Saudi Arabia

King leads funeral prayer for Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman (front right) performs funeral prayers for the soul of Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh on Saturday. (SPA)

RIYADH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman led funeral prayers for Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud after Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh on Saturday.

The king’s brother died late on Friday, a statement from the royal court published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

Performing the funeral prayer with the king were Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and a number of princes.

Following the funeral prayer, the king received condolences from princes, officials and citizens.

The body of Prince Turki was taken to Al-Oud Cemetery where he was buried.

