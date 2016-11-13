Shoura members commend study on Saudization

RIYADH: Shoura Council members praised the royal endorsement of a study on the labor market situation and the role of workers in the private sector. The study was conducted by the Labor and Social Affairs Ministry to measure the dependency of the labor market on migrant workers in professions, sectors and regions of the Kingdom.

It focused also on the adoption of “occupational exposure” indicators to achieve economic and occupational safety in critical jobs. The Shoura Council members want also the ministry, its initiatives and transformative programs to be within the targets set by the National Transformation Program (NTP) of 2020 and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The Shoura members stressed the importance of the “occupational exposure” program by the ministry that allows the study of critical occupations dominated by expats from one nationality or particular nationalities from the start. This is to earmark the appropriate localization average of occupations to protect their sustainability and professional security, and for these not to be affected once certain nationalities leave them. They said such steps would not result in unforeseen shortages in these occupations but these have to be implemented by experts in research and studies to ensure they come out with the best results.

Shoura member and Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Human Rights and Regulatory Bodies Saud Al-Shammari praised King Salman for accrediting the study which is in favor of the Saudi economy and national cadres as it gives the opportunity to the sons of the nation to take part in the labor market and in all fields. He added the agreement of the king reflects his government’s backing for male and female Saudi employees.

He pointed out that the term “occupational exposure” is precise and professional, and gives clear reference to the exposure of occupations dominated by migrant workers, and if they or their group suddenly leaves the country it will create a big gap, and those affected will be nationals. He added this exposure would give them an occupational opportunity and be beneficial to the economy of the Kingdom.

Member of the Committee of Economy and Energy of the Shoura Council Fahd Al-Inizi praised the study and the role of the ministry and emphasized the fact that the Saudi labor market is one that is open to the world and that any decision related to nationalization should be built on studied indicators to come up with solutions to the real problem.

Al-Inizi said the domination of particular nationalities in certain categories exists in different labor markets around the world and is due to several factors from nationals of a particular country supporting each other in an illegal way to behind-the-scenes price monopolies. These have negative effects on nationals.

He said the entry of male and female cadres into professions is a right dictated by the Shariah. This will break the monopoly of some nationalities dominating certain occupations and provide equal opportunities for Saudis.

Al-Inizi said that comprehensive studies are important to understand the obstacles Saudi youth face in entering these occupations because in all probabilities, the dominating nationalities won’t allow the entry of other categories because of the way things are. He said the importance of this study lies in finding steps to provide a solution to this phenomenon as certain occupations are 100% occupied by certain nationalities, while in others nationalization efforts were more successful.

He added that Saudi citizens are capable of performing skilled jobs with a high degree of precision and this has been proved by the nationalization of the telecom sector. But he also called on the government and other parties to focus on how Saudization is circumvented in some areas and leads to what he called “opposite localization.” Therefore, there should be studied solutions, especially those that are critical to ensure job security.

He praised the leadership and hoped that such a study would lead to the realization of the National Transformation Program (NTP) of 2020, and Vision 2030 and allow for the contribution of Saudi youths in the national economy, a point picked up by Professor Saud Hmaidi Al-Sbiehi, who also thanked the leadership on the “occupational exposure” and the success of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.