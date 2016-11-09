  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 min 40 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Hawks hand Cavs first defeat of season

Sports

Hawks hand Cavs first defeat of season

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

BATTLE OF BIGGIES: Atlanta Hawks' Dwight Howard (8) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson vie for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland Tuesday. (AP)

CLEVELAND: Dennis Schroder scored a career-high 28 points as Atlanta handed reigning NBA champion Cleveland its first loss of the season, 110-106 on Tuesday.

Cleveland (6-1) cut a 96-81 deficit early in the fourth quarter to 101-97 on LeBron James’ basket with 3:14 to play. The Hawks scored the next six points, but 3-pointers by James and Kyrie Irving made it 106-103 with 48 seconds left.
Kent Bazemore scored 25 points while Paul Millsap added 21. Dwight Howard, who received four stitches for a bloody lip in the first half, had 17 rebounds.
Kyrie Irving led Cleveland with 29 points. Kevin Love added 24 while LeBron James, who scored two points in the first half, had 23.
Nets 119 Timberolves 110: In New York, Brook Lopez scored 26 points as Brooklyn kept Minnesota winless on the road.
Trevor Booker added 15 points and Sean Kilpatrick had 14 for the Nets.
Andrew Wiggins scored a career-high 36 points for the Wolves, making a career-best six 3-pointers. Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points, but scoring wasn’t the problem for Minnesota.
Grizzlies 108 Nuggets 107: In Memphis, Tennessee, Marc Gasol scored on an inbounds pass from Vince Carter at the buzzer to lift Memphis.
Gasol had 19 points for the Grizzlies, who had lost two straight, while Zach Randolph added 16.
Emmanuel Mudiay had 23 points and Danilo Gallinari added 21 for the Nuggets.
Trail Blazers 124 Suns 121: In Portland, Oregon, Damian Lillard scored 38 points, including key free throws in the waning seconds, as Portland edged Phoenix.
CJ McCollum added 33 points for the Blazers, who have won three straight. Portland led by as many as 18 points early in the game but the Suns threatened down the stretch.
Lillard hit a 3-pointer with 6:45 left that put Portland in front 101-95. Eric Bledsoe made a free throw to pull Phoenix within 115-114 with just under a minute left, but he missed the second attempt that would have tied it and Lillard scored a layup on the other end.
Bledsoe finished with 31 points and Devin Booker had 23.
Mavericks 109 Lakers 109: In Los Angeles, Harrison Barnes scored 31 points and Seth Curry added 23 as Dallas won its second straight game.
JJ Barea had 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Mavericks, who beat the Lakers for the 11th consecutive time. Dallas forced 17 turnovers and held the Lakers off down the stretch, scoring 10 straight points midway through the fourth quarter to take control.
Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points and Nick Young had 20 as the Lakers’ three-game winning streak ended.
Lou Williams scored 15 points for Los Angeles, which rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half before failing to execute in the final minutes.Kings 102 Pelicans 94: In Sacramento, California, DeMarcus Cousins had 11 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter for Sacramento, which never trailed in defeating winless New Orleans.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Brazil eyes Argentina ambush, World Cup exorcism

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil A resurgent Brazil return to the scene of the most humiliating defeat in...

Suarez in blockbuster Barcelona extension talks

URUGUAY European Golden Shoe winner Luis Suarez said negotiations to extend his contract with...

Growth is good, but Asian soccer still has grassroots issue

SEOUL For all the new investment and advancements driving unprecedented growth in Asian football...

England in strong start courtesy of Root, Ali

RAJKOT India Joe Root hit a sparkling century and stitched a crucial stand with Moeen Ali as...

Herath spins Sri Lanka toward Zimbabwe sweep

HARARE Rangana Herath registered his second five wicket haul in as many days as Sri Lanka closed...

Saudi racing legend named host of Quest Arabiya’s new turbo show

ABU DHABI Quest Arabiya on Monday announced that one of the biggest names in motor racing...

Sergio Garcia not giving up hope of winning first major

LONDON Sergio Garcia has finished runner up twice at both the British Open and PGA Championship...

Monahan brings a personal touch as PGA Tour commissioner

Not everyone in the golf world knew much about Jay Monahan except that he was anointed and then...

Crosby's Penguins slip past Edmonton Oilers

WINNIPEG Manitoba Conor Sheary scored twice including the winner with 1 42 left to lift the...

No. 14 Western Michigan stays unbeaten, mounts rally to beat Kent St.

KENT Ohio Jarvion Franklin rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown and Fabian Johnson added a career...

ADIMSC gears up for frenetic month of powerboat racing

ABU DHABI The Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club ADIMSC is gearing up for one of the...

Zero chance: Browns coach determined to avoid 0-16 season

CLEVELAND There s a big fat ugly historic zero on the horizon Browns coach Hue Jackson will do...

Herath joins elite Test club of five-wicket hauls

HARARE Rangana Herath became just the third bowler to pick up five wicket hauls against all nine...

Brazil looks to wipe away memories of World Cup humiliation

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Playing at the stadium where it was humiliated 7 1 by Germany two years ago...

Jozef Venglos looks back at trailblazing career

BRATISLAVA Slovakia Before the Special One there was the First One His name is Jozef Venglos and...

Hot Curry sets NBA-record 13 3-pointers vs. Pelicans

OAKLAND California Stephen Curry made an NBA record 13 3 pointers on the way to 46 points...

Around Arab News

Could President Trump be the Middle East’s savior?

What does a President Donald J Trump mean for the Arab World How are Muslims worldwide reacting...

World leaders welcome, but seek clarity on Trump policies

LONDON World leaders offered to work with Donald Trump when he takes over as US president but...

Meet America’s new First Lady

NEW YORK Elegant with a dazzling smile Melania Trump was at her husband s side in New York early...

For Trump or against? Arab celebrities weigh in

JEDDAH While most Hollywood stars have been vocal about their pro Clinton stance in the US...

London exhibition displays Saudi tourism potential

RIYADH The Kingdom represented by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH is...

Almost half of schoolchildren are bullied

JEDDAH Some 25 percent of teenagers are bullied according to a survey conducted by King Abdullah...

Appointment of Saudi labor attaches welcomed

RIYADH Foreign missions of the countries where the Saudi labor attach s are to be posted as per a...

OIC hails move to lift Misuari warrant

RIYADH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC has welcomed the Philippine government s...

Iran: Trump cannot reverse nuclear deal

JEDDAH A defiant Tehran on Wednesday said there would be no reversal of its controversial nuclear...

Saudi forces repel Houthi attack

JEDDAH Saudi forces stationed on the southern border repelled Wednesday an attack by Houthi...

Saudis see no change in ties during Trump presidency

RIYADH A wide cross section of Saudi society on Wednesday exuded hope that US President elect...

KSA-US relations will remain strong: American diplomat

RIYADH A senior American diplomat has reassured the Kingdom about America s continuing commitment...

US expert Ali Khedery on what Trump's victory means for the Middle East

JEDDAH Ali Khedery was formerly the longest serving US official in Iraq a special assistant to...

Don’t be scared of Trump

When US President Barack Obama made it to the White House eight years ago many were delighted...

The American Winter

First there was the Arab Spring now we have the American Winter The USA now is where the Arab...

King Abdullah Port sponsors Seatrade Maritime Middle East Exhibition

In his statement on the sidelines of King Abdullah Port s sponsorship of the Seatrade Maritime...