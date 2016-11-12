GOS utilizes its expertise to equip educational institutions

The University of Jazan has signed a furnishing agreement with the Global Office Solutions Company GOS for the supply and installation of furniture to the university departments.

As per the agreement, GOS will be responsible for equipping the Faculty of Applied Science including the deans’ offices, professors’ center, medical laboratories, lecture halls and all the college departments.

The university has chosen GOS as one of the leading companies in Saudi Arabia that specializes in creating healthy work environments. The university was mostly interested in the strategic approach followed by the company from developing the initial concept to design, supply and installation, while maintaining client’s identity throughout this process.

For the Faculty of Applied Sciences at the University of Jazan, the importance of this project is reflected by the need to keep pace with the developments and changes to improve the quality of educational services. This project seeks to provide an ideal and comfortable environment for the employees, the students and staff members, as productivity is enhanced if the workplace is convenient and comfortable.

GOS Managing Director Thamer Khaled Al Rumaih said: “Global Office Solutions seeks to enrich Saudi businesses and the educational community by introducing a diversified portfolio of interiors. Our mission is to be the significant destination for anyone seeking an ideal productive working environment.”

He added: “We are proud of what we have achieved with the University of Jazan and we are utilizing all our capabilities to position the university as an ideal educational model. We are also targeting university graduates by offering specialized lectures and workshops to enhance their knowledge on the industry of office solutions.”

“This agreement comes in line with our expansion strategy. We at GOS are targeting institutions and companies from both the private and public sectors across the Kingdom to enhance the company as a brand specialized in office solutions.”