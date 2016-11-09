  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 min 39 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Monahan brings a personal touch as PGA Tour commissioner

Sports

Monahan brings a personal touch as PGA Tour commissioner

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

Jay Monahan

Not everyone in the golf world knew much about Jay Monahan except that he was anointed, and then appointed, the next PGA Tour commissioner.
Odds are that Monahan knew about them.
Monahan, who takes over on Jan. 1, brings a personal touch that was at times lacking from the three commissioners who preceded him. One example of that came on the practice range a few years ago during the Bridgestone Invitational.
Caddies were in the middle of a class-action lawsuit against the tour over their treatment. Tension and mistrust were running high, especially at the sight of Tim Finchem talking with players on the range that day. Along came Monahan, and one caddie was asked if he knew much about Finchem’s new deputy commissioner.
The caddie, his eyes narrowing as he looked Monahan’s way, said a player introduced them four or five years ago and while Monahan seemed like a decent guy, he would be just like the other suits at tour headquarters.
Moments later, Monahan saw a familiar face and stopped to chat. He first introduced himself to the caddie, calling him by his first name.
“I don’t know if you remember, but we met a few years ago,” Monahan told him.
The mood lightened. Judgment was reserved.
Another such moment was in March at the Valspar Championship, where Monahan was sent for an announcement that Valspar was extending its title sponsorship through 2020. These are important deals, though they typically are filled with sleep-inducing corporate lingo. Monahan found time to talk about his aunt, Sue Rooney, who used to work in caddie registration and pestered him during summer holidays about how the Tampa Bay tournament didn’t have a long-term sponsorship deal.
“She passed away in July,” Monahan said. “She’s looking down upon us all with a big smile today.”
Remembering names and personalyzing moments only go so far when it comes to running an organization that brings in more than $1 billion in revenue, that is trying to figure out how fans will be watching golf 10 years from now when negotiating media deals and is charged with keeping 43 tournaments fully sponsored.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Brazil eyes Argentina ambush, World Cup exorcism

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil A resurgent Brazil return to the scene of the most humiliating defeat in...

Suarez in blockbuster Barcelona extension talks

URUGUAY European Golden Shoe winner Luis Suarez said negotiations to extend his contract with...

Growth is good, but Asian soccer still has grassroots issue

SEOUL For all the new investment and advancements driving unprecedented growth in Asian football...

England in strong start courtesy of Root, Ali

RAJKOT India Joe Root hit a sparkling century and stitched a crucial stand with Moeen Ali as...

Herath spins Sri Lanka toward Zimbabwe sweep

HARARE Rangana Herath registered his second five wicket haul in as many days as Sri Lanka closed...

Saudi racing legend named host of Quest Arabiya’s new turbo show

ABU DHABI Quest Arabiya on Monday announced that one of the biggest names in motor racing...

Sergio Garcia not giving up hope of winning first major

LONDON Sergio Garcia has finished runner up twice at both the British Open and PGA Championship...

Hawks hand Cavs first defeat of season

CLEVELAND Dennis Schroder scored a career high 28 points as Atlanta handed reigning NBA champion...

Crosby's Penguins slip past Edmonton Oilers

WINNIPEG Manitoba Conor Sheary scored twice including the winner with 1 42 left to lift the...

No. 14 Western Michigan stays unbeaten, mounts rally to beat Kent St.

KENT Ohio Jarvion Franklin rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown and Fabian Johnson added a career...

ADIMSC gears up for frenetic month of powerboat racing

ABU DHABI The Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club ADIMSC is gearing up for one of the...

Zero chance: Browns coach determined to avoid 0-16 season

CLEVELAND There s a big fat ugly historic zero on the horizon Browns coach Hue Jackson will do...

Herath joins elite Test club of five-wicket hauls

HARARE Rangana Herath became just the third bowler to pick up five wicket hauls against all nine...

Brazil looks to wipe away memories of World Cup humiliation

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Playing at the stadium where it was humiliated 7 1 by Germany two years ago...

Jozef Venglos looks back at trailblazing career

BRATISLAVA Slovakia Before the Special One there was the First One His name is Jozef Venglos and...

Hot Curry sets NBA-record 13 3-pointers vs. Pelicans

OAKLAND California Stephen Curry made an NBA record 13 3 pointers on the way to 46 points...

Around Arab News

Could President Trump be the Middle East’s savior?

What does a President Donald J Trump mean for the Arab World How are Muslims worldwide reacting...

World leaders welcome, but seek clarity on Trump policies

LONDON World leaders offered to work with Donald Trump when he takes over as US president but...

Meet America’s new First Lady

NEW YORK Elegant with a dazzling smile Melania Trump was at her husband s side in New York early...

For Trump or against? Arab celebrities weigh in

JEDDAH While most Hollywood stars have been vocal about their pro Clinton stance in the US...

London exhibition displays Saudi tourism potential

RIYADH The Kingdom represented by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH is...

Almost half of schoolchildren are bullied

JEDDAH Some 25 percent of teenagers are bullied according to a survey conducted by King Abdullah...

Appointment of Saudi labor attaches welcomed

RIYADH Foreign missions of the countries where the Saudi labor attach s are to be posted as per a...

OIC hails move to lift Misuari warrant

RIYADH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC has welcomed the Philippine government s...

Iran: Trump cannot reverse nuclear deal

JEDDAH A defiant Tehran on Wednesday said there would be no reversal of its controversial nuclear...

Saudi forces repel Houthi attack

JEDDAH Saudi forces stationed on the southern border repelled Wednesday an attack by Houthi...

Saudis see no change in ties during Trump presidency

RIYADH A wide cross section of Saudi society on Wednesday exuded hope that US President elect...

KSA-US relations will remain strong: American diplomat

RIYADH A senior American diplomat has reassured the Kingdom about America s continuing commitment...

US expert Ali Khedery on what Trump's victory means for the Middle East

JEDDAH Ali Khedery was formerly the longest serving US official in Iraq a special assistant to...

Don’t be scared of Trump

When US President Barack Obama made it to the White House eight years ago many were delighted...

The American Winter

First there was the Arab Spring now we have the American Winter The USA now is where the Arab...

King Abdullah Port sponsors Seatrade Maritime Middle East Exhibition

In his statement on the sidelines of King Abdullah Port s sponsorship of the Seatrade Maritime...