  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump's victories in crucial US states rattle world markets

World

Trump's victories in crucial US states rattle world markets

Steve Holland and Emily Stephenson | Reuters |

A Trump supporter of Longwood, Florida reacts as Fox News announces Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will win Ohio. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Republican Donald Trump scored a series of surprising wins in battleground states including Florida and Ohio on Tuesday, opening a path to the White House for the political outsider and rattling world markets counting on a win by Democrat Hillary Clinton.
With investors worried a Trump victory could cause economic and global uncertainty, the US dollar sank and stock markets slammed into reverse in wild Asian trading. Opinion polls before Election Day had given Clinton a slim lead.
Mexico’s peso plunged to its lowest-ever levels as Trump’s chances of winning the presidency increased. Concerns of a Trump victory have weighed heavily on the peso for months because of his threats to rip up a free trade agreement with Mexico and tax money sent home by migrants to pay to build a wall on the southern US border.
Trump won in Florida, Ohio and North Carolina. With voting completed in 49 of the 50 US states, he also narrowly led in Michigan, New Hampshire and Wisconsin, giving him a clear advantage in the state-by-state fight for 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.
Both candidates still had ways to reach 270, but Clinton would have to sweep most of the remaining battlegrounds including Pennsylvania, Michigan and either Nevada or New Hampshire.
Trump captured conservative states in the South and Midwest, while Clinton swept several states on the East Coast and Illinois in the Midwest.
After running close throughout the night in Virginia, Clinton pulled out the swing state that is home to her running mate, Senator Tim Kaine.
At 8:55 p.m. EST (0155 GMT on Wednesday), Clinton acknowledged a battle that was unexpectedly tight given her edge in opinion polls going into Election Day.
She tweeted: “This team has so much to be proud of. Whatever happens tonight, thank you for everything.”
As of 11:10 p.m. EST (0410 GMT on Wednesday), Trump had 215 electoral votes to Clinton’s 209, with US television networks projecting the winner in 38 of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Before Tuesday’s election, Clinton led Trump, 44 percent to 39 percent in the last Reuters/Ipsos national tracking poll. A Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation poll gave her a 90 percent chance of defeating Trump and becoming the first woman elected US president.
Also at stake on Tuesday was control of Congress. Television networks projected Republicans would retain control of the House of Representatives, where all 435 seats were up for grabs.
In the Senate, where Republicans were defending a slim four-seat majority, Democrats scored their first breakthrough in Illinois when Republican Senator Mark Kirk lost re-election. But Republicans Rob Portman in Ohio and Marco Rubio in Florida won high-profile Senate re-election fights.
In a presidential campaign that focused more on the character of the candidates than on policy, Clinton, 69, a former US secretary of state, and Trump, 70, accused each other of being fundamentally unfit to lead the country.
Trump again raised the possibility on Tuesday of not accepting the election’s outcome, saying he had seen reports of voting irregularities. He gave few details and Reuters could not immediately verify the existence of such problems.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Surprise and euphoria at Trump headquarters in NY

NEW YORK Euphoric Donald Trump supporters transformed into a sea of Make America Great Again hats...

Canada immigration website appears to crash as Trump lead grows

TORONTO Maybe some Americans were serious when they threatened they would move to Canada if...

India’s shock withdrawal of larger banknotes sparks chaos in cash economy

MUMBAI NEW DELHI India s sudden withdrawal of 500 and 1 000 rupee notes from circulation in a bid...

In surprise win, Trump becomes 45th president of US

Republican Donald Trump has become the 45th president of the United States with a series of...

Battle for Congress: Republicans projected to hold US House

WASHINGTON Republicans will hold on to their majority in the US House of Representatives as...

Shootout near California polling sites leaves two dead

AZUSA California Two people were killed and two others were injured on Tuesday in a shootout in...

America decides between two stark visions: Clinton and Trump

A high turnout fear and excitement marked a long and fateful US election day on Tuesday as two...

Obama, the 44th POTUS — and a Middle East counting its losses

JEDDAH Which Barack Obama will be best remembered in the Middle East Will it be the Obama who...

Clinton casts her ballot: ‘It is the most humbling feeling’

CHAPPAQUA New York She s delivered her closing pitch concluded her final rally and cast her own...

Voters face machine problems, long lines in some states

WASHINGTON Despite Donald Trump s continued skepticism that the election was on the up and up few...

New president must help heal wound in American politics

WASHINGTON As the US election comes to an end we all know the prize A big ugly wound in the heart...

Asia sees changed US relationship

TOKYO JAKARTA Donald Trump s campaign has changed the way countries in Asia view their...

Making a choice: Voters talk of decision and of tensions

WASHINGTON Americans after having cast their vote paused to talk about their decisions and the...

British banker guilty of ‘sickening’ Hong Kong murders

HONG KONG A British banker was jailed for life Tuesday for the horrifying murder of two...

Philippine dictator Marcos granted hero’s burial

MANILA The Philippine Supreme Court cleared the way on Tuesday for a hero s burial for former...

Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson dies at 87

AHMEDEBAD Mahatma Gandhi s grandson Kanu Gandhi died at the age of 87 late Monday two weeks after...

Around Arab News

Surprise and euphoria at Trump headquarters in NY

NEW YORK Euphoric Donald Trump supporters transformed into a sea of Make America Great Again hats...

Canada immigration website appears to crash as Trump lead grows

TORONTO Maybe some Americans were serious when they threatened they would move to Canada if...

India’s shock withdrawal of larger banknotes sparks chaos in cash economy

MUMBAI NEW DELHI India s sudden withdrawal of 500 and 1 000 rupee notes from circulation in a bid...

Oil prices tumble as Trump pulls ahead in close US election

SINGAPORE Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday as vote counting showed Republican Donald Trump edging...

In surprise win, Trump becomes 45th president of US

Republican Donald Trump has become the 45th president of the United States with a series of...

Trump's victories in crucial US states rattle world markets

Republican Donald Trump scored a series of surprising wins in battleground states including...

Trump takes Florida, Ohio, NC in battle for White House

WASHINGTON Donald Trump captured crucial victories over Hillary Clinton Tuesday night in Florida...

Dollar tumbles against yen, euro on strong Trump showing

TOKYO The dollar tumbled against the yen and euro while the Mexican peso fell off a cliff as...

Mexico peso nosedives to life low as Trump closes in on US presidency

MEXICO CITY Mexico s peso plunged to a record low on Tuesday night as US Republican presidential...

Battle for Congress: Republicans projected to hold US House

WASHINGTON Republicans will hold on to their majority in the US House of Representatives as...

Turkey concerned as Syrian Kurds press toward Raqqa

ANKARA Turkey said Tuesday that Washington has promised that US backed Syrian Kurdish forces will...

Iraqi investigators examine mass grave site near Mosul

BASHIQA Iraq Iraqi Kurdish forces have seized the town of Bashiqa near Mosul from Daesh an...

Payments to contractors ‘will ease liquidity pressure in market’

JEDDAH The Saudi government s plan to pay by the end of this year the money it owes to private...