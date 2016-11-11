  • Search form

Fashion

The SR100 styling challenge: Are you game for it?

Mashael Fawaz

NMS FASHION.

Most fashionistas today, be they celebrities, style icons or bloggers, can afford practically every brand and every designer. Some of them even endorse brands, in return for which they get freebies worth thousands of dollars. In the age of social media, where a specific standard has been set for those considered part of the fashionable crowd, the big question is: Can money buy style?
Whatever happened to smart buying and whispering to someone who compliments your outfit, “Shhh I got it from H&M on sale but don’t tell anyone...”?
Style on a budget is proof that you’ve got true style. The ability to get creative with basics and essential wardrobe pieces along with some styling magic using statement accessories or a classic investment bag goes a long way.
Two Saudi bloggers, Thana Abdullah of Milkyway and Nourah Al-Shammari of NMS Fashion, teamed up to undertake an interesting styling challenge to break the stereotype of high spending as being more stylish and fashionable.
The two bloggers came up with the SR 100 challenge — a mission to shop for an affordable and fashionable outfit with a price tag of SR 100 or under!
The challenge was to buy a full look (excluding accessories or as budget might permit) that can be styled in different ways for separate occasions. The bloggers hit the best high street stores together to decide on the ideal shopping destination that would offer both style and quality.
“The thought behind this concept focuses on personal style and not particularly the brand or the price tag of fashion. The message we are trying to send across is that anyone can have style and follow trends with any budget,” said Nourah.
“I shared the idea with Thana and she loved it! So we decided to take on the challenge together and share our experiences with our followers,” she added.
Nourah shopped her looks from H&M for under SR 100 — she purchased a white striped shirt dress on sale and a black silk slip dress. She had enough money left to spend on a set of trendy chokers from New Look to complete her look. She styled it with accessories from her wardrobe, a pair of knee length boots and an orange Furla bag.
Thana, meanwhile, didn’t find the challenge to be an easy task. Her objective was to look for a stylish and trendy outfit that would take her from day to night.
She zeroed in on a floral wraparound skirt and a black shirt dress from Forever 21 and styled them differently for separate occasions. Commenting on her experience, she said: “It was quite challenging to find a two-piece outfit on a fixed budget, and modest dressing isn’t easy to buy for either! The seasonal sale helped me a lot in choosing my preferred look.”
“The idea behind this challenge was to change the shopping attitude we have developed over the years that assumes expensive purchases make you stylish. Although modest buying is not cheap, being creative in styling your look can do wonders and can add personality to your outfits. Also, taking advantage of the sales helps a lot.”
Both bloggers managed to pull looks just under SR 100 with smart purchases and making the most out of promotional in-store offers.
Applying smart techniques into styling your outfit can uplift a dull and boring look into a glamorous and ultra-trendy outfit. Apply smart purchasing techniques while focusing on colors, cuts, and fabrics — black is king, so always look for classic black dresses, especially if they come in fancy prints or elegant fabrics such as silk, wool, or even velvet.
Don’t neglect your precious accessories hidden somewhere in your wardrobe. Smart accessory buying is about making investments as these precious pieces usually hold on to their stature after a long time, so get creative in pulling together a new outfit with old and timeless accessories.
Would you take on this SR 100 challenge when choosing an outfit for an upcoming occasion?

Email: [email protected]

