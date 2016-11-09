In surprise win, Trump becomes 45th president of US

Republican Donald Trump has become the 45th president of the United States.

Trump managed to win key states such as Florida and Ohio, rattling world markets that had expected Democrat Hillary Clinton to defeat the political outsider in Tuesday’s US election.

With investors worried about the Trump victory caused economic and global uncertainty.

Trump surged to wins in Florida, Ohio, Iowa and North Carolina, and in Wisconsin. With voting completed across the country, he also narrowly led in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona, pushing him into the White House.

Shortly after Fox called Wisconsin for Trump, celebrating supporters at his election night rally in New York began to chant “lock her up” — a common refrain on the campaign trail for the former US secretary of state repeatedly dubbed “Crooked Hillary” by the volatile Trump.

A packed crowd in the lobby of Trump’s new hotel in Washington D.C. broke into chants of “lock her up” and “USA, USA, USA” as state after state was called for Trump.