Last updated: 1 min 17 sec ago

  Blast at shrine in Pakistan kills at least 43, wounds over 100

World

Blast at shrine in Pakistan kills at least 43, wounds over 100

Gul Yousafzai | Reuters |

In this October 29, 2016, photo, Pakistani civil society activists protest against a terrorist attack on the Balochistan Police College during a rally in Lahore. Another terrorist attack hit a shrine in Balochistan on Saturday, killng at least 25 people and wounding dozens more. (AFP file photo)

QUETTA, Pakistan: An explosion claimed by militant group Daesh ripped through a Muslim shrine in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least 43 people and wounding scores, officials said.
The attack took place shortly after sunset on Saturday evening, targeting worshippers at the shrine in the remote Khuzdar district of Pakistan’s Baluchistan province.
The blast at Shah Noorani shrine occurred while hundreds of people were inside, local district commissioner Hashim Ghalzai told Reuters.
Provincial Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said 43 people were killed and Ghalzai said more than 100 were wounded.
“Every day, around sunset, there is a dhamaal (ritual dance) here, and there are large numbers of people who come for this,” said Nawaz Ali, the shrine’s custodian.
The shrine is located in Baluchistan province about 100 km (60 miles) north of the port city of Karachi, to where rescue official Hakeem Nasi told Geo TV dozens of wounded were being moved.
The government dispatched ambulances from the nearby town of Hub to the shrine, said Akbar Harifal, provincial home secretary for Baluchistan. The army was called in to assist with rescue operations, given the remoteness of the site, Bugti said.
It was not clear if the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber or a planted device, according to Bugti.
The province has seen some of the worst militant attacks this year in Pakistan.
Daes said in a statement via its Amaq news agency that its fighters had carried out Saturday’s bombing.
The jihadist group also claimed responsibility for the last major attack in the province, at a police academy last month, that killed around 60 people.
Muslim shrines have often been targeted by militant groups, many of whom adhere to a strict interpretation of Islam that regards veneration of saints at shrines such as Shah Noorani as heresy.
Baluchistan is also a key link in a $46 billion transport and trade corridor between Pakistan and China, which hinges on a deep-water port in the southwestern city of Gwadar.

