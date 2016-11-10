  • Search form

Offbeat

For Trump or against? Arab celebrities weigh in

AFIFA JABEEN QURAISHI

JEDDAH: While most Hollywood stars have been vocal about their pro-Clinton stance in the US presidential election, with some even stating they would leave the country if Donald Trump was elected president, the Republican has elicited a mixed reaction from celebrities in the Arab world.
Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama tweeted: “Trump’s win is an obvious step by the American people to punish politicians by electing a President from outside the political playing field, no matter the consequences.” Questioning Trump’s stance on Muslims and Arabs, Alama indulges in some introspection.
“They say that Trump hates Arabs!! Why, do we love each other? Or is what we’ve really done was to steal from each other; fight each other; destroy one another and conspire against each other.”
Jordanian news presenter Ola Al-Fares was more disappointed. “Seriously Americans!!!!! ... Clinton is not better but still!!!! Both ways America is not the best country any longer!” she wrote.
Meanwhile, Lebanese singing star Elissa drew comparisons between the US elections and those at home: “As for Trump, well... at least US had true elections unlike Lebanon.” She added: “That’s a moderate speech for someone like Trump. It seems the president will be better than the candidate.”
Egyptian satirist Dr. Bassem Youssef looked at the lighter side. “Alec Baldwin will have a permanent job at SNL,” he wrote. “Four years of comedy.”
Carole Samaha, Lebanese performer, expressed hope.
“Maybe #Republicans might do what #Democrats failed to achieve........#DonaldTrump president of the #UnitedStatesOfAmerica,” Samaha tweeted.
“All Hollywood stars & artists who threatened to leave the US if Trump was elected..lets wait & see how far will they go to keep their word,” she quipped.
Lebanese actress Lorraine Kodeih wrote: “Slovenian with American nationality, she speaks five languages, from a lover to a mother to the First Lady! ... #The_American_Dream.”

