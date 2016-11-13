Block them all: Priyanka slams ‘coward’ body shamers

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has been having a phenomenally successful run in the US, where she’s currently featuring in the hit TV show, ‘Quantico,’ and also making innumerable appearances on popular talk shows.

The actress, who’s filming ‘Baywatch,’ alongside Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson, appeared on the opinion driven talk show The View and was asked about her teenage years.

Priyanka, who’d spent her teenage years in Massachusetts and New York, had often felt left out, which she believes, was owing to her being ‘different’.

She revealed that she worked on herself and figured out what she needed to be. And she credited all of this to her mother.

This is when one of the panelists brought up the on-going body shaming of Miss Italy runner-up Paola Torrente, for being a Plus 14 size model.

Priyanka then went on to add that it actually happens to all women.

“It happens to all of us, especially in our business. You’re supposed to look a certain way, to dress a certain way. You get the pressure from everyone around saying, ‘You used to fit into the dress last month, and not anymore’. You know people have reasons. Your body reacts a certain way.”

Another panelist, at this juncture, opined that a lot of body shaming occurs online, saying people hide behind such profiles and say whatever they want.

Priyanka strongly condemned the same, saying, “It’s such cowardice. And there’s this beautiful button online called ‘Block’. Just use it very often’.