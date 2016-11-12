Spanish king postpones visit to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Spanish King Felipe VI has postponed his three-day official visit to the Kingdom following the death of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz, the Spanish Embassy in Riyadh said. The visit was to begin today.

The Spanish Deputy Chief of Mission told Arab News that the next date of visit will be announced later.

The embassy had earlier said King Felipe VI's was to hold talks with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues.

Felipe VI, who will be accompanied by a high-level business delegation, was also scheduled to hold consultations with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.