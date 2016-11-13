  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Block them all: Priyanka slams ‘coward’ body shamers

Offbeat

Block them all: Priyanka slams ‘coward’ body shamers

AGENCIES |

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, from the ABC series, “Quantico,” appears at the Empire State Building on Friday in New York. (AP)

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has been having a phenomenally successful run in the US, where she’s currently featuring in the hit TV show, ‘Quantico,’ and also making innumerable appearances on popular talk shows.
The actress, who’s filming ‘Baywatch,’ alongside Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson, appeared on the opinion driven talk show The View and was asked about her teenage years.
Priyanka, who’d spent her teenage years in Massachusetts and New York, had often felt left out, which she believes, was owing to her being ‘different’.
She revealed that she worked on herself and figured out what she needed to be. And she credited all of this to her mother.
This is when one of the panelists brought up the on-going body shaming of Miss Italy runner-up Paola Torrente, for being a Plus 14 size model.
Priyanka then went on to add that it actually happens to all women.
“It happens to all of us, especially in our business. You’re supposed to look a certain way, to dress a certain way. You get the pressure from everyone around saying, ‘You used to fit into the dress last month, and not anymore’. You know people have reasons. Your body reacts a certain way.”
Another panelist, at this juncture, opined that a lot of body shaming occurs online, saying people hide behind such profiles and say whatever they want.
Priyanka strongly condemned the same, saying, “It’s such cowardice. And there’s this beautiful button online called ‘Block’. Just use it very often’.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

IMDb challenges law against posting celeb ages online

LOS ANGELES Many actors think there ought to be a law against posting their ages online and...

Taylor Swift stalker arrested at Texas airport

AUSTIN Texas A Texas man accused of stalking singer Taylor Swift in Austin Texas has been charged...

’Depressed’ De Niro backs anti-Trump protests

LOS ANGELES Robert De Niro gave anti Donald Trump protesters across the United States his backing...

’Kung Fu Yoga’ poster features Dubai skyscrapers

DUBAI A poster of the Dubai filmed Kung Fu Yoga was launched showcasing the emirate s iconic...

Will Potter fans embrace Rowling’s new movie?

NEW YORK A nervous J K Rowling said on Thursday she hoped fans would like her new wizarding movie...

Shah Rukh Khan replies to Pakistan’s ‘Chaiwala’ on Twitter

MUMBAI Remember the Pakistan s dreamy eyed chaiwala who became an Internet sensation A single...

Bowie sale smashes expectations as Basquiat fetches $8.8m

LONDON Buyers have snapped up modern artworks collected by David Bowie with a painting by Jean...

Bella and ‘The Weeknd’ break up

LONDON Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are calling it quits The couple has split up after a year and a...

A behind-the-scenes look at the creation of UAE

A soldier in Arabia is the story of a remarkable destiny which begins and ends in Arabia David...

Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen dead at age 82

LOS ANGELES Leonard Cohen the baritone voiced Canadian singer songwriter who seamlessly blended...

Mahira heads to Abu Dhabi for ‘Raees’

ABU DHABI Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan is all set to shine on the silver screen opposite Shah...

Syrian girls inspire UNICEF envoy Liam Neeson

AMMAN Jordan Liam Neeson got a little break from being famous Sitting on the floor of a community...

Who will be the Arab world’s best innovator?

JEDDAH Viewers of edutainment reality show Stars of Science from Marrakesh to Muscat will soon...

Brad Pitt cleared of child abuse

LOS ANGELES Brad Pitt has been cleared after an investigation into whether he behaved abusively...

Mouthwatering Egyptian recipes ... with the magic of mother’s touch

In the last ten years The American University in Cairo Press has published several Egyptian...

Meet America’s new First Lady

NEW YORK Elegant with a dazzling smile Melania Trump was at her husband s side in New York early...

Around Arab News

Block them all: Priyanka slams ‘coward’ body shamers

MUMBAI Priyanka Chopra has been having a phenomenally successful run in the US where she s...

IMDb challenges law against posting celeb ages online

LOS ANGELES Many actors think there ought to be a law against posting their ages online and...

Taylor Swift stalker arrested at Texas airport

AUSTIN Texas A Texas man accused of stalking singer Taylor Swift in Austin Texas has been charged...

’Depressed’ De Niro backs anti-Trump protests

LOS ANGELES Robert De Niro gave anti Donald Trump protesters across the United States his backing...

’Kung Fu Yoga’ poster features Dubai skyscrapers

DUBAI A poster of the Dubai filmed Kung Fu Yoga was launched showcasing the emirate s iconic...

Note of caution: NRIs in Gulf concerned over demonetization

JEDDAH As the Narendra Modi government demonetized 500 and 1 000 rupee currency notes on Nov 8...

IMF loan deal ‘to improve fiscal balance of Egypt’

JEDDAH The IMF loan agreement with Egypt has drawn positive reactions from economists Initially...

Learning from Dubai

As governments across the Middle East try to wean themselves off natural resources and build...

Trump files: The Mideast conflicts

Most of the American presidents devoted a chapter in their diaries to how they addressed the...

The hour of populism

The politics of economic anxiety has now driven the electorates of the UK and the US into the...

Trump is more of a pragmatist

Now that Donald Trump has unexpectedly won the US presidency it is an open question whether he...

It’s the Houthis who are starving Yemenis, Ms. Amanpour

Recently Christiane Amanpour interviewed Saudi led Arab coalition spokesman Maj Gen Ahmed Al...

China weakens yuan-dollar rate beyond landmark 6.8 level

SHANGHAI China weakened the yuan s reference rate to beyond 6 8 to the dollar for the first time...

US banks’ post-election rally may be just an appetizer

NEW YORK The US banking sector s dramatic rally post Election Day is likely just a taste of...

Dow has best week since 2011, other markets falter

NEW YORK The Dow ended with a new record after its biggest weekly gain since 2011 but other...

Trump tones down rhetoric but protests spread

NEW YORK Thousands of Americans spilled into the streets Saturday for a new day of protests...