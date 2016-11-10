Appointment of Saudi labor attaches welcomed

RIYADH: Foreign missions of the countries where the Saudi labor attachés are to be posted, as per a Cabinet decision taken in Riyadh on Monday, have wholeheartedly welcomed the decision saying that the implementation of such a decision would not only resolve many labor issues, but also provide a mutual understanding with the host country.

To raise awareness on labor regulations in the Kingdom among expatriate workers, the Cabinet on Monday approved the establishment of labor attaché offices at Saudi embassies in Egypt, India, the Philippines, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

There are around 1 million Egyptian nationals in the Kingdom, representing about 40 percent of the Arab expatriates, the largest Arab expatriate community in the country; 3 million Indians; 2.6 million Pakistanis; 1.8 million Bangladeshi workers; 1 million Filipinos; and 300,000 Sri Lankan expats, most of them domestic workers.

“We welcome the decision of the Saudi government to appoint a labor attaché at its embassy in Pakistan,” Pakistan Ambassador Manzur Ul Haq said. "The presence of a labor attaché will greatly help in the recruitment of suitable candidates for jobs in the Kingdom, and help in addressing their problems,” the envoy noted.

“We are really delighted to hear this news, which would help build enhanced labor relations between the two countries,” the labor counselor at the Bangladesh Embassy told Arab News. He added that the presence of a labor attaché at the other end will help nip several problems in the bud in Dhaka.

Hifzur Rahman, spokesman from the Indian Embassy, said this is good news for all Indians since it is going to help incoming workers at the other end. “The presence of the new labor attachés in our country will facilitate the smooth functioning of recruitment procedures between India and Saudi Arabia,” the diplomat said.

According to Labor and Social Development Ministry sources, the training centers set up by the Saudi government in labor-exporting countries will now be supervised by the respective Saudi attachés. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development is expected to send its experienced officials through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their respective postings abroad.

It said the new decision will ensure smooth recruitment of highly skilled workers and get rid of the role of brokers, as well as develop mechanisms of employing foreign workers in the private sector in Kingdom. This step will also help to teach foreign workers Saudi culture and traditions of the country.

A prominent recruiting agent said the new attachés would reduce the costs of recruitment, as well as middlemen’s exploitation within the recruiting business.