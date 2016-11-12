  • Search form

  • Saudi clinics treat over 3,000 Syrians a week

Saudi Arabia

Saudi clinics treat over 3,000 Syrians a week

ARAB NEWS |

A Saudi doctor examines a sick child at the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)

AMMAN: The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care for 3,081 cases of Syrian refugees at the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan during the 201st week.
The clinics conducted laboratory tests, examined patients, and administered prescribed medications and drugs to them within the framework of the medical relief plan put in place for this purpose through 13 specialized clinics and the supporting facilities.
The pediatric clinic received 738 children, while the general medicine clinic registered 359 patients who visited the premises, and the dermatology clinic received approximately 369 cases.
The medical lists of the Saudi specialized clinics revealed that both the internal and orthopedic clinics have registered combined 373 patients, and conducted 2,085 operations for disbursing drugs and medications, in addition to 99 healthy milk containers for babies.
The medical director of the Saudi specialized clinics, Dr. Hamid Al-Mufalani, said that the various patients who visited the clinics during the past week were subjected to laboratory tests, and underwent treatments according to prescription. These efforts come to contribute to providing a secure environment for the Syrian displaced persons in the camp.
The regional director of the Saudi National Campaign for support to Syrians, Dr. Badr bin Abdul Rahman Al-Samhan, said the Saudi specialized clinics advanced significantly in their position for providing humanitarian medical work.
“The tens of thousands Syrian families living in the camp have benefited from the medical care provided by the clinics at various levels. The process for developing human services for the Saudi campaign will continue and remain constant to offer the best services for our Syrian brothers and to secure a healthy environmental for them,” explained Al-Samhan.

