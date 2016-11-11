Saudi forum to discuss abuse of children over web

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, will sponsor the “National Forum for the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation of Children Over the Internet” that opens in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The three-day forum is being organized by the General Directorate of Public Security in cooperation with several departments of the Ministry of Interior and governmental and nongovernmental agencies.

Assistant Director of Public Security for Security Affairs Maj. Gen. Jamaan bin Ahmad Al-Ghamdi told newsmen on Thursday that the forum’s core vision is to reinforce regional and international cooperation through the promotion of values, concepts and information exchange in the field of prevention of sexual exploitation of children.

Spelling out the forum’s themes and objectives, Al-Ghamdi said the forum will witness regional and international participation, including 12 countries and 15 community-based organizations, international bodies and national and regional associations.

"The selected speakers will present their preventive experiences in addressing the problem of sexual exploitation of children over the Internet, and explore ways and means of protecting them from such abuse,” the official said.

Al-Ghamdi said the Kingdom has joined other countries to make a concerted effort to fight against this problem which has an impact on the life of the affected child.

Saudi Arabia ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1996, with a reservation “with respect to all such articles as are in conflict with the provisions of Islamic law and considers it to be a valid source of domestic law.”

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) sets out the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of children. The convention generally defines a child as any human being under the age of 18, unless an earlier age of majority is recognized by a country’s law. Nations that ratify this convention are bound to it by international law.

Compliance is monitored by the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child which is composed of members from countries around the world.

Once a year, the committee submits a report to the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, which also hears a statement from the CRC chair, and the assembly adopts a resolution on the rights of the child.

Governments of countries that have ratified the convention are required to report to, and appear before, the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child periodically to be examined on their progress with regard to the advancement of the implementation of the convention and the status of child rights in their country. Their reports and the committee’s written views and concerns are disseminated among the other members.