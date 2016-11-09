  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Dollar tumbles against yen, euro on strong Trump showing

Business & Economy

Dollar tumbles against yen, euro on strong Trump showing

Agence France Presse |

An employee of a foreign exchange trading company works near monitors displaying the US presidential election news and the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the US dollar in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday. (REUTERS/Toru Hanai)

TOKYO: The dollar tumbled against the yen and euro while the Mexican peso fell off a cliff as polling results in the knife-edge US presidential race pointed to a strong showing by property mogul Donald Trump.
The greenback plunged 3.8 percent to 101.50 yen while it lost almost two percent against the euro, which bought $1.1224 in Tokyo trading.
The peso, which has become a proxy for the property mogul’s chances of becoming US president, slumped to below 20 against the dollar, an historic low.
Financial markets have favored Democrat Clinton over Republican Trump, whose wild policy pronouncements have sown uncertainty.
“Of course, I can’t say anything definite at the moment, but the market atmosphere reminds me of that five months ago,” Daisuke Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Bank said, referring to the Brexit shock.
“Mr Trump has made it clear that he hates a strong dollar, which is a threat” to the floating-rate system, he added.
His “inward-looking policy” was moving financial markets, Karakama said.
Analysts say Mexico’s economy could suffer under a Trump presidency because of his vow to renegotiate a free-trade deal, block migrants’ remittances to their homeland and make the Mexican government pay billions for a massive border wall.
“This is a huge movement, one of the biggest in recent years,” said Yukio Ishizuki, a senior forex strategist at Daiwa Securities.
“I don’t think it is the Mexico-must-pay-for-the wall comment made by Trump because it is not very realistic,” he added.
“Investors are more worried about him saying he would renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). If the United States does that seriously, it would be more than just a great damage for Canada and Mexico.”
Concern in Japan, a close security ally of the US and a major trading partner, has also risen during the campaign on Trump’s opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement and call for Tokyo to pay more to support the alliance.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Oil prices tumble as Trump pulls ahead in close US election

SINGAPORE Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday as vote counting showed Republican Donald Trump edging...

Mexico peso nosedives to life low as Trump closes in on US presidency

MEXICO CITY Mexico s peso plunged to a record low on Tuesday night as US Republican presidential...

Payments to contractors ‘will ease liquidity pressure in market’

JEDDAH The Saudi government s plan to pay by the end of this year the money it owes to private...

50-minute Dubai-Riyadh trip ‘may become possible soon’

DUBAI Dubai has agreed a deal Tuesday with a US startup to evaluate the construction of a near...

Saudi envoy visits GACA pavilion at World Travel Market Fair

Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf Saudi ambassador in the UK visited the General Authority of Civil...

Albatha Group’s juice and biscuit brands receive halal certification

Albatha Group s Star Juices Amara and Glenda biscuits the UAE based juice and biscuit brands have...

Riyad Bank launches education finance program

As part of its continuous efforts to offer innovative banking services that cater to its...

3M to showcase NTP solutions at SABIC Technical Conference

3M described as a company driven by science and innovation is participating in the 12th Saudi...

DAMAC Properties Dubai reports AED2.84 billion net profit

DAMAC Properties Dubai Co DAMAC a major developer of high end property in the Middle East has...

UK industrial production falls but consumers keep spending

LONDON British industrial output unexpectedly fell in September but there were fresh signs that...

HSBC’s investors fear timetable to find new bosses is slipping

LONDON Some major shareholders in HSBC want the bank to give greater reassurance on succession...

German economy remains robust in third quarter amid Brexit fears

FRANKFURT Germany s economy remained robust in the third quarter even in light of a fresh dip in...

Marks & Spencer to shut 80 stores worldwide

LONDON Britain s Marks Spencer plans to shut more than 80 stores at home and abroad at a cost of...

India abolishes larger banknotes in fight against graft and ‘black money’

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that 500 and 1 000 rupee banknotes...

Vision 2030 mapped out on a sector-by-sector basis

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s far reaching long term development plan Vision 2030 takes center stage in a...

Banks warn clients to brace for FX volatility after US vote

LONDON Major banks have formally told clients to expect volatile currency markets in the...

Around Arab News

Surprise and euphoria at Trump headquarters in NY

NEW YORK Euphoric Donald Trump supporters transformed into a sea of Make America Great Again hats...

Canada immigration website appears to crash as Trump lead grows

TORONTO Maybe some Americans were serious when they threatened they would move to Canada if...

India’s shock withdrawal of larger banknotes sparks chaos in cash economy

MUMBAI NEW DELHI India s sudden withdrawal of 500 and 1 000 rupee notes from circulation in a bid...

Oil prices tumble as Trump pulls ahead in close US election

SINGAPORE Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday as vote counting showed Republican Donald Trump edging...

In surprise win, Trump becomes 45th president of US

Republican Donald Trump has become the 45th president of the United States Trump managed to win...

Trump's victories in crucial US states rattle world markets

Republican Donald Trump scored a series of surprising wins in battleground states including...

Trump takes Florida, Ohio, NC in battle for White House

WASHINGTON Donald Trump captured crucial victories over Hillary Clinton Tuesday night in Florida...

Dollar tumbles against yen, euro on strong Trump showing

TOKYO The dollar tumbled against the yen and euro while the Mexican peso fell off a cliff as...

Mexico peso nosedives to life low as Trump closes in on US presidency

MEXICO CITY Mexico s peso plunged to a record low on Tuesday night as US Republican presidential...

Battle for Congress: Republicans projected to hold US House

WASHINGTON Republicans will hold on to their majority in the US House of Representatives as...

Turkey concerned as Syrian Kurds press toward Raqqa

ANKARA Turkey said Tuesday that Washington has promised that US backed Syrian Kurdish forces will...

Iraqi investigators examine mass grave site near Mosul

BASHIQA Iraq Iraqi Kurdish forces have seized the town of Bashiqa near Mosul from Daesh an...

Payments to contractors ‘will ease liquidity pressure in market’

JEDDAH The Saudi government s plan to pay by the end of this year the money it owes to private...