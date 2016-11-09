Combating radicalism

This is with reference to the article “Daesh is losing but the threat persists” (Nov. 9) by Daphne Benoit. It is correct that Daesh may be suffering losses on the ground but the threat it poses to the world continues. The main problem is the toxic ideology that Daesh’s elements or supporters propagate.

We need global efforts to counter this ideology, which these terrorist organizations are trying to promote. In the Muslim world, which is the worst victim of terrorism, this ideology could be countered effectively through the pulpit. Religious scholars should join hands with the authorities to fight the radical ideology, which is misusing Islamic terminologies to gain support in the Muslim world. These terrorist organizations and their ideology have nothing to do with the true teachings of Islam, which is a religion of peace and tolerance. — Y. L. Tariq, Riyadh