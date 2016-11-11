  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 min 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Spanish king’s Riyadh visit to consolidate economic ties

Saudi Arabia

Spanish king’s Riyadh visit to consolidate economic ties

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN |

King Felipe VI

RIYADH: Seeking to build a strong and robust relationship between the Kingdom and Spain, King Felipe VI of Spain will begin a three-day official visit to Riyadh starting Saturday.
“The Spanish king, during his stay in the Saudi capital, will hold talks with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues,” said Spanish Ambassador Joaquin Perez-Villanueva, here Thursday.
Accompanied by a high-level business delegation including Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Alfonso Dastis Quecedo, and Minister of Transport Inigo Joaquin de la Serna Hernains, the Spanish king is also scheduled to hold consultations with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said the ambassador.
“The discussions with top Saudi officials will mainly focus on bilateral and regional issues of common interest with more political content,” said the Spanish envoy. He said that Spain has longstanding political and economic relations with the Kingdom, thanks in part to the excellent relationship between former King Juan Carlos and the Saudi royal family.
Asked about the purpose of the king’s visit, the Spanish diplomat said that Felipe’s visit to the Kingdom is mainly intended to exchange notes on key regional issues and drum up support for consolidating economic relations.
This is the first visit of King Felipe, who is the head of Spanish state and commander-in-chief of Spanish armed forces. His role also involved diplomatic tours of foreign allies to promote Spanish interests especially in the domain of politics and economy.
The Kingdom and Spain are close business allies. In fact, Madrid has been trying for quite some time now to secure a deal for five warships, whose cumulative value can be in the region of $3.3 billion. Spain is also involved in building a high-speed rail line between the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. Major Spanish companies like Talgo, OHL, Adif and RENFE formed a consortium and won this prestigious railway project back in 2011.
On the trade and investment front, Riyadh and Madrid have forged closer relations. The volume of trade between the two countries is expected to witness growth. Saudi Arabia is reportedly Spain’s third largest Arab partner and ranked 12th among the exporter countries to Spain from outside the European Union.
Trade between the two countries involves chemical and metal products, plastics, fabrics and textiles, medical and surgical supplies, and wooden products. This is in addition to a large number of Saudi and Gulf tourists including members of the Saudi royal family, who visit different tourist locations of Spain every year.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi forum to discuss abuse of children over web

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior will sponsor the...

14 civilians hurt in Houthi missile attack in Asir

JEDDAH Fourteen civilians were injured on Thursday by missiles fired by Yemen s Houthi group into...

GCC states decide to boost economic integration

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense said...

Riyadh reaffirms support for Palestinian refugees

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its continued support for the Palestinian refugees and...

MiSK Global Forum to empower Gulf youth

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s MiSK Foundation will host a high profile...

Two convicted of terrorism and jailed for 10, 7 years each

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court on Thursday convicted a Saudi national of promoting extremist...

London exhibition displays Saudi tourism potential

RIYADH The Kingdom represented by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH is...

Almost half of schoolchildren are bullied

JEDDAH Some 25 percent of teenagers are bullied according to a survey conducted by King Abdullah...

Appointment of Saudi labor attaches welcomed

RIYADH Foreign missions of the countries where the Saudi labor attach s are to be posted as per a...

OIC hails move to lift Misuari warrant

RIYADH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC has welcomed the Philippine government s...

Saudi forces repel Houthi attack

JEDDAH Saudi forces stationed on the southern border repelled Wednesday an attack by Houthi...

Saudis see no change in ties during Trump presidency

RIYADH A wide cross section of Saudi society on Wednesday exuded hope that US President elect...

KSA-US relations will remain strong: American diplomat

RIYADH A senior American diplomat has reassured the Kingdom about America s continuing commitment...

US expert Ali Khedery on what Trump's victory means for the Middle East

JEDDAH Ali Khedery was formerly the longest serving US official in Iraq a special assistant to...

King Salman congratulates Trump on his election victory

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman made a telephone call with US president...

Exclusive: Saudi ambassador to US welcomes election of 45th President

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s ambassador to the United States has welcomed the election of a new...

Around Arab News

Oregon is epicenter as anti-Trump protests surge across nation

PORTLAND Oregon Another night of nationwide protests against Donald Trump s election came to a...

Turkish governor dies after bomb attack; 30 detained

DIYARBAKIR Turkey A Turkish district governor wounded in a bomb attack on his office in the...

Saudi forum to discuss abuse of children over web

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior will sponsor the...

14 civilians hurt in Houthi missile attack in Asir

JEDDAH Fourteen civilians were injured on Thursday by missiles fired by Yemen s Houthi group into...

GCC states decide to boost economic integration

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense said...

Spanish king’s Riyadh visit to consolidate economic ties

RIYADH Seeking to build a strong and robust relationship between the Kingdom and Spain King...

Riyadh reaffirms support for Palestinian refugees

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its continued support for the Palestinian refugees and...

MiSK Global Forum to empower Gulf youth

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s MiSK Foundation will host a high profile...

Two convicted of terrorism and jailed for 10, 7 years each

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court on Thursday convicted a Saudi national of promoting extremist...

Mahira heads to Abu Dhabi for ‘Raees’

ABU DHABI Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan is all set to shine on the silver screen opposite Shah...

Versatility has a new name — Saad bin Mohammed

Saad bin Mohammed provides inspiration to those in doubt that everything and anything is possible...

When art and fashion collide

While the highly revered fashion names from Lebanon have entertained the fashion world for years...

The SR100 styling challenge: Are you game for it?

Most fashionistas today be they celebrities style icons or bloggers can afford practically every...

Syrian girls inspire UNICEF envoy Liam Neeson

AMMAN Jordan Liam Neeson got a little break from being famous Sitting on the floor of a community...

Who will be the Arab world’s best innovator?

JEDDAH Viewers of edutainment reality show Stars of Science from Marrakesh to Muscat will soon...

Brad Pitt cleared of child abuse

LOS ANGELES Brad Pitt has been cleared after an investigation into whether he behaved abusively...