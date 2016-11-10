  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World leaders welcome, but seek clarity on Trump policies

World

World leaders welcome, but seek clarity on Trump policies

Reuters |

President-elect Donald Trump arrives with his family for an election night rally in New York on Wednesday. (AFP)

LONDON: World leaders offered to work with Donald Trump when he takes over as US president, but expressed anxiety over how he will handle problems from the Middle East to an assertive Russia and whether he will carry out a number of campaign threats.
Several authoritarian and right-wing leaders hailed the billionaire businessman and former TV show host, who won the leadership of the world’s most powerful country against the odds in Tuesday’s election.
China, a target of Trump’s ire during his campaign, appealed for cooperation. Mexico also struck a conciliatory tone, despite Trump’s insults to Mexican migrants and pledges to build a wall to separate the two countries, and South Korea urged him not to change policy on North Korea’s nuclear tests. 
Trump, who has no previous political or military experience, said after defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton that he would seek common ground, not conflict, with the United States’ allies.
In the election campaign, he voiced admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, questioned central tenets of the NATO military alliance and suggested Japan and South Korea should develop nuclear weapons to shoulder their own defense burden.
Putin was among the first to send Trump congratulations.
Ties between Washington and Moscow have become strained over the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, and allegations of Russian cybertattacks featured in the election campaign.
“It is not an easy path, but we are ready to do our part and do everything to return Russian and American relations to a stable path of development,” Putin said.
Among other issues causing concern among allies are Trump’s vows to undo a global agreement on climate change, ditch trade deals he says have been bad for US workers, and renegotiate the nuclear accord between Tehran and world powers which has led to an easing of sanctions on Iran.
Iran urged Trump to stay committed to the Iran deal. President Hassan Rouhani said the nuclear accord with six world powers could not be dismissed by one government.

UNCERTAINTY
In Britain, where Trump’s victory had echoes of last June’s referendum in which voters showed dissatisfaction with the political establishment by voting to leave European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said the “enduring and special relationship” between the two countries would remain intact.
But Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, who has often expressed distaste for Trump, said many people in the United States and across the world would feel “a real sense of anxiety.”
Nigel Farage, a leader of the Brexit campaign who spoke at a Trump rally during the election campaign, tweeted: “I hand over the mantle to @RealDonaldTrump! Many congratulations. You have fought a brave campaign.”
Some European officials took the unusual step of openly denouncing the outcome, calling it a worrying signal for liberal democracy and tolerance in the world.
“Trump is the pioneer of a new authoritarian and chauvinist international movement. He is also a warning for us,” German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said.
Some leaders are smarting from insults that Trump doled out in the past few months, such as calling German Chancellor Angela Merkel “insane” for allowing more than 1 million migrants into the country last year.
“We’re realizing now that we have no idea what this American president will do,” Norbert Roettgen, a conservative ally of Merkel and head of the German parliament’s foreign affairs committee, said.
President Francois Hollande said France wanted to begin talks with Trump immediately to clarify his stance on international affairs.
“This American election opens a period of uncertainty,” Hollande said.
French officials had endorsed Clinton and warned that Trump’s “confused” foreign policy objectives were alarming for the rest of the world.
“The US is a vital partner for France and what’s at stake is peace, the fight against terrorism, the situation in the Middle East, economic relations and the preservation of the planet,” Hollande said.
But like-minded right-wing European parties that are hoping to make inroads of their own in 2017 — a year in which Germany, France and the Netherlands hold elections, and Italy and Britain could also do so — hailed Trump’s victory.
“Their world is falling apart. Ours is being built,” Florian Philippot, a senior figure in France’s far-right National Front (FN), tweeted.

PARTNERS AND ALLIES
Mexican President Pena Nieto, who was criticized for receiving Trump in Mexico during the campaign, said he was ready to work with the president-elect.
“Mexico and the United States are friends, partners and allies and we should keep collaborating for the competitiveness and development of North America,” Pena Nieto said.
Trump has said he could tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), saying that it has killed US jobs, and he called Mexican immigrants rapists during his campaign.
Sounding conciliatory, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing and Washington shared responsibility for promoting global development and prosperity.
“I place great importance on the China-US relationship, and look forward to working with you to uphold the principles of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation,” Xi told Trump, who had pledged to take on China and to tax Chinese imports to stop currency evaluation.
South Korea expressed the hope that Trump would maintain current US policy of pressuring North Korea over its nuclear and missile tests. Seoul was concerned Trump may make unpredictable proposals to North Korea, a ruling party official said, quoting top national security officials.
A Japanese government official, speaking before Trump clinched the election, urged him to send a message as soon as possible to reassure the world of the United States’ commitment to its allies.
“We are certainly concerned about the comments (Trump) has made to date about the alliance and the US role in the Pacific, particularly Japan,” the Japanese official said.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Clinton: A tale of thwarted ambition

NEW YORK She lost to Barack Obama in the Democratic primaries in 2008 Now she has been humiliated...

‘Daesh high command ordered Paris, Brussels attacks’

BRUSSELS The terror cell that launched deadly attacks on Paris and Brussels received its orders...

Pakistan deports iconic ‘Afghan Girl’

KABUL Afghan s president on Wednesday welcomed back Sharbat Gula the green eyed Afghan Girl whose...

36 dead in northern Nigeria violence

KANO Gunmen believed to be cattle rustlers have killed 36 miners in northern Nigeria the...

Clinton, Obama pledge to unite behind next president Trump

WASHINGTON Donald Trump put aside the celebrations and began planning his 73 day transition to...

7 killed as London tram overturns; driver arrested

LONDON At least seven people were killed and more than 50 injured when a tram overturned on...

Cuba announces military exercises after Trump elected US president

HAVANA Cuba on Wednesday announced a week of pre scheduled nationwide military exercises to...

Daesh ‘high’ command ordered Paris, Brussels attacks: Belgian prosecutor

BRUSSELS The jihadist cell that launched deadly attacks on Paris and Brussels received its orders...

In surprise win, Trump becomes 45th president of US

NEW YORK Donald Trump has stunned America and the world riding a wave of populist resentment to...

‘I’m very afraid’: Muslim shock as Trump heads for victory

Jakarta I m very afraid will there be more wars Will America attack Muslim countries again asked...

Surprise and euphoria at Trump headquarters in NY

NEW YORK Euphoric Donald Trump supporters transformed into a sea of Make America Great Again hats...

Canada immigration website appears to crash as Trump lead grows

TORONTO Maybe some Americans were serious when they threatened they would move to Canada if...

India’s shock withdrawal of larger banknotes sparks chaos in cash economy

MUMBAI NEW DELHI India s sudden withdrawal of 500 and 1 000 rupee notes from circulation in a bid...

Trump's victories in crucial US states rattle world markets

Republican Donald Trump scored a series of surprising wins in battleground states including...

Battle for Congress: Republicans projected to hold US House

WASHINGTON Republicans will hold on to their majority in the US House of Representatives as...

Shootout near California polling sites leaves two dead

AZUSA California Two people were killed and two others were injured on Tuesday in a shootout in...

Around Arab News

Could President Trump be the Middle East’s savior?

What does a President Donald J Trump mean for the Arab World How are Muslims worldwide reacting...

World leaders welcome, but seek clarity on Trump policies

LONDON World leaders offered to work with Donald Trump when he takes over as US president but...

Meet America’s new First Lady

NEW YORK Elegant with a dazzling smile Melania Trump was at her husband s side in New York early...

For Trump or against? Arab celebrities weigh in

JEDDAH While most Hollywood stars have been vocal about their pro Clinton stance in the US...

London exhibition displays Saudi tourism potential

RIYADH The Kingdom represented by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH is...

Almost half of schoolchildren are bullied

JEDDAH Some 25 percent of teenagers are bullied according to a survey conducted by King Abdullah...

Appointment of Saudi labor attaches welcomed

RIYADH Foreign missions of the countries where the Saudi labor attach s are to be posted as per a...

OIC hails move to lift Misuari warrant

RIYADH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC has welcomed the Philippine government s...

Iran: Trump cannot reverse nuclear deal

JEDDAH A defiant Tehran on Wednesday said there would be no reversal of its controversial nuclear...

Saudi forces repel Houthi attack

JEDDAH Saudi forces stationed on the southern border repelled Wednesday an attack by Houthi...

Saudis see no change in ties during Trump presidency

RIYADH A wide cross section of Saudi society on Wednesday exuded hope that US President elect...

KSA-US relations will remain strong: American diplomat

RIYADH A senior American diplomat has reassured the Kingdom about America s continuing commitment...

US expert Ali Khedery on what Trump's victory means for the Middle East

JEDDAH Ali Khedery was formerly the longest serving US official in Iraq a special assistant to...

Don’t be scared of Trump

When US President Barack Obama made it to the White House eight years ago many were delighted...

The American Winter

First there was the Arab Spring now we have the American Winter The USA now is where the Arab...

King Abdullah Port sponsors Seatrade Maritime Middle East Exhibition

In his statement on the sidelines of King Abdullah Port s sponsorship of the Seatrade Maritime...