  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • OIC hails move to lift Misuari warrant

Saudi Arabia

OIC hails move to lift Misuari warrant

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr. |

Nur Misuari

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed the Philippine government’s decision to lift the warrant of arrest against Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) Chairman Nur Misuari and restore his freedom.
The OIC said it received the information with great satisfaction and considered it another manifestation of the positive approach of the current administration toward the longstanding problem of the Bangsamoro people.
Sayed El-Masry, OIC special envoy for peace in southern Philippines, reiterated the longstanding position of the organization that Misuari was an indispensable factor to the peace process, being the founder of the MNLF and historical leader of the Bangsamoro people.
The OIC reiterated its support for the MNLF and its chairman, Moro Islamic Liberation Front chief Haj Murad, as well as for the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB), which should be embodied undiluted in the new enabling law.
The OIC believed that it was now time to proceed steadfastly to close ranks between the MNLF and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front to coordinate efforts to merge the two peace tracks and maintain all the gains contained in all the peace treaties, namely, the 1976 Tripoli Agreement, the 1996 Jakarta Agreement and the CAB.
The OIC maintained its position that it did not favor one Moro faction over another, but that it was in full support of the inalienable rights of the Bangsamoro people to determine their future and seek peace and prosperity in their homeland.
The OIC welcomed the pledge of President Rodrigo R. Duterte to implement all previous international peace agreements, and reiterated its position that “for a peaceful settlement to be just durable in Mindanao, it must be based on the historical compromise contained in the 1976 Tripoli Agreement.”
The OIC special envoy for peace in southern Philippines will carry out consultations with the Peace Committee for the Southern Philippines, in particular the two facilitators, Malaysia and Indonesia, as part of the OIC’s efforts to prepare the ground for a meeting of the Bangsamoro Coordination Forum to harmonize the two peace talks, consolidate cooperation between the two Moro fronts and come up with a unified position.
The OIC was confident that it would receive the cooperation needed to reach a successful conclusion to this endeavor, and called on all parties to remain fully committed to the peace process and to strive together toward the advancement of a final resolution of the conflict in Mindanao.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

London exhibition displays Saudi tourism potential

RIYADH The Kingdom represented by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH is...

Almost half of schoolchildren are bullied

JEDDAH Some 25 percent of teenagers are bullied according to a survey conducted by King Abdullah...

Appointment of Saudi labor attaches welcomed

RIYADH Foreign missions of the countries where the Saudi labor attach s are to be posted as per a...

Saudi forces repel Houthi attack

JEDDAH Saudi forces stationed on the southern border repelled Wednesday an attack by Houthi...

Saudis see no change in ties during Trump presidency

RIYADH A wide cross section of Saudi society on Wednesday exuded hope that US President elect...

KSA-US relations will remain strong: American diplomat

RIYADH A senior American diplomat has reassured the Kingdom about America s continuing commitment...

US expert Ali Khedery on what Trump's victory means for the Middle East

JEDDAH Ali Khedery was formerly the longest serving US official in Iraq a special assistant to...

King Salman congratulates Trump on his election victory

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman made a telephone call with US president...

Exclusive: Saudi ambassador to US welcomes election of 45th President

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s ambassador to the United States has welcomed the election of a new...

Shoura holds 62nd session

RIYADH The Shoura Council has called on the Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture to...

KSA opens overseas labor offices

JEDDAH In a new move to raise awareness on the labor regulations in the Kingdom among expatriate...

More Saudis, GCC nationals expected to seek residency in Uruguay over time

RIYADH The number of Saudis and other nationals in the GCC countries who want to establish...

Cameroon-Saudi ties receive shot in the arm

RIYADH Saudi Cameroon bilateral ties received a shot in the arm with the visit of two...

Empowerment of women on the right track in Kingdom, GCC countries

RIYADH Empowerment of women is on the right course in the Kingdom said a senior official of the...

GCC leaders to hold summit in Bahrain next month

RIYADH Heads of state of the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council GCC will hold their high profile...

Jeddah bank robbers get prison terms

JEDDAH The Makkah region Court of Appeals commuted the previously issued death penalty for the...

Around Arab News

Could President Trump be the Middle East’s savior?

What does a President Donald J Trump mean for the Arab World How are Muslims worldwide reacting...

World leaders welcome, but seek clarity on Trump policies

LONDON World leaders offered to work with Donald Trump when he takes over as US president but...

Meet America’s new First Lady

NEW YORK Elegant with a dazzling smile Melania Trump was at her husband s side in New York early...

For Trump or against? Arab celebrities weigh in

JEDDAH While most Hollywood stars have been vocal about their pro Clinton stance in the US...

London exhibition displays Saudi tourism potential

RIYADH The Kingdom represented by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH is...

Almost half of schoolchildren are bullied

JEDDAH Some 25 percent of teenagers are bullied according to a survey conducted by King Abdullah...

Appointment of Saudi labor attaches welcomed

RIYADH Foreign missions of the countries where the Saudi labor attach s are to be posted as per a...

OIC hails move to lift Misuari warrant

RIYADH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC has welcomed the Philippine government s...

Iran: Trump cannot reverse nuclear deal

JEDDAH A defiant Tehran on Wednesday said there would be no reversal of its controversial nuclear...

Saudi forces repel Houthi attack

JEDDAH Saudi forces stationed on the southern border repelled Wednesday an attack by Houthi...

Saudis see no change in ties during Trump presidency

RIYADH A wide cross section of Saudi society on Wednesday exuded hope that US President elect...

KSA-US relations will remain strong: American diplomat

RIYADH A senior American diplomat has reassured the Kingdom about America s continuing commitment...

US expert Ali Khedery on what Trump's victory means for the Middle East

JEDDAH Ali Khedery was formerly the longest serving US official in Iraq a special assistant to...

Don’t be scared of Trump

When US President Barack Obama made it to the White House eight years ago many were delighted...

The American Winter

First there was the Arab Spring now we have the American Winter The USA now is where the Arab...

King Abdullah Port sponsors Seatrade Maritime Middle East Exhibition

In his statement on the sidelines of King Abdullah Port s sponsorship of the Seatrade Maritime...