Hawks hand Cavs first defeat of season

CLEVELAND: Dennis Schroder scored a career-high 28 points as Atlanta handed reigning NBA champion Cleveland its first loss of the season, 110-106 on Tuesday.



Cleveland (6-1) cut a 96-81 deficit early in the fourth quarter to 101-97 on LeBron James’ basket with 3:14 to play. The Hawks scored the next six points, but 3-pointers by James and Kyrie Irving made it 106-103 with 48 seconds left.

Kent Bazemore scored 25 points while Paul Millsap added 21. Dwight Howard, who received four stitches for a bloody lip in the first half, had 17 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving led Cleveland with 29 points. Kevin Love added 24 while LeBron James, who scored two points in the first half, had 23.

Nets 119 Timberolves 110: In New York, Brook Lopez scored 26 points as Brooklyn kept Minnesota winless on the road.

Trevor Booker added 15 points and Sean Kilpatrick had 14 for the Nets.

Andrew Wiggins scored a career-high 36 points for the Wolves, making a career-best six 3-pointers. Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points, but scoring wasn’t the problem for Minnesota.

Grizzlies 108 Nuggets 107: In Memphis, Tennessee, Marc Gasol scored on an inbounds pass from Vince Carter at the buzzer to lift Memphis.

Gasol had 19 points for the Grizzlies, who had lost two straight, while Zach Randolph added 16.

Emmanuel Mudiay had 23 points and Danilo Gallinari added 21 for the Nuggets.

Trail Blazers 124 Suns 121: In Portland, Oregon, Damian Lillard scored 38 points, including key free throws in the waning seconds, as Portland edged Phoenix.

CJ McCollum added 33 points for the Blazers, who have won three straight. Portland led by as many as 18 points early in the game but the Suns threatened down the stretch.

Lillard hit a 3-pointer with 6:45 left that put Portland in front 101-95. Eric Bledsoe made a free throw to pull Phoenix within 115-114 with just under a minute left, but he missed the second attempt that would have tied it and Lillard scored a layup on the other end.

Bledsoe finished with 31 points and Devin Booker had 23.

Mavericks 109 Lakers 109: In Los Angeles, Harrison Barnes scored 31 points and Seth Curry added 23 as Dallas won its second straight game.

JJ Barea had 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Mavericks, who beat the Lakers for the 11th consecutive time. Dallas forced 17 turnovers and held the Lakers off down the stretch, scoring 10 straight points midway through the fourth quarter to take control.

Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points and Nick Young had 20 as the Lakers’ three-game winning streak ended.

Lou Williams scored 15 points for Los Angeles, which rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half before failing to execute in the final minutes.Kings 102 Pelicans 94: In Sacramento, California, DeMarcus Cousins had 11 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter for Sacramento, which never trailed in defeating winless New Orleans.