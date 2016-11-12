JOSLOC hosts customers at WRC rally event

Al Jomaih & SHELL Lubricating Oil Company (JOSLOC) was among the SHELL companies from across the world to host their customers at the World Rally Championship (WRC) event — Rally Catalunya-Costa Daurada (Rally de Espana) 2016 — where they experienced the racing from the Hyundai SHELL World Rally Team and others.

Putting up a mesmerizing performance at Rally RACC, which is claimed as the only mixed-surface race in the calendar, the Hyundai SHELL World Rally Team managed to snatch second, third and fourth places with Dani Sordo and his co-driver Marc Marti finishing a close second, just 15.6 seconds behind the winning time. This result was made possible by using the very latest SHELL lubricants that feature cutting-edge technologies.

Reflecting on these results, JOSLOC’s GM B2B National Sales Khalid Yassin said: “Automotive oils and lubricants have to survive the heat of battle and demonstrate their superiority at the highest levels of competition, in order to be deemed worthy of use in a wide range of cars across the globe, especially in harsh climates such as that in Saudi Arabia. This rite of passage provides our clientele, most notably Hyundai, with the highest quality of lubricants, employing SHELL’s latest, most advanced PurePlus technology.”

Yassin added: “As global partners since 2005, Hyundai and SHELL enjoy a truly collaborative relationship — committed to excellence, while remaining true to our roots. This close association has culminated in the development of a special grade of oil exclusively for Hyundai’s gasoline engines, based on our PurePlus technology that has demonstrated beyond any doubt its superior edge in the merciless environment of the World Rally Championship.”

The co-branded Hyundai motor oil, SHELL Helix HX5 AH, is described as a genuine motor oil designed specifically for Hyundai gasoline engines. It contains active cleansing technology that is 23 percent more effective in removing sludge from dirty engines than standard mineral oil.

Moreover, it continuously prevents sludge buildup for reduced engine noise. As for SHELL Helix Ultra oil with PurePlus technology, this is is stated to be SHELL’s most advanced motor oil and the first oil to be produced from natural gas.

It is formulated with a pure base-oil that has stronger molecular bonds, delivering superior protection in extreme temperatures for long-lasting engine performance.

SHELL is stated to have a rich history in motorsport. Since the 1920s, it has worked closely with its automotive partners in the racing world — supplying the lubricants that have helped power them to success. And many lessons learned on the track are being applied directly to the development of the SHELL Helix range, available to Hyundai customers around the world.