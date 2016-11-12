  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 50 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • JOSLOC hosts customers at WRC rally event

Corporate News

JOSLOC hosts customers at WRC rally event

ARAB NEWS |

The Hyundai SHELL World Rally Team snatched the second, third and fourth places at the World Rally Championship (WRC) event — Rally Catalunya-Costa Daurada (Rally de Espana) 2016. This result was made possible by using the very latest SHELL lubricants that feature cutting-edge technologies.

Al Jomaih & SHELL Lubricating Oil Company (JOSLOC) was among the SHELL companies from across the world to host their customers at the World Rally Championship (WRC) event — Rally Catalunya-Costa Daurada (Rally de Espana) 2016 — where they experienced the racing from the Hyundai SHELL World Rally Team and others.
Putting up a mesmerizing performance at Rally RACC, which is claimed as the only mixed-surface race in the calendar, the Hyundai SHELL World Rally Team managed to snatch second, third and fourth places with Dani Sordo and his co-driver Marc Marti finishing a close second, just 15.6 seconds behind the winning time. This result was made possible by using the very latest SHELL lubricants that feature cutting-edge technologies.
Reflecting on these results, JOSLOC’s GM B2B National Sales Khalid Yassin said: “Automotive oils and lubricants have to survive the heat of battle and demonstrate their superiority at the highest levels of competition, in order to be deemed worthy of use in a wide range of cars across the globe, especially in harsh climates such as that in Saudi Arabia. This rite of passage provides our clientele, most notably Hyundai, with the highest quality of lubricants, employing SHELL’s latest, most advanced PurePlus technology.”
Yassin added: “As global partners since 2005, Hyundai and SHELL enjoy a truly collaborative relationship — committed to excellence, while remaining true to our roots. This close association has culminated in the development of a special grade of oil exclusively for Hyundai’s gasoline engines, based on our PurePlus technology that has demonstrated beyond any doubt its superior edge in the merciless environment of the World Rally Championship.”
The co-branded Hyundai motor oil, SHELL Helix HX5 AH, is described as a genuine motor oil designed specifically for Hyundai gasoline engines. It contains active cleansing technology that is 23 percent more effective in removing sludge from dirty engines than standard mineral oil.
Moreover, it continuously prevents sludge buildup for reduced engine noise. As for SHELL Helix Ultra oil with PurePlus technology, this is is stated to be SHELL’s most advanced motor oil and the first oil to be produced from natural gas. 
It is formulated with a pure base-oil that has stronger molecular bonds, delivering superior protection in extreme temperatures for long-lasting engine performance.
SHELL is stated to have a rich history in motorsport. Since the 1920s, it has worked closely with its automotive partners in the racing world — supplying the lubricants that have helped power them to success. And many lessons learned on the track are being applied directly to the development of the SHELL Helix range, available to Hyundai customers around the world. 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Corporate News

GOS utilizes its expertise to equip educational institutions

The University of Jazan has signed a furnishing agreement with the Global Office Solutions...

SAP initiates startup focus program to support entrepreneurs

Saudi tech startups will drive the digital economy over the next 15 years and support job...

Bupa Arabia opens over-the-phone medical advice

Bupa Arabia claimed as the largest specialized health care company in the Kingdom has set out to...

Petromin receives EFQM recognition

Petromin Corporation the leading automotive lubricant company in Saudi Arabia has been recognized...

Hyatt named one of the world’s best multinational workplaces

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has been named one of the 25 World s Best Multinational Workplaces for...

SABIC bolsters GCC delegation to UN climate conference with sustainable initiatives

RIYADH SABIC is supporting the Kingdom s participation in the GCC delegation to the UN s...

Gulf Advantage Automobiles launches new Renault Koleos

JEDDAH The new Koleos was unveiled at Gulf Advantage Automobiles GAA showrooms in the Kingdom and...

BlackBerry inks deal with Ford for expanded use of secure mobile communications

JEDDAH BlackBerry Limited a global leader in secure mobile communications announced an agreement...

Al Faisaliah Hotel receives 2016 Best Luxury City Hotel award

RIYADH Luxury Riyadh property Al Faisaliah Hotel has received the prestigious award for Best...

Oman Air celebrates National Day with Facebook competition

JEDDAH Oman Air the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman is celebrating the country s 46th...

Attken opens first ‘Do It Best’ store in Saudi Arabia

DAMMAM Attken International a Saudi based company has celebrated recently the opening of its...

Summit on KSA’s privatization drive

RIYADH Saudi Arabia captured the world s attention with its bold and ambitious agenda Saudi...

King Abdullah Port sponsors Seatrade Maritime Middle East Exhibition

In his statement on the sidelines of King Abdullah Port s sponsorship of the Seatrade Maritime...

Mobily offers its subscribers chance to win Mercedes Benz

Mobily launched its Mega Campaign which allows all its subscribers to enter the draw on valuable...

LuLu Hypermarket launches ‘Sea Food Celebration’

LuLu Hypermarket Group launched another big festival Sea Food Celebration in all its outlets on...

Molton Brown unveils exquisite floral collection

Molton Brown unveils its dramatic and exquisite new floral collection Rosa Absolute in the Saudi...

Around Arab News

GOS utilizes its expertise to equip educational institutions

The University of Jazan has signed a furnishing agreement with the Global Office Solutions...

JOSLOC hosts customers at WRC rally event

Al Jomaih SHELL Lubricating Oil Company JOSLOC was among the SHELL companies from across the...

SAP initiates startup focus program to support entrepreneurs

Saudi tech startups will drive the digital economy over the next 15 years and support job...

Bupa Arabia opens over-the-phone medical advice

Bupa Arabia claimed as the largest specialized health care company in the Kingdom has set out to...

Petromin receives EFQM recognition

Petromin Corporation the leading automotive lubricant company in Saudi Arabia has been recognized...

Hyatt named one of the world’s best multinational workplaces

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has been named one of the 25 World s Best Multinational Workplaces for...

Stock markets falter as Trump hopes turn to fear

LONDON Stock markets retreated Friday while the dollar rallied on the prospect of higher US...

OPEC points to even bigger 2017 oil surplus as its output jumps

LONDON OPEC reported an increase in its oil production in October to a record high led by members...

Gold hits five-month low on commodity sell-off

LONDON Gold prices fell to their lowest in over five months on Friday hit by a broad sell off in...

Oil prices tumble 3%

LONDON Oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Friday after OPEC said October output reached...

Egypt protests ‘fail to materialize’

CAIRO Egypt imposed a big security clampdown in its cities on Friday as mass demonstrations...

Turkey arrests head of opposition paper

ISTANBUL Turkey detained on Friday the head of the board of opposition daily Cumhuriyet said the...

6 months into Libya battle, Daesh cornered but undefeated

TRIPOLI After a swift initial thrust into the Daesh group s bastion in Libya six months on unity...

Trump protests surge across nation

PORTLAND WASHINGTON Another night of nationwide protests against Donald Trump s election came to...

Hollande, Trump agree to try ‘clarify positions’

PARIS US president elect Donald Trump and French President Francois Hollande vowed in a telephone...

Germany says time for African ‘Marshall Plan’

BERLIN Germany urged other developed countries on Friday to support a plan it is finalizing to...