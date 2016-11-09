Saudi racing legend named host of Quest Arabiya’s new turbo show

ABU DHABI: Quest Arabiya on Monday announced that one of the biggest names in motor racing, Abdulaziz Al Faisal, will host its new original production “The World of Racing”.

No stranger to the racing world, the Red Bull Athlete, winner of the 2015 Dubai 24 Hours series and Saudi race car legend, Abdulaziz Al Faisal, will provide a rare glimpse into his lifelong passion for motor racing in the short-form series.

The Saudi Arabian national will bring his unique perspective to the 12 episode production – taking viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at what goes in to the sport and what can make or break you in the world of racing.

Abdulaziz said: “For me, racing is more than just going fast, it’s a way of life.”

“There’s such a huge following of motor racing in the region, and I’m excited to share my passion for the sport with fellow fans, and hopefully inspire a new generation of thrill-seeking fans.”

The World of Racing explores everything to do with the thrilling sport — from what it’s like to be in a high-speed accident on track, to learning how to master corners at a breakneck pace.

Khalid Khouri, deputy general manager of Quest Arabiya said: “There’s no hiding Abdulaziz’s enthusiasm for the sport. His ability to explain what goes on behind the scenes, curbed with his undying passion for motor racing, makes him the perfect candidate to share his story and bring his unique perspective to the region.”

The short-form series is one of the Arabic channel’s original productions that features in its Turbo themed line-up, which will broadcast throughout November.

Quest Arabiya will also broadcast a series of the region’s best exhilarating and thrill-seeking productions; including “Speed Rush”, a 30-minute program that reignites the old racing rivalry, between Abdulaziz and UAE’s racing champion, Khaled Al Qubaisi.

Alongside “Speed Sisters” a feature length documentary that follows the bold, fearless and first all-women race car driving team from the Middle East, who tear up racing tracks all across Palestine’s West Bank, which will air for the first time on a free-to-air channel.

In addition to Turbo month, the channel will continue to air programs in the following genres Extreme Outdoor, Engineering, Nature & Wildlife, Science & Space and People & Places.

For a list of broadcast times, please head to: questarabiya.com