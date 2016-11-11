  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 min 49 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi forum to discuss abuse of children over web

Saudi Arabia

Saudi forum to discuss abuse of children over web

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

The convention generally defines a child as any human being under the age of 18, unless an earlier age of majority is recognized by a country’s law. (AP)

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, will sponsor the “National Forum for the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation of Children Over the Internet” that opens in Riyadh on Tuesday.
The three-day forum is being organized by the General Directorate of Public Security in cooperation with several departments of the Ministry of Interior and governmental and nongovernmental agencies.
Assistant Director of Public Security for Security Affairs Maj. Gen. Jamaan bin Ahmad Al-Ghamdi told newsmen on Thursday that the forum’s core vision is to reinforce regional and international cooperation through the promotion of values, concepts and information exchange in the field of prevention of sexual exploitation of children.
Spelling out the forum’s themes and objectives, Al-Ghamdi said the forum will witness regional and international participation, including 12 countries and 15 community-based organizations, international bodies and national and regional associations.
"The selected speakers will present their preventive experiences in addressing the problem of sexual exploitation of children over the Internet, and explore ways and means of protecting them from such abuse,” the official said.
Al-Ghamdi said the Kingdom has joined other countries to make a concerted effort to fight against this problem which has an impact on the life of the affected child.
Saudi Arabia ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1996, with a reservation “with respect to all such articles as are in conflict with the provisions of Islamic law and considers it to be a valid source of domestic law.”
The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) sets out the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of children. The convention generally defines a child as any human being under the age of 18, unless an earlier age of majority is recognized by a country’s law. Nations that ratify this convention are bound to it by international law.
Compliance is monitored by the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child which is composed of members from countries around the world.
Once a year, the committee submits a report to the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, which also hears a statement from the CRC chair, and the assembly adopts a resolution on the rights of the child.
Governments of countries that have ratified the convention are required to report to, and appear before, the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child periodically to be examined on their progress with regard to the advancement of the implementation of the convention and the status of child rights in their country. Their reports and the committee’s written views and concerns are disseminated among the other members.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

14 civilians hurt in Houthi missile attack in Asir

JEDDAH Fourteen civilians were injured on Thursday by missiles fired by Yemen s Houthi group into...

GCC states decide to boost economic integration

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense said...

Spanish king’s Riyadh visit to consolidate economic ties

RIYADH Seeking to build a strong and robust relationship between the Kingdom and Spain King...

Riyadh reaffirms support for Palestinian refugees

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its continued support for the Palestinian refugees and...

MiSK Global Forum to empower Gulf youth

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s MiSK Foundation will host a high profile...

Two convicted of terrorism and jailed for 10, 7 years each

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court on Thursday convicted a Saudi national of promoting extremist...

London exhibition displays Saudi tourism potential

RIYADH The Kingdom represented by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH is...

Almost half of schoolchildren are bullied

JEDDAH Some 25 percent of teenagers are bullied according to a survey conducted by King Abdullah...

Appointment of Saudi labor attaches welcomed

RIYADH Foreign missions of the countries where the Saudi labor attach s are to be posted as per a...

OIC hails move to lift Misuari warrant

RIYADH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC has welcomed the Philippine government s...

Saudi forces repel Houthi attack

JEDDAH Saudi forces stationed on the southern border repelled Wednesday an attack by Houthi...

Saudis see no change in ties during Trump presidency

RIYADH A wide cross section of Saudi society on Wednesday exuded hope that US President elect...

KSA-US relations will remain strong: American diplomat

RIYADH A senior American diplomat has reassured the Kingdom about America s continuing commitment...

US expert Ali Khedery on what Trump's victory means for the Middle East

JEDDAH Ali Khedery was formerly the longest serving US official in Iraq a special assistant to...

King Salman congratulates Trump on his election victory

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman made a telephone call with US president...

Exclusive: Saudi ambassador to US welcomes election of 45th President

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s ambassador to the United States has welcomed the election of a new...

Around Arab News

Oregon is epicenter as anti-Trump protests surge across nation

PORTLAND Oregon Another night of nationwide protests against Donald Trump s election came to a...

Turkish governor dies after bomb attack; 30 detained

DIYARBAKIR Turkey A Turkish district governor wounded in a bomb attack on his office in the...

Saudi forum to discuss abuse of children over web

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior will sponsor the...

14 civilians hurt in Houthi missile attack in Asir

JEDDAH Fourteen civilians were injured on Thursday by missiles fired by Yemen s Houthi group into...

GCC states decide to boost economic integration

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense said...

Spanish king’s Riyadh visit to consolidate economic ties

RIYADH Seeking to build a strong and robust relationship between the Kingdom and Spain King...

Riyadh reaffirms support for Palestinian refugees

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its continued support for the Palestinian refugees and...

MiSK Global Forum to empower Gulf youth

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s MiSK Foundation will host a high profile...

Two convicted of terrorism and jailed for 10, 7 years each

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court on Thursday convicted a Saudi national of promoting extremist...

Mahira heads to Abu Dhabi for ‘Raees’

ABU DHABI Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan is all set to shine on the silver screen opposite Shah...

Versatility has a new name — Saad bin Mohammed

Saad bin Mohammed provides inspiration to those in doubt that everything and anything is possible...

When art and fashion collide

While the highly revered fashion names from Lebanon have entertained the fashion world for years...

The SR100 styling challenge: Are you game for it?

Most fashionistas today be they celebrities style icons or bloggers can afford practically every...

Syrian girls inspire UNICEF envoy Liam Neeson

AMMAN Jordan Liam Neeson got a little break from being famous Sitting on the floor of a community...

Who will be the Arab world’s best innovator?

JEDDAH Viewers of edutainment reality show Stars of Science from Marrakesh to Muscat will soon...

Brad Pitt cleared of child abuse

LOS ANGELES Brad Pitt has been cleared after an investigation into whether he behaved abusively...