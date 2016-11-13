German official hails Saudi efforts to stabilize region

JEDDAH/BERLIN: A delegation of the Saudi Shoura Council members headed by Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Sabti held talks with German Foreign Minister Stefan Steinlin in Berlin on Saturday.



During the meeting, Steinlin praised the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to promote international peace, security and stability.

The Kingdom has clout in the regional and international arenas, particularly in the Middle East, said Steinlin, who also praised the strong relations between his country and Saudi Arabia in various fields that have witnessed development and progress.

The meeting, attended by Saudi Ambassador to Germany Awaad Al-Awaad and two Shoura Council members, Fayez Al-Shahry and Thoraya Al-Obaid, was part of activities scheduled during the official visit of the Saudi delegation to Germany.

Steinlin stressed the fact that Germany and Saudi Arabia are important countries not only on the political map, but also in the economic field; both play important roles in the Group of 20.

The foreign minister, who recently paid a visit to the Kingdom, praised what he said was progress in many areas.

The head of the Shoura Council delegation pointed out that the visit is a true reflection of the importance Germany places on the Kingdom, and is meant to further advance Saudi-German relations.

Al-Sabti also highlighted the important role the two countries play in the international arenas, expressing hope that further communication and cooperation in various fields will serve the interests of the people of the two friendly countries.

The visit comes during an important phase in the Kingdom’s development process, spurred by the Vision 2030 plan and the national transformation program 2020.

Al-Sabti discussed his country’s position on Yemen, stressing that "in view of the deteriorating situation in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, together with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, has launched the Gulf initiative as a basis for a solution in Yemen. The initiative paves the way to reaching a political solution in Yemen and is backed regionally and internationally."

He also said that the Kingdom and the coalition countries have responded to the call made by the legitimate president of Yemen, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, to restore legitimacy and protect the Yemeni people from the Houthi rebels, according to international conventions, including Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

The action was welcomed by the UN Security Council, which legitimized it through Resolution 2216.

The Shoura delegation will visit Austria after Germany. Sadaqah Fadel, a Shoura member who will be part of the delegation visiting Austria, told Arab News that this visit comes as part of the mutual visit program between the Shoura Council and European parliaments. The visit aims to develop friendly relations and review cooperation in all fields.