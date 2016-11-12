  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Business chambers asked to help KSA realize Vision 2030

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN

Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qassabi speaks at the workshop at the ministry headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday.

RIYADH: Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qassabi told officials from 22 chambers of commerce and industry on Thursday that they should make concerted efforts to make Vision 2030 a success for the greater good of the nation.

Al-Qassabi was inaugurating a workshop here to discuss the role of chambers of commerce in achieving the plans and initiatives of Vision 2030. ​The event was attended by 150 participants from various chambers of commerce and industry officials, businessmen and businesswomen.
The minister said the workshop aimed to share the role of the private sector in implementing the strategic objectives of the programs and initiatives of the vision.
Besides the minister, undersecretaries of the ministry, officials of its affiliates, the Saudi Arabia General Authority for Investment, the general authority for small and medium enterprises, the Saudi Standards, Quality and Metrology Organization, and members of boards of chambers of commerce and industry in different parts of the Kingdom attended the workshop.
Al-Qassabi pointed out that holding the workshop came as part of the initiative for the implementation of Vision 2030 to emphasize the importance of the role of commercial and industrial chambers in promoting the trade and economic environment in the Kingdom in various sectors.
"The chambers will work on the initiatives to play a major and influential role through their boards and committees to strengthen the partnership between the public and private sectors.
"We must cooperate to enable the chambers play a leading role in the development of the Kingdom. We also have many opportunities and initiatives to achieve the high hopes by the Council of Saudi Chambers to meet the objectives of plans and initiatives of Vision 2030.”
Suhail Abanmi, general supervisor of the domestic trade agency at MCI, spelt out the ministry’s initiatives and its affiliates to improve and develop the business and investment environment in Saudi Arabia.
On his part, Vice President of the Council of Saudi Chambers Saleh bin Hassan Afaleq expressed his delight in the Ministry of Trade and Investment’s partnership with the private sector to achieve Vision 2030, and considered the meeting “significant” in the process of commercial and industrial chambers.
He also explained that the chambers of commerce and industrial councils have worked for more than two months during the workshops to formulate clear strategies that will contribute to realization of Vision 2030.
He said that the chambers of commerce and industries’ most significant milestones, achievements and models of partnership between the public and private sectors will help promote regional development trends, especially in remote areas.
General Secretary of the Council of Saudi Chambers Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al-Mishari presented the strategic plan of the council, which aims to define the future role of the council in the light of Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020.

Business chambers asked to help KSA realize Vision 2030

RIYADH Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al Qassabi told officials from 22 chambers of...

