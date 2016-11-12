A chance for families to know Makkah’s heritage

JEDDAH: The history and Islamic heritage of Makkah are on display at the Makkah Festival which was opened Thursday.

The festival provides an opportunity for families visiting the fair during the current school term vacation a glimpse of the life in the old part of Makkah and its Islamic heritage.The festival was inaugurated by Mayor of Makkah Osama Al-Bar.

The 30-day festival opened in Al-Zahra district at Al-Dhiyahfa Market with models of Makkah living styles, and information on the history and Islamic heritage of Saudi Arabia and Makkah.

Adil Amin Hafiz, the president of the board of the Nuzha Neighborhood Center and head of the organizing committee of the festival, said that for the first time the festival represents an era of the holy city and its neighborhoods and highlights the Islamic identity of Saudi Arabia and Makkah in particular, offering cultural events and activities for families.

Hafiz said the center also put on display a model of old Makkah and its neighborhoods, Makkah heritage, and professions to give visitors to the festival a complete picture of old Makkah and its history, with shops having souvenirs and household items for sale.

The festival also has cultural and entrainment programs, seminars on Makkah, an amusement park for children, and entertainment for all ages, including many recreational and cultural programs, crafts and Makkah's traditional cuisine.

Hafez pointed out that the festival aims to familiarize visitors with the history of Makkah and inform them about the values and principles of the people of Makkah.

Makkah is the spiritual capital of millions of Muslims of the world, and all historical periods are relevant.

Hafez said that events will take place every day between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. for 30 days, where people will experience a one-hour cultural program after the Isha prayer.