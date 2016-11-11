MiSK Global Forum to empower Gulf youth

RIYADH: Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's MiSK Foundation will host a high-profile conference in Riyadh, the "MiSK Global Forum 2016," under the slogan "Young Leaders Together" on Nov. 15 and 16.

This event aims to empower a generation of rising entrepreneurs in the Gulf to transform Saudi Arabia and the region. It will also support knowledge and innovation in a variety of fields among young people. The forum will bring together officials, experts, innovators, and entrepreneurs in a variety of fields from 65 countries around the world.

About 1,500 young men and women, half of them from Saudi Arabia, will talk about their experiences and expertise in entrepreneurship and innovation, thereby contributing to the empowerment of youth and expand their role in leading development and preparing generations of young leaders in a variety of fields.

The MiSK Foundation, through launching this youth initiative, aims to create a youth international platform for the exchange of knowledge and closely review successful experiences to gain access to the findings, recommendations and initiatives. They will promote and develop youth potentials and will help equip them with the best international practices in diverse areas of life.

This will have a positive impact on youth communities in the Kingdom and raise the level of their contributions in leading the process of sustainable development. The forum includes more than 30 activities distributed among workshops and sessions. In addition to panel discussions, leaders, figures and experts will all discuss the success factors of the young leaders, such as the role of knowledge in the development of human capital, and changing technology to the horizon of knowledge exchange.