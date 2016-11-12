King leads funeral prayer for Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman led funeral prayers for Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud after Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh on Saturday.



The king’s brother died late on Friday, a statement from the royal court published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.



Performing the funeral prayer with the king were Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and a number of princes.



Following the funeral prayer, the king received condolences from princes, officials and citizens.



The body of Prince Turki was taken to Al-Oud Cemetery where he was buried.