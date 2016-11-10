London exhibition displays Saudi tourism potential

  • Search form

RASHID HASSAN |

Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf, Saudi ambassador to the U.K., inaugurates the Kingdom’s pavilion at the WTM-2016 in London on Monday.

RIYADH: The Kingdom, represented by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTNH), is taking part in the World Travel Market (WTM-2016) that opened Monday in London, with Saudi Arabia having a grand pavilion highlighting its tourism destinations, services and products, besides offering investment opportunities in the travel and tourism sector to investors.
Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf, Saudi ambassador in Britain, inaugurated the Kingdom’s pavilion and toured different parts, listening to SCTNH officials on the content and exhibits, an official of the commission here said Tuesday.
The Saudi pavilion for the worldwide travel and tourism industry is designed to express the tourism and heritage identity of the country. The pavilion features elements of national urban heritage in the Kingdom and consists of several sections including the partners, hospitality and information and publication sections, with photos and posters to reflect the nature and culture of the Kingdom and its tourism potential.
Abdullah bin Abdul Malik Al-Murshid, acting vice president for marketing and programs at SCTNH, said: “The Kingdom’s participation in the WTM-2016 aims at presenting a distinguished image of the country and its tourism, heritage, cultural, economic and natural potentials, as well as introducing the Umrah Plus program which targets Muslims in the European countries and other parts of the world.”
The SCTNH media department said: “Through participation in this prominent event, we aim to promote the domestic tourism industry as well as communicate with the international tourism industry, explore international experiences in the field of tourism, allow Saudi companies engaged in tourism and travel sectors to exchange experiences and cooperate with the specialized international tourism and travel companies.”
The commission seeks to introduce the Kingdom’s national heritage and tourism industry at this premier tourism event in order to encourage international companies to take part in the Saudi exhibitions by providing them with necessary information on the Saudi market and tourism and travel potentials, it underlined. “We also aim to create communication channels with experts and specialists in the tourism industry the world over, to utilize their expertise in the development of our domestic tourism industry,” it said.

