  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • A chance for families to know Makkah’s heritage

Saudi Arabia

A chance for families to know Makkah’s heritage

Fouzia Khan |

A craftsman at work at the Makkah heritage festival. (SPA)

JEDDAH: The history and Islamic heritage of Makkah are on display at the Makkah Festival which was opened Thursday.
The festival provides an opportunity for families visiting the fair during the current school term vacation a glimpse of the life in the old part of Makkah and its Islamic heritage.The festival was inaugurated by Mayor of Makkah Osama Al-Bar.
The 30-day festival opened in Al-Zahra district at Al-Dhiyahfa Market with models of Makkah living styles, and information on the history and Islamic heritage of Saudi Arabia and Makkah.
Adil Amin Hafiz, the president of the board of the Nuzha Neighborhood Center and head of the organizing committee of the festival, said that for the first time the festival represents an era of the holy city and its neighborhoods and highlights the Islamic identity of Saudi Arabia and Makkah in particular, offering cultural events and activities for families.
Hafiz said the center also put on display a model of old Makkah and its neighborhoods, Makkah heritage, and professions to give visitors to the festival a complete picture of old Makkah and its history, with shops having souvenirs and household items for sale.
The festival also has cultural and entrainment programs, seminars on Makkah, an amusement park for children, and entertainment for all ages, including many recreational and cultural programs, crafts and Makkah's traditional cuisine.
Hafez pointed out that the festival aims to familiarize visitors with the history of Makkah and inform them about the values and principles of the people of Makkah.
Makkah is the spiritual capital of millions of Muslims of the world, and all historical periods are relevant.
Hafez said that events will take place every day between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. for 30 days, where people will experience a one-hour cultural program after the Isha prayer.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi clinics treat over 3,000 Syrians a week

AMMAN The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care for 3 081 cases of Syrian refugees at...

Team of US defense firms to visit Kingdom

RIYADH A US trade delegation with representatives of 16 defense companies and headed by Commerce...

New Dutch envoy on a sentimental journey

RIYADH For Ambassador Joost Reintjes assignment in the Kingdom as the new Dutch envoy is both...

Business chambers asked to help KSA realize Vision 2030

RIYADH Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al Qassabi told officials from 22 chambers of...

Saudis join Belgians in 'Dynasty Day' event

RIYADH Belgian Ambassador Geert Criel said the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Belgium has...

OFWs remind Duterte of his promise

RIYADH An organization of undocumented overseas Filipino workers OFWs in the Kingdom have...

Saudi forum to discuss abuse of children over web

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior will sponsor the...

14 civilians hurt in Houthi missile attack in Asir

JEDDAH Fourteen civilians were injured on Thursday by missiles fired by Yemen s Houthi group into...

GCC states decide to boost economic integration

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense said...

Spanish king’s Riyadh visit to consolidate economic ties

RIYADH Seeking to build a strong and robust relationship between the Kingdom and Spain King...

Riyadh reaffirms support for Palestinian refugees

UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its continued support for the Palestinian refugees and...

MiSK Global Forum to empower Gulf youth

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s MiSK Foundation will host a high profile...

Two convicted of terrorism and jailed for 10, 7 years each

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court on Thursday convicted a Saudi national of promoting extremist...

London exhibition displays Saudi tourism potential

RIYADH The Kingdom represented by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH is...

Almost half of schoolchildren are bullied

JEDDAH Some 25 percent of teenagers are bullied according to a survey conducted by King Abdullah...

Appointment of Saudi labor attaches welcomed

RIYADH Foreign missions of the countries where the Saudi labor attach s are to be posted as per a...

Around Arab News

Germany to Trump: Don’t forget Crimea and Aleppo

BERLIN Germany supports a dialogue between the United States and Russia but Donald Trump must not...

Snowden urges action not ‘fear’ of Trump

THE HAGUE Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has urged people to work...

Kerry in Antarctica, highest US official to visit

MCMURDO STATION Antarctica US Secretary of State John Kerry became the highest ranking American...

Japan, India sign deal on civil nuclear power

TOKYO Japan signed a pact on Friday in which it agreed to sell India civil nuclear power...

‘No turning back,’ says head of UN climate talks

MARRAKESH The world expects the United States to uphold its commitments under the landmark Paris...

Saudi clinics treat over 3,000 Syrians a week

AMMAN The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care for 3 081 cases of Syrian refugees at...

Team of US defense firms to visit Kingdom

RIYADH A US trade delegation with representatives of 16 defense companies and headed by Commerce...

New Dutch envoy on a sentimental journey

RIYADH For Ambassador Joost Reintjes assignment in the Kingdom as the new Dutch envoy is both...

Business chambers asked to help KSA realize Vision 2030

RIYADH Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al Qassabi told officials from 22 chambers of...

A chance for families to know Makkah’s heritage

JEDDAH The history and Islamic heritage of Makkah are on display at the Makkah Festival which was...

Saudis join Belgians in 'Dynasty Day' event

RIYADH Belgian Ambassador Geert Criel said the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Belgium has...

OFWs remind Duterte of his promise

RIYADH An organization of undocumented overseas Filipino workers OFWs in the Kingdom have...

Assad’s regime and Daesh condemned for using banned chemical weapons

THE HAGUE The executive body of the global chemical arms watchdog has condemned Bashar Assad s...

US president-elect plans coalition with GCC, Jordan and Egypt to fight terror

JEDDAH Donald Trump s upcoming administration plans to set up a coalition with the GCC Jordan and...

Yemen govt urges UN envoy to work on new road map

JEDDAH The Yemeni government announced on Friday that it can accept the UN envoy s peace plan...

Gulf businesses offer welcoming message to Trump

DUBAI Gulf executives who were upset by Donald Trump s campaign trail comments about Muslims took...