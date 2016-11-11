  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Two convicted of terrorism and jailed for 10, 7 years each

Mohammed Al-Sulami |

A general view of Ha'er Prison in Saudi Arabia, in this July 6, 2015 file photo. (Reuters)

JEDDAH: The Special Criminal Court on Thursday convicted a Saudi national of promoting extremist ideology that violates the teachings of the Qur’an and the Sunnah, as well as for insulting the rulers and security authorities of the country.
Other charges against him included pledging allegiance to the Daesh leader and joining local groups belonging to the terrorist organization, sending his contacts to be handed to a Daesh official, planning to commit crimes in the Kingdom, funding terrorism and receiving suspicious funds that he delivered to a suspected criminal.
Charges also include sending information that imperils public order through social media and his phone, as well as an attempt to travel to Syria to take part in the killings there and showing lack of respect for religious scholars in the Kingdom.
The court sentenced the defendant to 10 years in prison, starting with the date of his arrest, six months ago, in accordance with Article 6 of the anti-IT crimes regulations, as well as one year as per Article 16 of the anti-money laundering regulations, and four years as per Royal Order A/44. The defendant will remain in jail for the rest of his sentence, and will be banned from traveling for another 10 years starting from the date he gets out of prison. The court also decided to confiscate the mobile phone of the defendant, as per article 13 of the anti-IT crimes regulations.
In another case, the court convicted a citizen previously convicted a citizen of promoting extremist ideology, and supporting Daesh and its leader.
The court sentenced him to seven years in prison, as well as a 7-year travel ban starting immediately after the ban handed out in his previous sentencing, as per Article 6 of the travel documents regulations.
Meanwhile, Riyadh police arrested three young men and a young woman for circulating videos on social media showing them committing immoral acts. The videos were met with condemnation by member of society who asked that authorities find and arrest the four in question.
Spokesman for Riyadh police Col. Fawaz bin Jameel Al-Maiman said the police, who monitor all posts on social media, saw the video clips of the four engaged in acts that contravene public morals and values.
In view of the bold and sinful images in the videos, as well as of their distribution, directives were issued to arrest and penalize the young people, he said.
Al-Maiman said officers from the department of criminal investigation of Riyadh police decoded the video, despite the individuals’ attempts to hide telltale signs by removing the license plates of the cars shown in the video and shooting the scenes in a remote area.
He said a special field team worked around the clock for 72 hours to identify the perpetrators.
Their efforts led to the arrest of the four, all Saudi nationals in their thirties.
In their initial statements, they admitted to being linked to the viral videos. The Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution, Riyadh branch, was notified to apply criminal procedures and penalties as per the IT crimes regulations. The arrested persons also violated traffic regulations.
The Riyadh police stressed its commitment to applying all regulations in force in order to achieve public security and prosecute violators.

