  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi troops gain ground in Mosul, despite suicide bombers

Middle-East

Iraqi troops gain ground in Mosul, despite suicide bombers

Reuters |

A woman carries a white flag as she walks past Iraqi federal policemen in Samah district, eastern Mosul, as the fighting between Daesh and Iraqi army continue on Saturday. (REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)

BAGHDAD, Iraq: Iraqi special forces backed by US and Iraqi air power took control of two districts of eastern Mosul on Saturday after heavy fighting in which they destroyed nine cars deployed by Daesh as suicide bombs, the military said.
Infantry and armored division troops also advanced in a nearby neighborhood, destroying three rocket launchers and killing 30 militants, it said in a statement said.


Iraqi troops have been fighting for 10 days inside eastern Mosul, trying to expand their small foothold in the city which Daesh has controlled since mid-2014, when its leader declared a caliphate in parts of Iraq and neighboring Syria.


The nearly four-week campaign to drive Islamic State out of the biggest city under its control in either country has brought together an alliance of 100,000 Iraqi fighters, also backed by thousands of Western personnel on the ground.


They have faced fierce resistance from a few thousand militants who have deployed hundreds of suicide car bombers and waves of attacks by snipers, assault fighters and rocket teams.


Daesh has also used a network of tunnels around the city and merged into the civilian population of 1.5 million people still living there, helping it launch surprise raids and ambushes on the troops.


The military statement said the Counter Terrorism Service took control of the districts of Al-Qadisiya Al-Thania, which it moved into on Friday, and adjacent Al-Arbajiya.


Further south, but still on the eastern fringes, troops from the First Infantry and Ninth Armored divisions attacked the jihadists in the Salam neighborhood.
Security forces and army troops are also advancing on southern and northern fronts close to the city, aiming to open new fronts inside Mosul to put further pressure on the ultra-hard-line Islamists.


The attacking forces include Iraqi army troops and special forces and federal police units. Outside the city, Kurdish peshmerga forces are holding territory to the northeast and mainly Shiite paramilitary forces are deployed to the west.
They are supported by US-led air power, including jets and Apache helicopters, and Western military advisers who have accompanied Iraqi forces on the edge of Mosul.


The International Organization for Migration says so far 49,000 people have been displaced by the conflict, the most complex military operation in more than a decade of turmoil since the 2003 US invasion of Iraq toppled Saddam Hussein. 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Assad’s regime and Daesh condemned for using banned chemical weapons

THE HAGUE The executive body of the global chemical arms watchdog has condemned Bashar Assad s...

US president-elect plans coalition with GCC, Jordan and Egypt to fight terror

JEDDAH Donald Trump s upcoming administration plans to set up a coalition with the GCC Jordan and...

Yemen govt urges UN envoy to work on new road map

JEDDAH The Yemeni government announced on Friday that it can accept the UN envoy s peace plan...

Trump govt plans anti-terror coalition with GCC, says adviser

JEDDAH United States President elect Donald Trump s upcoming administration plans to forge a...

Egypt protests ‘fail to materialize’

CAIRO Egypt imposed a big security clampdown in its cities on Friday as mass demonstrations...

Turkey arrests head of opposition paper

ISTANBUL Turkey detained on Friday the head of the board of opposition daily Cumhuriyet said the...

6 months into Libya battle, Daesh cornered but undefeated

TRIPOLI After a swift initial thrust into the Daesh group s bastion in Libya six months on unity...

Prince Turki says Trump shouldn’t scrap nuke deal but put Iran in check

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump should not scrap a nuclear deal between Iran and world...

UN: Daesh executes scores, stockpile chemical weapons in Mosul

GENEVA BAGHDAD Daesh fighters have executed scores more people around Mosul this week and are...

Trump pledges to work for ‘just, lasting’ Israeli-Palestinian peace

JERUSALEM US President elect Donald Trump pledged Friday to work for a just lasting peace between...

Turkish governor dies after bomb attack; 30 detained

DIYARBAKIR Turkey A Turkish district governor wounded in a bomb attack on his office in the...

Egypt says foils Muslim Brotherhood plot on eve of planned protests

CAIRO Egypt said on Thursday police had uncovered a stash of weapons that supporters of the...

Iran says has options if nuclear deal fails

BRATISLAVA Iran wants all parties to stick to an international nuclear deal but has options if...

UN hopes for aid deal as rations run out in east Aleppo

GENEVA Aid workers in eastern Aleppo were distributing the last available food rations on...

Kurdish-led fighters marching against Daesh near Syria’s Raqqa

BEIRUT A Syrian Kurdish led force fighting the Daesh group north of the country is on the verge...

Abbas: I know who killed Arafat

RAMALLAH Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Thursday he knew who killed Yasser Arafat as he...

Around Arab News

Iraqi troops gain ground in Mosul, despite suicide bombers

BAGHDAD Iraq Iraqi special forces backed by US and Iraqi air power took control of two districts...

Spanish king postpones visit to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Spanish King Felipe VI has postponed his three day official visit to the Kingdom following...

Anti-Trump protesters gather for third night, one shot in Portland

MIAMI United States Thousands of protesters took their frustrations over Donald Trump s election...

Anger rising in India as banks slow to dispense cash to millions

NEW DELHI Anger rose across India on Saturday as banks struggled to dispense cash after the...

Germany to Trump: Don’t forget Crimea and Aleppo

BERLIN Germany supports a dialogue between the United States and Russia but Donald Trump must not...

Snowden urges action not ‘fear’ of Trump

THE HAGUE Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has urged people to work...

Kerry in Antarctica, highest US official to visit

MCMURDO STATION Antarctica US Secretary of State John Kerry became the highest ranking American...

Japan, India sign deal on civil nuclear power

TOKYO Japan signed a pact on Friday in which it agreed to sell India civil nuclear power...

‘No turning back,’ says head of UN climate talks

MARRAKESH The world expects the United States to uphold its commitments under the landmark Paris...

Saudi clinics treat over 3,000 Syrians a week

AMMAN The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care for 3 081 cases of Syrian refugees at...

Team of US defense firms to visit Kingdom

RIYADH A US trade delegation with representatives of 16 defense companies and headed by Commerce...

New Dutch envoy on a sentimental journey

RIYADH For Ambassador Joost Reintjes assignment in the Kingdom as the new Dutch envoy is both...

Business chambers asked to help KSA realize Vision 2030

RIYADH Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al Qassabi told officials from 22 chambers of...

A chance for families to know Makkah’s heritage

JEDDAH The history and Islamic heritage of Makkah are on display at the Makkah Festival which was...

Saudis join Belgians in 'Dynasty Day' event

RIYADH Belgian Ambassador Geert Criel said the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Belgium has...

OFWs remind Duterte of his promise

RIYADH An organization of undocumented overseas Filipino workers OFWs in the Kingdom have...