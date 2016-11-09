  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • In surprise win, Trump becomes 45th president of US

World

In surprise win, Trump becomes 45th president of US

ARAB NEWS |
Republican Donald Trump has become the 45th president of the United States. 
Trump managed to win key states such as Florida and Ohio, rattling world markets that had expected Democrat Hillary Clinton to defeat the political outsider in Tuesday’s US election.
With investors worried about the Trump victory caused economic and global uncertainty.
Trump surged to wins in Florida, Ohio, Iowa and North Carolina, and in Wisconsin. With voting completed across the country, he also narrowly led in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona, pushing him into the White House.
Shortly after Fox called Wisconsin for Trump, celebrating supporters at his election night rally in New York began to chant “lock her up” — a common refrain on the campaign trail for the former US secretary of state repeatedly dubbed “Crooked Hillary” by the volatile Trump.
A packed crowd in the lobby of Trump’s new hotel in Washington D.C. broke into chants of “lock her up” and “USA, USA, USA” as state after state was called for Trump.

 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Surprise and euphoria at Trump headquarters in NY

NEW YORK Euphoric Donald Trump supporters transformed into a sea of Make America Great Again hats...

Canada immigration website appears to crash as Trump lead grows

TORONTO Maybe some Americans were serious when they threatened they would move to Canada if...

India’s shock withdrawal of larger banknotes sparks chaos in cash economy

MUMBAI NEW DELHI India s sudden withdrawal of 500 and 1 000 rupee notes from circulation in a bid...

Trump's victories in crucial US states rattle world markets

Republican Donald Trump scored a series of surprising wins in battleground states including...

Battle for Congress: Republicans projected to hold US House

WASHINGTON Republicans will hold on to their majority in the US House of Representatives as...

Shootout near California polling sites leaves two dead

AZUSA California Two people were killed and two others were injured on Tuesday in a shootout in...

America decides between two stark visions: Clinton and Trump

A high turnout fear and excitement marked a long and fateful US election day on Tuesday as two...

Obama, the 44th POTUS — and a Middle East counting its losses

JEDDAH Which Barack Obama will be best remembered in the Middle East Will it be the Obama who...

Clinton casts her ballot: ‘It is the most humbling feeling’

CHAPPAQUA New York She s delivered her closing pitch concluded her final rally and cast her own...

Voters face machine problems, long lines in some states

WASHINGTON Despite Donald Trump s continued skepticism that the election was on the up and up few...

New president must help heal wound in American politics

WASHINGTON As the US election comes to an end we all know the prize A big ugly wound in the heart...

Asia sees changed US relationship

TOKYO JAKARTA Donald Trump s campaign has changed the way countries in Asia view their...

Making a choice: Voters talk of decision and of tensions

WASHINGTON Americans after having cast their vote paused to talk about their decisions and the...

British banker guilty of ‘sickening’ Hong Kong murders

HONG KONG A British banker was jailed for life Tuesday for the horrifying murder of two...

Philippine dictator Marcos granted hero’s burial

MANILA The Philippine Supreme Court cleared the way on Tuesday for a hero s burial for former...

Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson dies at 87

AHMEDEBAD Mahatma Gandhi s grandson Kanu Gandhi died at the age of 87 late Monday two weeks after...

Around Arab News

Surprise and euphoria at Trump headquarters in NY

NEW YORK Euphoric Donald Trump supporters transformed into a sea of Make America Great Again hats...

Canada immigration website appears to crash as Trump lead grows

TORONTO Maybe some Americans were serious when they threatened they would move to Canada if...

India’s shock withdrawal of larger banknotes sparks chaos in cash economy

MUMBAI NEW DELHI India s sudden withdrawal of 500 and 1 000 rupee notes from circulation in a bid...

Oil prices tumble as Trump pulls ahead in close US election

SINGAPORE Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday as vote counting showed Republican Donald Trump edging...

In surprise win, Trump becomes 45th president of US

Republican Donald Trump has become the 45th president of the United States Trump managed to win...

Trump's victories in crucial US states rattle world markets

Republican Donald Trump scored a series of surprising wins in battleground states including...

Trump takes Florida, Ohio, NC in battle for White House

WASHINGTON Donald Trump captured crucial victories over Hillary Clinton Tuesday night in Florida...

Dollar tumbles against yen, euro on strong Trump showing

TOKYO The dollar tumbled against the yen and euro while the Mexican peso fell off a cliff as...

Mexico peso nosedives to life low as Trump closes in on US presidency

MEXICO CITY Mexico s peso plunged to a record low on Tuesday night as US Republican presidential...

Battle for Congress: Republicans projected to hold US House

WASHINGTON Republicans will hold on to their majority in the US House of Representatives as...

Turkey concerned as Syrian Kurds press toward Raqqa

ANKARA Turkey said Tuesday that Washington has promised that US backed Syrian Kurdish forces will...

Iraqi investigators examine mass grave site near Mosul

BASHIQA Iraq Iraqi Kurdish forces have seized the town of Bashiqa near Mosul from Daesh an...

Payments to contractors ‘will ease liquidity pressure in market’

JEDDAH The Saudi government s plan to pay by the end of this year the money it owes to private...