  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Rubber bullets and fear: Trump protesters flood streets anew

World

Rubber bullets and fear: Trump protesters flood streets anew

Associated Press |

Smoke rises during a protest in Portland, Oregon, U.S. November 10, 2016. against the election of Republican Donald Trump as US president in Portland. (REUTERS/William Gagan)

PORTLAND, Oregon: From New York to Illinois to California, in red states as well as blue, protesters decrying Donald Trump’s election spent another night overtaking highways, smashing store windows, igniting fires and in at least one city, facing pepper spray and rubber projectiles from police trying to clear the streets.
The demonstrations stretched into a third straight night Thursday and came to a head in Portland, Oregon, where thousands marched and chanted, “We reject the president-elect!” while some lit firecrackers and sparked a dumpster blaze.
Officers began physically pushing back against the crowd that at times threw objects at them, making 26 arrests and using flash-bang devices and types of smoke or tear gas to force people to disperse.
Trump himself fired back, tweeting: “Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!“
In Portland, police termed the protest a riot after some 4,000 protesters surged into the downtown area. After giving several orders to leave, officers fired what appeared to be rubber projectiles. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hit.
The number of protesters dwindled by early Friday, and police ordered those still in the streets to disperse immediately or be “subject to arrest and the use of riot-control agents.”
In Denver, protesters briefly shut down a freeway near downtown. Police said demonstrators made their way onto Interstate 25, stopping traffic for about a half-hour.
Protesters also briefly shut down highways in Minneapolis and Los Angeles.
In downtown San Francisco, high school students called out “not my president” as they marched, holding signs urging a Trump eviction. They waved rainbow banners and Mexican flags, as bystanders in the heavily Democratic city gave them high-fives from the sidelines.
“As a white, queer person, we need unity with people of color, we need to stand up,” said Claire Bye, a 15-year-old sophomore at Academy High School. “I’m fighting for my rights as an LGBTQ person. I’m fighting for the rights of brown people, black people, Muslim people.”
In New York City and Chicago, large groups gathered outside Trump Tower. In New York, they chanted angry slogans and waved banners bearing anti-Trump messages. Police still stood guard Friday on Fifth Avenue.
“You got everything straight up and down the line,” demonstrator David Thomas said. “You got climate change, you got the Iran deal. You got gay rights, you got mass deportations. Just everything, straight up and down the line, the guy is wrong on every issue.”
In Philadelphia, protesters near City Hall held signs bearing slogans: “Not Our President,” “Trans Against Trump” and “Make America Safe For All.” Officers on bikes blocked traffic for the march that spanned four lanes of street traffic and even drew parents with children in strollers.
Jeanine Feito, 23, held a sign that read “not 1 more deportation.” The Temple University student said she acknowledges Trump as president-elect but doesn’t accept it.
“I’m Cuban-American. My parents are immigrants, and I’m also a woman. These are things Trump doesn’t stand for,” Feito said. “He’s bullied us, discriminated against us, is racist and encourages violence. I think it’s important we stand together and fight against this.”
About 500 people turned out at a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, while hundreds in Baltimore marched to the stadium where the Ravens were playing a football game.
A group got into some shoving matches with police in Oakland, California, but Los Angeles saw mostly peaceful protests. City News Service reported that dozens of protesters in the nation’s second-largest city were arrested around midnight when they refused to budge.
As expected, the demonstrations led to social media blowback from Trump supporters accusing protesters of sour grapes or worse, though there were no significant counterprotests. They said the demonstrators were not respecting the democratic process.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Obama, Trump meet at White House to begin transition of power

WASHINGTON In a cordial beginning to their transfer of power President Barack Obama and President...

US airstrike in Somalia killed local militia, not Al-Shabab

WASHINGTON A September US airstrike in Somalia killed local militia forces and not Al Shabab...

Bomb wounds three at governor’s office in Turkey

DIYARBAKIR A bomb exploded outside the district governor s office in the southeastern Turkish...

Philippines allows pursuit of kidnappers into its waters: Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA Malaysia The Philippines will allow Malaysian and Indonesian maritime forces to pursue...

Boat deaths cast spotlight on Indonesian illegals in Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU Malaysia When Malaysian officials went to an island near the site of a boat accident...

India top court orders Punjab state to share river water

JAKARTA The governor of Indonesia s capital Jakarta the first ethnic Chinese and Christian in the...

Anti-Trump protesters take to streets across the US

CHICAGO NEW YORK Demonstrators marched in cities across the United States to protest against...

Isolationist leader stokes NATO defense fears

BRUSSELS Donald Trump s America first approach has Europe worried he may cut US commitments to...

Trump campaign removes ‘Muslim ban’ link from website

NEW YORK Some of the most controversial proposals Donald Trump made while running for US...

Pakistanis worry that US president-elect Trump may favor rival India

ISLAMABAD Pakistan Donald Trump s surprise election as US president has Pakistanis wary that he...

Philippine agency files graft, narcotics charges against Duterte critic

MANILA A Philippine law enforcement agency filed bribery graft and drug related complaints...

Volvo recalls 74,000 US vehicles to fix seat belt problem

DETROIT Volvo is recalling about 74 000 cars and SUVs in the US because the front passenger seat...

Trump aide dismisses protesters as ‘crybabies’

WASHINGTON A top adviser to Donald Trump is dismissing post election protesters as a bunch of...

Indian banks call in police as people rush to ditch old banknotes

NEW DELHI MUMBAI Indian banks called in thousands of police on Thursday to manage huge queues...

Myanmar's extremist anti-Muslim groups wax lyrical on Trump victory

YANGON Myanmar Myanmar s anti Muslim hard liners cheered Donald Trump s election as US president...

Anti-Trump protests erupt in US cities

CHICAGO NEW YORK Demonstrators marched in cities across the United States on Wednesday to protest...

Around Arab News

Rubber bullets and fear: Trump protesters flood streets anew

PORTLAND Oregon From New York to Illinois to California in red states as well as blue protesters...

Trump pledges to work for ‘just, lasting’ Israeli-Palestinian peace

JERUSALEM US president elect Donald Trump pledged Friday to work for a just lasting peace between...

A behind-the-scenes look at the creation of UAE

A soldier in Arabia is the story of a remarkable destiny which begins and ends in Arabia David...

Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen dead at age 82

LOS ANGELES Leonard Cohen the baritone voiced Canadian singer songwriter who seamlessly blended...

Turkish governor dies after bomb attack; 30 detained

DIYARBAKIR Turkey A Turkish district governor wounded in a bomb attack on his office in the...

Saudi forum to discuss abuse of children over web

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior will sponsor the...

14 civilians hurt in Houthi missile attack in Asir

JEDDAH Fourteen civilians were injured on Thursday by missiles fired by Yemen s Houthi group into...

GCC states decide to boost economic integration

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense said...

Spanish king’s Riyadh visit to consolidate economic ties

RIYADH Seeking to build a strong and robust relationship between the Kingdom and Spain King...

Riyadh reaffirms support for Palestinian refugees

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its continued support for the Palestinian refugees and...

MiSK Global Forum to empower Gulf youth

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s MiSK Foundation will host a high profile...

Two convicted of terrorism and jailed for 10, 7 years each

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court on Thursday convicted a Saudi national of promoting extremist...

Mahira heads to Abu Dhabi for ‘Raees’

ABU DHABI Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan is all set to shine on the silver screen opposite Shah...

Versatility has a new name — Saad bin Mohammed

Saad bin Mohammed provides inspiration to those in doubt that everything and anything is possible...

When art and fashion collide

While the highly revered fashion names from Lebanon have entertained the fashion world for years...

The SR100 styling challenge: Are you game for it?

Most fashionistas today be they celebrities style icons or bloggers can afford practically every...