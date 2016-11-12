  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • ‘No turning back,’ says head of UN climate talks

World

‘No turning back,’ says head of UN climate talks

AFP |

COP22 President Salaheddine Mezouar at the opening session of the COP22 climate talks in Marrakesh. (AFP)

MARRAKESH: The world expects the United States to uphold its commitments under the landmark Paris climate treaty, despite Donald Trump’s vow to pull out of it, the incoming head of its UN implementing body told AFP Friday.
“The Paris Agreement is here,” Moroccan foreign minister Salaheddine Mezouar, who took over stewardship of the 196-nation forum from France earlier this week, said in an interview.
“It’s entry into force means that governments must face up to their responsibilities.”
“It would be, I think, extremely difficult to retreat, there’s no turning back,” he added. The news that avowed climate change denier Trump had captured the US White House stunned participants arriving Wednesday at the 12-day talks, which run from Nov. 7 to 18.
Delegates from several countries have taken a “wait-and-see” attitude after the victory by the New York real estate developer, who has vowed to pull the United States out of the hard-won deal, two decades in the making.
Under the Paris pact, countries have submitted voluntary pledges to cut the greenhouse gas emissions that cause dangerous global warming.
The agreement commits nations to collectively capping Earth’s average temperature increase at under two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
With barely 1.0C (1.8F) of warming to date, the world has already seen an uptick in deadly storms, droughts, heatwaves and flooding.
Mezouar has not yet reached out to Trump or his team, he told AFP.
“As the president of COP22,” the acronym for the 22nd meeting of the Conference of the Parties, “I am waiting with impatience to encounter the new American administration,” he told AFP.
“I have absolutely no doubt as to our capacity to keep this momentum, and that the United States will pursue its commitments alongside the rest of the international community.”
A report Thursday by three research groups, however, said the US was likely to miss its emissions reduction targets without new climate policies, which Trump has vowed he would not put in place.
Experts and diplomats here insist that the global market-based transition from a fossil fuels to clean energy is too far advanced to peel back.
But Trump’s ascension has shaken hard-won political unity at the UN forum, which has also agreed to give hundreds of billions of dollars to poor, climate-vulnerable nations.
This uncertainty makes Mezouar’s role even more crucial, said Liz Gallagher, an analyst at London-based thinktank E3G.
“The Moroccans need to be more proactive in driving the process, using all the diplomatic tools at their disposal, to make sure we get a clear outcome,” she told AFP.
National carbon-cutting plans submitted under the Paris Agreement go into effect in 2020.
Some ministers arriving next week for a high-level session will announce more ambitious pledges, which still fall far short of what is needed to stave off devastating climate impacts.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Germany to Trump: Don’t forget Crimea and Aleppo

BERLIN Germany supports a dialogue between the United States and Russia but Donald Trump must not...

Snowden urges action not ‘fear’ of Trump

THE HAGUE Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has urged people to work...

Kerry in Antarctica, highest US official to visit

MCMURDO STATION Antarctica US Secretary of State John Kerry became the highest ranking American...

Japan, India sign deal on civil nuclear power

TOKYO Japan signed a pact on Friday in which it agreed to sell India civil nuclear power...

Trump protests surge across nation

PORTLAND WASHINGTON Another night of nationwide protests against Donald Trump s election came to...

Hollande, Trump agree to try ‘clarify positions’

PARIS US president elect Donald Trump and French President Francois Hollande vowed in a telephone...

Germany says time for African ‘Marshall Plan’

BERLIN Germany urged other developed countries on Friday to support a plan it is finalizing to...

Most child deaths concentrated in 10 Asian, African nations: Study

KUALA LUMPUR Sixty percent of the world s 5 9 million children who died before their fifth...

UN warns that South Sudan risks spiraling into a genocide

JUBA South Sudan South Sudan s festering civil war risks spiraling into genocide according to the...

13 dead in Indian garment factory blaze

GHAZIABAD Thirteen workers died in a fire at a suspected illegal garment factory on the outskirts...

Zimbabwe drops charges against hunter of Cecil the lion

HARARE A Zimbabwean high court has dropped charges against the professional hunter Theo...

Philippine to probe police chief’s Vegas trip for Pacquiao bout

MANILA The Philippines anti graft agency has initiated an inquiry into whether the police chief...

Obama urges Americans to ‘forge unity’ after bitter election

ARLINGTON Virginia Three days after Election Day President Barack Obama used his last Veterans...

6 dead, dozens wounded as Afghan Taliban strike German consulate

MAZAR I SHARIF Afghanistan The death toll from a powerful Taliban truck bombing at the German...

Rubber bullets and fear: Trump protesters flood streets anew

PORTLAND Oregon From New York to Illinois to California in red states as well as blue protesters...

Obama, Trump meet at White House to begin transition of power

WASHINGTON In a cordial beginning to their transfer of power President Barack Obama and President...

Around Arab News

Germany to Trump: Don’t forget Crimea and Aleppo

BERLIN Germany supports a dialogue between the United States and Russia but Donald Trump must not...

Snowden urges action not ‘fear’ of Trump

THE HAGUE Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has urged people to work...

Kerry in Antarctica, highest US official to visit

MCMURDO STATION Antarctica US Secretary of State John Kerry became the highest ranking American...

Japan, India sign deal on civil nuclear power

TOKYO Japan signed a pact on Friday in which it agreed to sell India civil nuclear power...

‘No turning back,’ says head of UN climate talks

MARRAKESH The world expects the United States to uphold its commitments under the landmark Paris...

Saudi clinics treat over 3,000 Syrians a week

AMMAN The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care for 3 081 cases of Syrian refugees at...

Team of US defense firms to visit Kingdom

RIYADH A US trade delegation with representatives of 16 defense companies and headed by Commerce...

New Dutch envoy on a sentimental journey

RIYADH For Ambassador Joost Reintjes assignment in the Kingdom as the new Dutch envoy is both...

Business chambers asked to help KSA realize Vision 2030

RIYADH Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al Qassabi told officials from 22 chambers of...

A chance for families to know Makkah’s heritage

JEDDAH The history and Islamic heritage of Makkah are on display at the Makkah Festival which was...

Saudis join Belgians in 'Dynasty Day' event

RIYADH Belgian Ambassador Geert Criel said the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Belgium has...

OFWs remind Duterte of his promise

RIYADH An organization of undocumented overseas Filipino workers OFWs in the Kingdom have...

Assad’s regime and Daesh condemned for using banned chemical weapons

THE HAGUE The executive body of the global chemical arms watchdog has condemned Bashar Assad s...

US president-elect plans coalition with GCC, Jordan and Egypt to fight terror

JEDDAH Donald Trump s upcoming administration plans to set up a coalition with the GCC Jordan and...

Yemen govt urges UN envoy to work on new road map

JEDDAH The Yemeni government announced on Friday that it can accept the UN envoy s peace plan...

Gulf businesses offer welcoming message to Trump

DUBAI Gulf executives who were upset by Donald Trump s campaign trail comments about Muslims took...