  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Japan, India sign deal on civil nuclear power

World

Japan, India sign deal on civil nuclear power

The Associated Press |

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, is welcomed by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe upon his arrival for their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, on Friday. (AP)

TOKYO: Japan signed a pact on Friday in which it agreed to sell India civil nuclear power equipment and technology, as the Japanese nuclear industry seeks markets overseas because of shrinking business at home since the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, also agreed during talks to advance business and security cooperation.
The nuclear pact, though limited to peaceful commercial use, is controversial because India has not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. It has raised concerns in Japan about a risk of the country’s technology being diverted to India’s nuclear weapons program.
The pact allows India to reprocess fuel and enrich uranium, though highly enriched uranium that can be used to make nuclear weapons is not permitted without written agreement by Japan.
The two leaders insisted the agreement will contribute to peaceful use of clean energy, and Japanese officials said Tokyo will scrap the deal if India conducts a nuclear test.
“This agreement sets a legal framework to assure that India acts responsibly for the peaceful uses of nuclear energy,” Abe said, adding that it gets India to effectively participate in the non-proliferation treaty framework. “It is also in line with Japan’s position to promote non-proliferation to create a world without nuclear weapons.”
Modi praised the signing as “a historic step in our engagement to build a clean energy partnership” that will help India “combat the challenge of climate change.”
Anti-nuclear groups denounced the agreement, citing threats to safety and regional peace and increased risk of proliferation.
Energy-hungry India wants to increase nuclear power generation to support its strong economic growth. The country has signed similar nuclear agreements with France, Russia, Britain and the United States.
Abe’s pro-business government seeks to export nuclear power plants to counter shrinking sales at home since the Fukushima nuclear disaster, and has discussed similar deals with Vietnam and Turkey.
Vietnam was a strong candidate for Japanese nuclear technology exports, but it announced this week that it is scrapping plans for two nuclear power plants because of slowing demand for electricity and the declining price of other sources of energy.
Exports of infrastructure, including high-speed railway systems, are part of Abe’s growth strategy.
Japan is set to participate in an upcoming Indian rapid railway system, but the scope of its role is still being negotiated. Design work for the railway system, to link Mumbai and Ahmedabad in western India, is to start in December and construction is set to begin in 2018. Abe expressed hope that Japan wins extensive portion of the project.
On Saturday, Abe will escort Modi on a Japanese shinkansen “bullet” train to visit a railway factory in Kobe in western Japan.
Japan and India also agreed to step up defense cooperation amid increased assertiveness by China in the region. Tokyo is seeking to export defense equipment and technology to India. But an agreement on a long-hoped-for sale of US-2 rescue aircraft, produced by Japan’s ShinMaywa Industries, was not finalized because of differences over pricing and other conditions.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Germany to Trump: Don’t forget Crimea and Aleppo

BERLIN Germany supports a dialogue between the United States and Russia but Donald Trump must not...

Snowden urges action not ‘fear’ of Trump

THE HAGUE Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has urged people to work...

Kerry in Antarctica, highest US official to visit

MCMURDO STATION Antarctica US Secretary of State John Kerry became the highest ranking American...

‘No turning back,’ says head of UN climate talks

MARRAKESH The world expects the United States to uphold its commitments under the landmark Paris...

Trump protests surge across nation

PORTLAND WASHINGTON Another night of nationwide protests against Donald Trump s election came to...

Hollande, Trump agree to try ‘clarify positions’

PARIS US president elect Donald Trump and French President Francois Hollande vowed in a telephone...

Germany says time for African ‘Marshall Plan’

BERLIN Germany urged other developed countries on Friday to support a plan it is finalizing to...

Most child deaths concentrated in 10 Asian, African nations: Study

KUALA LUMPUR Sixty percent of the world s 5 9 million children who died before their fifth...

UN warns that South Sudan risks spiraling into a genocide

JUBA South Sudan South Sudan s festering civil war risks spiraling into genocide according to the...

13 dead in Indian garment factory blaze

GHAZIABAD Thirteen workers died in a fire at a suspected illegal garment factory on the outskirts...

Zimbabwe drops charges against hunter of Cecil the lion

HARARE A Zimbabwean high court has dropped charges against the professional hunter Theo...

Philippine to probe police chief’s Vegas trip for Pacquiao bout

MANILA The Philippines anti graft agency has initiated an inquiry into whether the police chief...

Obama urges Americans to ‘forge unity’ after bitter election

ARLINGTON Virginia Three days after Election Day President Barack Obama used his last Veterans...

6 dead, dozens wounded as Afghan Taliban strike German consulate

MAZAR I SHARIF Afghanistan The death toll from a powerful Taliban truck bombing at the German...

Rubber bullets and fear: Trump protesters flood streets anew

PORTLAND Oregon From New York to Illinois to California in red states as well as blue protesters...

Obama, Trump meet at White House to begin transition of power

WASHINGTON In a cordial beginning to their transfer of power President Barack Obama and President...

Around Arab News

Germany to Trump: Don’t forget Crimea and Aleppo

BERLIN Germany supports a dialogue between the United States and Russia but Donald Trump must not...

Snowden urges action not ‘fear’ of Trump

THE HAGUE Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has urged people to work...

Kerry in Antarctica, highest US official to visit

MCMURDO STATION Antarctica US Secretary of State John Kerry became the highest ranking American...

Japan, India sign deal on civil nuclear power

TOKYO Japan signed a pact on Friday in which it agreed to sell India civil nuclear power...

‘No turning back,’ says head of UN climate talks

MARRAKESH The world expects the United States to uphold its commitments under the landmark Paris...

Saudi clinics treat over 3,000 Syrians a week

AMMAN The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care for 3 081 cases of Syrian refugees at...

Team of US defense firms to visit Kingdom

RIYADH A US trade delegation with representatives of 16 defense companies and headed by Commerce...

New Dutch envoy on a sentimental journey

RIYADH For Ambassador Joost Reintjes assignment in the Kingdom as the new Dutch envoy is both...

Business chambers asked to help KSA realize Vision 2030

RIYADH Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al Qassabi told officials from 22 chambers of...

A chance for families to know Makkah’s heritage

JEDDAH The history and Islamic heritage of Makkah are on display at the Makkah Festival which was...

Saudis join Belgians in 'Dynasty Day' event

RIYADH Belgian Ambassador Geert Criel said the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Belgium has...

OFWs remind Duterte of his promise

RIYADH An organization of undocumented overseas Filipino workers OFWs in the Kingdom have...

Assad’s regime and Daesh condemned for using banned chemical weapons

THE HAGUE The executive body of the global chemical arms watchdog has condemned Bashar Assad s...

US president-elect plans coalition with GCC, Jordan and Egypt to fight terror

JEDDAH Donald Trump s upcoming administration plans to set up a coalition with the GCC Jordan and...

Yemen govt urges UN envoy to work on new road map

JEDDAH The Yemeni government announced on Friday that it can accept the UN envoy s peace plan...

Gulf businesses offer welcoming message to Trump

DUBAI Gulf executives who were upset by Donald Trump s campaign trail comments about Muslims took...