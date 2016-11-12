  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Kerry in Antarctica, highest US official to visit

World

Kerry in Antarctica, highest US official to visit

The Associated Press |

US Secretary of State John Kerry flies over the Taylor Valley area near McMurdo Station, Antarctica, on Friday. (AP)

MCMURDO STATION, Antarctica: US Secretary of State John Kerry became the highest-ranking American official to visit Antarctica on Friday when he landed for a two-day trip during which he’ll hear from scientists about the impact of climate change on the frozen continent.
Kerry left from New Zealand after being held up for about a day by bad weather. Kerry and his entourage left the Christchurch airport at 6 a.m. aboard a C-17 Globemaster military cargo plane and landed in Antarctica about 11 a.m.
Kerry, an experienced pilot, spent much of the flight in the cockpit of the huge jet, chatting with the pilots. After a smooth trip of about five hours, the group landed on the Pegasus Ice Runway, the strip of ice that serves McMurdo. The large base is the hub for US operations.
Kerry made no public remarks on the initial leg of the trip. In Christchurch a day earlier, he congratulated President-elect Donald Trump for winning a “momentous election” and said he had reminded State Department staff of the “time-honored tradition of a very peaceful and constructive transfer of power.”
In Antarctica, Kerry’s plans called for his entourage to transfer immediately at the airstrip to a smaller military transport plane for a three-hour flight to the research station the US government operates near the South Pole. Kerry planned to visit that station for about two hours before returning to McMurdo for the night.
Kerry’s aides described the trip as a learning opportunity for the secretary of state. He planned to receive briefings from scientists working to understand the effects of climate change on Antarctica. Kerry has made climate change an intensive focus of American diplomacy during his term, and had previously spent decades working on the issue as a US senator.
He planned to return to New Zealand on Saturday for meetings with Prime Minister John Key. He plans to fly next week to the Middle East for talks, and then onward to a global climate conference in Morocco, where he will give a major speech.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Germany to Trump: Don’t forget Crimea and Aleppo

BERLIN Germany supports a dialogue between the United States and Russia but Donald Trump must not...

Snowden urges action not ‘fear’ of Trump

THE HAGUE Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has urged people to work...

Japan, India sign deal on civil nuclear power

TOKYO Japan signed a pact on Friday in which it agreed to sell India civil nuclear power...

‘No turning back,’ says head of UN climate talks

MARRAKESH The world expects the United States to uphold its commitments under the landmark Paris...

Trump protests surge across nation

PORTLAND WASHINGTON Another night of nationwide protests against Donald Trump s election came to...

Hollande, Trump agree to try ‘clarify positions’

PARIS US president elect Donald Trump and French President Francois Hollande vowed in a telephone...

Germany says time for African ‘Marshall Plan’

BERLIN Germany urged other developed countries on Friday to support a plan it is finalizing to...

Most child deaths concentrated in 10 Asian, African nations: Study

KUALA LUMPUR Sixty percent of the world s 5 9 million children who died before their fifth...

UN warns that South Sudan risks spiraling into a genocide

JUBA South Sudan South Sudan s festering civil war risks spiraling into genocide according to the...

13 dead in Indian garment factory blaze

GHAZIABAD Thirteen workers died in a fire at a suspected illegal garment factory on the outskirts...

Zimbabwe drops charges against hunter of Cecil the lion

HARARE A Zimbabwean high court has dropped charges against the professional hunter Theo...

Philippine to probe police chief’s Vegas trip for Pacquiao bout

MANILA The Philippines anti graft agency has initiated an inquiry into whether the police chief...

Obama urges Americans to ‘forge unity’ after bitter election

ARLINGTON Virginia Three days after Election Day President Barack Obama used his last Veterans...

6 dead, dozens wounded as Afghan Taliban strike German consulate

MAZAR I SHARIF Afghanistan The death toll from a powerful Taliban truck bombing at the German...

Rubber bullets and fear: Trump protesters flood streets anew

PORTLAND Oregon From New York to Illinois to California in red states as well as blue protesters...

Obama, Trump meet at White House to begin transition of power

WASHINGTON In a cordial beginning to their transfer of power President Barack Obama and President...

Around Arab News

Germany to Trump: Don’t forget Crimea and Aleppo

BERLIN Germany supports a dialogue between the United States and Russia but Donald Trump must not...

Snowden urges action not ‘fear’ of Trump

THE HAGUE Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has urged people to work...

Kerry in Antarctica, highest US official to visit

MCMURDO STATION Antarctica US Secretary of State John Kerry became the highest ranking American...

Japan, India sign deal on civil nuclear power

TOKYO Japan signed a pact on Friday in which it agreed to sell India civil nuclear power...

‘No turning back,’ says head of UN climate talks

MARRAKESH The world expects the United States to uphold its commitments under the landmark Paris...

Saudi clinics treat over 3,000 Syrians a week

AMMAN The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care for 3 081 cases of Syrian refugees at...

Team of US defense firms to visit Kingdom

RIYADH A US trade delegation with representatives of 16 defense companies and headed by Commerce...

New Dutch envoy on a sentimental journey

RIYADH For Ambassador Joost Reintjes assignment in the Kingdom as the new Dutch envoy is both...

Business chambers asked to help KSA realize Vision 2030

RIYADH Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al Qassabi told officials from 22 chambers of...

A chance for families to know Makkah’s heritage

JEDDAH The history and Islamic heritage of Makkah are on display at the Makkah Festival which was...

Saudis join Belgians in 'Dynasty Day' event

RIYADH Belgian Ambassador Geert Criel said the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Belgium has...

OFWs remind Duterte of his promise

RIYADH An organization of undocumented overseas Filipino workers OFWs in the Kingdom have...

Assad’s regime and Daesh condemned for using banned chemical weapons

THE HAGUE The executive body of the global chemical arms watchdog has condemned Bashar Assad s...

US president-elect plans coalition with GCC, Jordan and Egypt to fight terror

JEDDAH Donald Trump s upcoming administration plans to set up a coalition with the GCC Jordan and...

Yemen govt urges UN envoy to work on new road map

JEDDAH The Yemeni government announced on Friday that it can accept the UN envoy s peace plan...

Gulf businesses offer welcoming message to Trump

DUBAI Gulf executives who were upset by Donald Trump s campaign trail comments about Muslims took...