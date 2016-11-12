  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Shifting of alliances in the Mideast?

Columns

Shifting of alliances in the Mideast?

Sinem Cengiz |

Sinem Cengiz

Hardly a day passes without a development in the Middle East and the extraordinary complexity of developments in the region creates a serious paradox. The already complicated picture in the region has even become more complex with the recent moves of Egypt. Last week, there were reports circulated in the media stating that Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla was on his way to Tehran to strike new oil deals following the halt of Saudi shipments of oil products expected under a $23 billion aid deal to Cairo. 
 
As it is known, during a visit by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Cairo in April, Riyadh agreed to provide Egypt with 700,000 tons of refined oil products per month for five years. Saudi Aramco reportedly informed Egypt’s state oil company that it would halt the supplies of oil products to the country due to technical problems. When the news of the visit of the Egyptian minister to Iran became public, Cairo didn’t waste time to deny it, saying the visit was delayed and Egypt was not negotiating with Iran over oil. However, that is what we see in front. It seems something different is happening behind closed doors.
 
Needless to say, diplomatic relations between Cairo and Tehran have been strained since the mid-1970s following Egypt’s signing of a peace treaty with Israel in 1979 and receiving Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, who fled Iran after the revolution in the same year. However, in international relations there are no permanent allies or enemies, but there are permanent interests that are shaped according to the political conjuncture and shifting of balances. So, regarding the recent rapprochement between Egypt and Iran, one may ask “Are the old enemies becoming friends?”
 
That is the reason why the news of the alleged visit draws great attention. It even becomes more interesting when taking into consideration the recent political atmosphere between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, a staunch supporter of the Cairo administration both politically and economically. A known fact, Saudi Arabia is not on good terms with neither Iran’s mullah regime nor with the government in Baghdad. Upon this, last month Cairo and Baghdad inked a memorandum of understanding to pave the way for Egypt to import oil from Iraq, while both countries vowed to further strengthen their ties. Egypt, Middle East’s most populous Arab country, also throws its full support behind Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar Al-Abadi’s government in its ongoing battle for Mosul. 
 
Another attention-grabbing move was when Tehran wanted Egypt to attend the key Syria talks in Lausanne. Iran agreed to attend the talks only if Cairo and Baghdad had seats at the table. Iraq could be understandable as Iranian influence in the country is not a secret, while also Baghdad does not hide its support for Iranian moves in the region. But, what about Egypt?
 
Also, when taking into consideration Turkey’s strained relations with both Egypt and Iraq, it would not be surprising to see how pro-Iran front acts with the understanding of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” not to mention Turkey’s good relations with Saudi Arabia. When the Middle East’s politics is discussed, four major powers — Turkey, Egypt, Iran and Saudi Arabia — come to mind. The balance of power in this volatile region depends on the relations between these countries. Throughout history, an alliance with Egypt acted as a significant determinant in the balance of power in the region and it has become an accepted fact in international politics that the relations with Egypt have a significant impact on the dynamics in the region. When reading the recent developments, given its crucial role and central position in the Middle East, Egypt’s position with Iran raises several questions in mind on whether there is a shift of alliances in the Middle East or a shift in regional political order.
 
However, the pro-Iran front should not expect more than business and good relationship with Egypt. Indeed, Cairo and Riyadh disagree on some issues; but interpreting the relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia as “crisis” would be nothing more than an exaggeration. Additionally, describing Egyptian move as “a shift from Sunni axis toward Shiite axis” would also be a wrong reading as Cairo is playing its cards and acting pragmatic at the moment in order to realize its gains, which are not mainly associated with money, but a temporary alignment with “yesterday’s enemy” for common goals. What is obvious from the Shiite bloc is that it is trying to take advantage of the weakness of Egypt, which is politically and economically exhausted.
 
- - -
• Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst who specializes mainly on issues regarding Turkey’s relations with the Middle East. She can be reached on Twitter @SinemCngz.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Trump ‘deserves a chance to lead’

Whatever one might think of the outcome of the 2016 US election perhaps the one thing we could...

Trump files: Confronting Iran

When Ronald Reagan won the US presidency in 1981 Iran perceived it was dealing with a strong...

Trump’s foreign policy task

During his campaign US President elect Donald Trump questioned the alliances and institutions...

Europe now stands alone

Just like the polls prior to the United Kingdom s Brexit referendum the polls in the run up to...

Paris Agreement is under threat

As news of Donald Trump s victory in the US presidential elections spread around the world some...

Reason not emotion with Trump can save Palestine

President elect Donald J Trump defied all predictions Tuesday night and soundly defeated his...

Trump may offer real hope for a solution in Syria

President elect Donald Trump has just made history He takes the reign of power in 1600...

Trump files: Relationship with the Gulf

Donald Trump winning the US presidency has become the topic of the hour I will discuss how his...

Global stability in the Trump era

Angry American voters who feel slighted by the Washington establishment have had their say A...

The biggest protest vote in history

Not many things are certain in the aftermath of Donald Trump s narrow victory in the US...

Could President Trump be the Middle East’s savior?

What does a President Donald J Trump mean for the Arab World How are Muslims worldwide reacting...

Don’t be scared of Trump

When US President Barack Obama made it to the White House eight years ago many were delighted...

The American Winter

First there was the Arab Spring now we have the American Winter The USA now is where the Arab...

The minorities in the Levant

The Lebanese parliament has elected Michel Aoun as the country s new president and has thus ended...

If Obama stayed in power

An interesting question is what would happen to American foreign policy if President Barack Obama...

All is not quiet on the Libyan front

Libya has not been much in the news lately but that does not mean that all is good Five years...

Around Arab News

Saudi clinics treat over 3,000 Syrians a week

AMMAN The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care for 3 081 cases of Syrian refugees at...

Team of US defense firms to visit Kingdom

RIYADH A US trade delegation with representatives of 16 defense companies and headed by Commerce...

New Dutch envoy on a sentimental journey

RIYADH For Ambassador Joost Reintjes assignment in the Kingdom as the new Dutch envoy is both...

Business chambers asked to help KSA realize Vision 2030

RIYADH Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al Qassabi told officials from 22 chambers of...

A chance for families to know Makkah’s heritage

JEDDAH The history and Islamic heritage of Makkah are on display at the Makkah Festival which was...

Saudis join Belgians in 'Dynasty Day' event

RIYADH Belgian Ambassador Geert Criel said the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Belgium has...

OFWs remind Duterte of his promise

RIYADH An organization of undocumented overseas Filipino workers OFWs in the Kingdom have...

Assad’s regime and Daesh condemned for using banned chemical weapons

THE HAGUE The executive body of the global chemical arms watchdog has condemned Bashar Assad s...

US president-elect plans coalition with GCC, Jordan and Egypt to fight terror

JEDDAH Donald Trump s upcoming administration plans to set up a coalition with the GCC Jordan and...

Yemen govt urges UN envoy to work on new road map

JEDDAH The Yemeni government announced on Friday that it can accept the UN envoy s peace plan...

Gulf businesses offer welcoming message to Trump

DUBAI Gulf executives who were upset by Donald Trump s campaign trail comments about Muslims took...

Italy leads losses as sharp sell-off in euro zone bonds continues

LONDON Italian government bond yields hit their highest level in over a year on Friday before a...

Rosneft has cash for deals despite profit fall

MOSCOW Russia s top oil producer Rosneft reported strong cashflow on Friday strengthening its...

Trump govt plans anti-terror coalition with GCC, says adviser

JEDDAH United States President elect Donald Trump s upcoming administration plans to forge a...

Trump ‘deserves a chance to lead’

Whatever one might think of the outcome of the 2016 US election perhaps the one thing we could...

Trump files: Confronting Iran

When Ronald Reagan won the US presidency in 1981 Iran perceived it was dealing with a strong...