald Trump edging...

In surprise win, Trump becomes 45th president of US

Republican Donald Trump has become the 45th president of the United States Trump managed to win...

Trump's victories in crucial US states rattle world markets

Republican Donald Trump scored a series of surprising wins in battleground states including...

Trump takes Florida, Ohio, NC in battle for White House

WASHINGTON Donald Trump captured crucial victories over Hillary Clinton Tuesday night in Florida...

Dollar tumbles against yen, euro on strong Trump showing

TOKYO The dollar tumbled against the yen and euro while the Mexican peso fell off a cliff as...

Mexico peso nosedives to life low as Trump closes in on US presidency

MEXICO CITY Mexico s peso plunged to a record low on Tuesday night as US Republican presidential...

Battle for Congress: Republicans projected to hold US House

WASHINGTON Republicans will hold on to their majority in the US House of Representatives as...

Turkey concerned as Syrian Kurds press toward Raqqa

ANKARA Turkey said Tuesday that Washington has promised that US backed Syrian Kurdish forces will...

Iraqi investigators examine mass grave site near Mosul

BASHIQA Iraq Iraqi Kurdish forces have seized the town of Bashiqa near Mosul from Daesh an...

Payments to contractors ‘will ease liquidity pressure in market’

JEDDAH The Saudi government s plan to pay by the end of this year the money it owes to private...