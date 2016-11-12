  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • SAP initiates startup focus program to support entrepreneurs

Corporate News

SAP initiates startup focus program to support entrepreneurs

Arab News |

Participants gained insights from successful startup founders and thought leaders during the two-day event in Riyadh. (AN photo)

Saudi tech startups will drive the digital economy over the next 15 years, and support job creation for technology talents, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Suwaiyel said at SAP’s first startup focus event in Riyadh on Thursday. 
“Government support for tech startups is essential for driving the Saudi Vision 2030 goals of national digital transformation and sustainable career paths for Saudi talents. Public-private partnerships, such as with SAP, combine government vision and private sector expertise to amplify Saudi entrepreneurs’ ideas and enhance the Kingdom’s digital economic competitiveness,” Al-Suwaiyel added.
As part of its mission to support promising technology startups, SAP says it has seen strong success on the startup focus program globally.
Startup focus has helped eligible startups, whose product ideas are based on Big Data, predictive or real-time analytics solution, accelerate the development of their solutions, and assist in bringing their solutions to market.
Boosting regional innovation and supporting local entrepreneurs, the SAP Training and Development Institute has now launched the initiative in the Kingdom.
During the two-day event, attendees gained insights from successful startup founders and thought leaders, and interacted with the startup ecosystem in the Kingdom. Promising entrepreneurs also learned how to grow their innovative business plans with SAP’s cutting-edge technology.
“Saudi tech talents and millennials are already among the best-connected in the world, and have the ambition and business acumen to become global startup leaders,” said Ahmed Al-Faifi, MD, SAP Saudi Arabia.
“SAP is now reviewing submitted business cases to identify the strongest startups, eligible for the program, taking Saudi innovations to a global scale and boosting local innovations,” said Marita Mitschein, SVP & MD, SAP Training and Development Institute.
Demonstrating the economic impact of digital transformation, the Saudi GDP could increase by $31 billion by 2020, if the Kingdom optimizes digital tools, says Accenture’s recent report.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Corporate News

Bupa Arabia opens over-the-phone medical advice

Bupa Arabia claimed as the largest specialized health care company in the Kingdom has set out to...

Petromin receives EFQM recognition

Petromin Corporation the leading automotive lubricant company in Saudi Arabia has been recognized...

Hyatt named one of the world’s best multinational workplaces

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has been named one of the 25 World s Best Multinational Workplaces for...

SABIC bolsters GCC delegation to UN climate conference with sustainable initiatives

RIYADH SABIC is supporting the Kingdom s participation in the GCC delegation to the UN s...

Gulf Advantage Automobiles launches new Renault Koleos

JEDDAH The new Koleos was unveiled at Gulf Advantage Automobiles GAA showrooms in the Kingdom and...

BlackBerry inks deal with Ford for expanded use of secure mobile communications

JEDDAH BlackBerry Limited a global leader in secure mobile communications announced an agreement...

Al Faisaliah Hotel receives 2016 Best Luxury City Hotel award

RIYADH Luxury Riyadh property Al Faisaliah Hotel has received the prestigious award for Best...

Oman Air celebrates National Day with Facebook competition

JEDDAH Oman Air the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman is celebrating the country s 46th...

Attken opens first ‘Do It Best’ store in Saudi Arabia

DAMMAM Attken International a Saudi based company has celebrated recently the opening of its...

Summit on KSA’s privatization drive

RIYADH Saudi Arabia captured the world s attention with its bold and ambitious agenda Saudi...

King Abdullah Port sponsors Seatrade Maritime Middle East Exhibition

In his statement on the sidelines of King Abdullah Port s sponsorship of the Seatrade Maritime...

Mobily offers its subscribers chance to win Mercedes Benz

Mobily launched its Mega Campaign which allows all its subscribers to enter the draw on valuable...

LuLu Hypermarket launches ‘Sea Food Celebration’

LuLu Hypermarket Group launched another big festival Sea Food Celebration in all its outlets on...

Molton Brown unveils exquisite floral collection

Molton Brown unveils its dramatic and exquisite new floral collection Rosa Absolute in the Saudi...

Chemical products constitute 74% of total Saudi non-oil exports

The Industrial sector in the Kingdom is witnessing major development and growth with a...

Saudi envoy visits GACA pavilion at World Travel Market Fair

Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf Saudi ambassador in the UK visited the General Authority of Civil...

Around Arab News

SAP initiates startup focus program to support entrepreneurs

Saudi tech startups will drive the digital economy over the next 15 years and support job...

Bupa Arabia opens over-the-phone medical advice

Bupa Arabia claimed as the largest specialized health care company in the Kingdom has set out to...

Petromin receives EFQM recognition

Petromin Corporation the leading automotive lubricant company in Saudi Arabia has been recognized...

Hyatt named one of the world’s best multinational workplaces

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has been named one of the 25 World s Best Multinational Workplaces for...

Stock markets falter as Trump hopes turn to fear

LONDON Stock markets retreated Friday while the dollar rallied on the prospect of higher US...

OPEC points to even bigger 2017 oil surplus as its output jumps

LONDON OPEC reported an increase in its oil production in October to a record high led by members...

Gold hits five-month low on commodity sell-off

LONDON Gold prices fell to their lowest in over five months on Friday hit by a broad sell off in...

Oil prices tumble 3%

LONDON Oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Friday after OPEC said October output reached...

Egypt protests ‘fail to materialize’

CAIRO Egypt imposed a big security clampdown in its cities on Friday as mass demonstrations...

Turkey arrests head of opposition paper

ISTANBUL Turkey detained on Friday the head of the board of opposition daily Cumhuriyet said the...

6 months into Libya battle, Daesh cornered but undefeated

TRIPOLI After a swift initial thrust into the Daesh group s bastion in Libya six months on unity...

Trump protests surge across nation

PORTLAND WASHINGTON Another night of nationwide protests against Donald Trump s election came to...

Hollande, Trump agree to try ‘clarify positions’

PARIS US president elect Donald Trump and French President Francois Hollande vowed in a telephone...

Germany says time for African ‘Marshall Plan’

BERLIN Germany urged other developed countries on Friday to support a plan it is finalizing to...

Most child deaths concentrated in 10 Asian, African nations: Study

KUALA LUMPUR Sixty percent of the world s 5 9 million children who died before their fifth...

Trump govt plans anti-terror coalition with GCC, says adviser

JEDDAH United States President elect Donald Trump s upcoming administration plans to forge a...