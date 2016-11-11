  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh reaffirms support for Palestinian refugees

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh reaffirms support for Palestinian refugees

ARAB NEWS |

A UNRWA-run elementary boys' school in a camp for Palestinian refugees in Jordan.

UNITED NATIONS: Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its continued support for the Palestinian refugees and UNRWA, the UN body that looks after their welfare.
The Kingdom's reassurance came during a speech delivered by its permanent representative at the United Nations, Abdullah Al-Muallimi, at an UNRWA committee meeting
“The Kingdom is honored to stand by the side of the Palestinian people stemming from its religious and humanitarian duty until the Palestinians achieve their legitimate right to live in freedom, dignity and have access to all their legitimate and inalienable rights. In this domain, the Kingdom highly appreciates the fundamental role of the UNRWA’s humanitarian care for more than 5 million Palestinians,” Al-Muallimi said.
He said Saudi Arabia continued to top the list of major donors to UNRWA, alongside the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom. This year, the Kingdom has contributed some $100 million.
The Kingdom has been an active member of the UNRWA Advisory Commission since 2005 and provides advice and assistance to the commissioner general in the scope of implementation of his mandate.
He said the Kingdom made a donation of $59 million through the Saudi Development Fund to UNRWA for the education, health and housing projects to be implemented in Gaza, the West Bank and Jordan.
The donation was made through three agreements signed in London on Feb. 4. The first agreement worth more than $40 million will go to support the ongoing projects in Gaza, including more than 600 houses for Palestinians who had their homes destroyed during the Israeli assault on Gaza, along with maintenance of three schools. The second agreement worth $8 million will go to finance the maintenance of nine UNRWA schools and 10 health centers in Jordan. While the third agreement worth more than $7 million will provide funding for rebuilding, equipping and furnishing of three health centers in the West Bank, said the ambassador.
Al-Muallimi said Saudi Arabia has donated $10 million through the Saudi Development Fund to build a larger base and supply depot in Rafah. This will serve as the main UNRWA warehouse for storing basic food and non-food items, and also to support the distribution operations through 12 distribution centers throughout the Gaza Strip, he added.
“This project is part of a comprehensive project signed between UNRWA and the Saudi Development Fund in May 2015 to rebuild and renovate residential units and supply warehouses, and to support the health and education sectors in the Gaza Strip with a total value estimated at $62 million. Construction of the supply depot is expected to be completed in 2017 and will be operational with a crew of about 200 people, including UNRWA staff members and persons who will work on job-creation issues.”
Saudi Arabia also contributed approximately $2 million to build a health center in Aqabat Jaber Camp located in the Jordan Valley to meet the necessary health needs of Palestinian refugees in the camp within a safe environment. This center was opened on Oct. 28, and will benefit more than 14,000 camp residents, said the ambassador.
He said: “We stress our full support for UNRWA’s humanitarian goals and to continue its work to alleviate the tragedy of the Palestinian people and reduce their suffering until the return of the displaced to their home country, and give them the necessary compensations for the extensive damage they suffered during the past decades in accordance with Resolution 194 of the General Assembly.”
“We therefore support the efforts to address the root causes of this crisis and stop the forced and chronic displacement of the refugees through ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory and the rest of the Arab lands, and that Israel withdraws to the 1967 borders, and makes progress toward implementing the two-state solution,” Al-Muallimi added.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi forum to discuss abuse of children over web

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior will sponsor the...

14 civilians hurt in Houthi missile attack in Asir

JEDDAH Fourteen civilians were injured on Thursday by missiles fired by Yemen s Houthi group into...

GCC states decide to boost economic integration

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense said...

Spanish king’s Riyadh visit to consolidate economic ties

RIYADH Seeking to build a strong and robust relationship between the Kingdom and Spain King...

MiSK Global Forum to empower Gulf youth

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s MiSK Foundation will host a high profile...

Two convicted of terrorism and jailed for 10, 7 years each

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court on Thursday convicted a Saudi national of promoting extremist...

London exhibition displays Saudi tourism potential

RIYADH The Kingdom represented by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH is...

Almost half of schoolchildren are bullied

JEDDAH Some 25 percent of teenagers are bullied according to a survey conducted by King Abdullah...

Appointment of Saudi labor attaches welcomed

RIYADH Foreign missions of the countries where the Saudi labor attach s are to be posted as per a...

OIC hails move to lift Misuari warrant

RIYADH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC has welcomed the Philippine government s...

Saudi forces repel Houthi attack

JEDDAH Saudi forces stationed on the southern border repelled Wednesday an attack by Houthi...

Saudis see no change in ties during Trump presidency

RIYADH A wide cross section of Saudi society on Wednesday exuded hope that US President elect...

KSA-US relations will remain strong: American diplomat

RIYADH A senior American diplomat has reassured the Kingdom about America s continuing commitment...

US expert Ali Khedery on what Trump's victory means for the Middle East

JEDDAH Ali Khedery was formerly the longest serving US official in Iraq a special assistant to...

King Salman congratulates Trump on his election victory

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman made a telephone call with US president...

Exclusive: Saudi ambassador to US welcomes election of 45th President

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s ambassador to the United States has welcomed the election of a new...

Around Arab News

Oregon is epicenter as anti-Trump protests surge across nation

PORTLAND Oregon Another night of nationwide protests against Donald Trump s election came to a...

Turkish governor dies after bomb attack; 30 detained

DIYARBAKIR Turkey A Turkish district governor wounded in a bomb attack on his office in the...

Saudi forum to discuss abuse of children over web

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior will sponsor the...

14 civilians hurt in Houthi missile attack in Asir

JEDDAH Fourteen civilians were injured on Thursday by missiles fired by Yemen s Houthi group into...

GCC states decide to boost economic integration

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense said...

Spanish king’s Riyadh visit to consolidate economic ties

RIYADH Seeking to build a strong and robust relationship between the Kingdom and Spain King...

Riyadh reaffirms support for Palestinian refugees

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its continued support for the Palestinian refugees and...

MiSK Global Forum to empower Gulf youth

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s MiSK Foundation will host a high profile...

Two convicted of terrorism and jailed for 10, 7 years each

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court on Thursday convicted a Saudi national of promoting extremist...

Mahira heads to Abu Dhabi for ‘Raees’

ABU DHABI Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan is all set to shine on the silver screen opposite Shah...

Versatility has a new name — Saad bin Mohammed

Saad bin Mohammed provides inspiration to those in doubt that everything and anything is possible...

When art and fashion collide

While the highly revered fashion names from Lebanon have entertained the fashion world for years...

The SR100 styling challenge: Are you game for it?

Most fashionistas today be they celebrities style icons or bloggers can afford practically every...

Syrian girls inspire UNICEF envoy Liam Neeson

AMMAN Jordan Liam Neeson got a little break from being famous Sitting on the floor of a community...

Who will be the Arab world’s best innovator?

JEDDAH Viewers of edutainment reality show Stars of Science from Marrakesh to Muscat will soon...

Brad Pitt cleared of child abuse

LOS ANGELES Brad Pitt has been cleared after an investigation into whether he behaved abusively...