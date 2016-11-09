Monahan brings a personal touch as PGA Tour commissioner

Not everyone in the golf world knew much about Jay Monahan except that he was anointed, and then appointed, the next PGA Tour commissioner.

Odds are that Monahan knew about them.

Monahan, who takes over on Jan. 1, brings a personal touch that was at times lacking from the three commissioners who preceded him. One example of that came on the practice range a few years ago during the Bridgestone Invitational.

Caddies were in the middle of a class-action lawsuit against the tour over their treatment. Tension and mistrust were running high, especially at the sight of Tim Finchem talking with players on the range that day. Along came Monahan, and one caddie was asked if he knew much about Finchem’s new deputy commissioner.

The caddie, his eyes narrowing as he looked Monahan’s way, said a player introduced them four or five years ago and while Monahan seemed like a decent guy, he would be just like the other suits at tour headquarters.

Moments later, Monahan saw a familiar face and stopped to chat. He first introduced himself to the caddie, calling him by his first name.

“I don’t know if you remember, but we met a few years ago,” Monahan told him.

The mood lightened. Judgment was reserved.

Another such moment was in March at the Valspar Championship, where Monahan was sent for an announcement that Valspar was extending its title sponsorship through 2020. These are important deals, though they typically are filled with sleep-inducing corporate lingo. Monahan found time to talk about his aunt, Sue Rooney, who used to work in caddie registration and pestered him during summer holidays about how the Tampa Bay tournament didn’t have a long-term sponsorship deal.

“She passed away in July,” Monahan said. “She’s looking down upon us all with a big smile today.”

Remembering names and personalyzing moments only go so far when it comes to running an organization that brings in more than $1 billion in revenue, that is trying to figure out how fans will be watching golf 10 years from now when negotiating media deals and is charged with keeping 43 tournaments fully sponsored.