  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian actor Mahmoud Abdel Aziz dies aged 70

Offbeat

Egyptian actor Mahmoud Abdel Aziz dies aged 70

Agence France Presse |

Egyptian actor Mahmud Abdel Aziz is seen during the screening of the Khiyana Shariah movie during the second day of Dubai Film Festival on Dec. 11, 2006. (AFP file photo)

CAIRO: Iconic Egyptian actor Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, who starred in more than 90 feature films and worked under some of Egypt’s most celebrated directors, has died aged 70.
Abdel Aziz died on Saturday evening “in hospital in Cairo, at the end of his fight against illness,” Sameh Al-Sirity, from the Egyptian Actors’ Syndicate, told AFP.
His funeral will be held on Sunday in a mosque in a suburb of the capital.
Born in 1946 in the coastal city of Alexandria, Abdel Aziz cut his teeth in a string of television series before making the leap to the big screen.
He was most known for his role in the 1991 film “Al Kit-Kat,” where he played an eccentric blind man who dreams of riding a motorcycle.
Although a comedy, the film, directed by Egyptian realist filmmaker Daoud Abdel Sayed, was critically acclaimed for its searing social commentary.
In 2001’s “The Magician,” Abdel Aziz plays a single father who falls in love with his next-door neighbor, whose husband has recently left her to raise her son alone.
Abdel Aziz, who was admired for his ability to reinvent himself throughout his career, took a controversial role in “Raafat El-Hagan,” a 1980s television drama depicting the life of an Egyptian spy in Israel.
He was married to Egyptian actress Poussy Chalabi and is survived by two sons, Mohamed and Karim.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Block them all: Priyanka slams ‘coward’ body shamers

MUMBAI Priyanka Chopra has been having a phenomenally successful run in the US where she s...

IMDb challenges law against posting celeb ages online

LOS ANGELES Many actors think there ought to be a law against posting their ages online and...

Taylor Swift stalker arrested at Texas airport

AUSTIN Texas A Texas man accused of stalking singer Taylor Swift in Austin Texas has been charged...

’Depressed’ De Niro backs anti-Trump protests

LOS ANGELES Robert De Niro gave anti Donald Trump protesters across the United States his backing...

’Kung Fu Yoga’ poster features Dubai skyscrapers

DUBAI A poster of the Dubai filmed Kung Fu Yoga was launched showcasing the emirate s iconic...

Will Potter fans embrace Rowling’s new movie?

NEW YORK A nervous J K Rowling said on Thursday she hoped fans would like her new wizarding movie...

Shah Rukh Khan replies to Pakistan’s ‘Chaiwala’ on Twitter

MUMBAI Remember the Pakistan s dreamy eyed chaiwala who became an Internet sensation A single...

Bowie sale smashes expectations as Basquiat fetches $8.8m

LONDON Buyers have snapped up modern artworks collected by David Bowie with a painting by Jean...

Bella and ‘The Weeknd’ break up

LONDON Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are calling it quits The couple has split up after a year and a...

A behind-the-scenes look at the creation of UAE

A soldier in Arabia is the story of a remarkable destiny which begins and ends in Arabia David...

Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen dead at age 82

LOS ANGELES Leonard Cohen the baritone voiced Canadian singer songwriter who seamlessly blended...

Mahira heads to Abu Dhabi for ‘Raees’

ABU DHABI Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan is all set to shine on the silver screen opposite Shah...

Syrian girls inspire UNICEF envoy Liam Neeson

AMMAN Jordan Liam Neeson got a little break from being famous Sitting on the floor of a community...

Who will be the Arab world’s best innovator?

JEDDAH Viewers of edutainment reality show Stars of Science from Marrakesh to Muscat will soon...

Brad Pitt cleared of child abuse

LOS ANGELES Brad Pitt has been cleared after an investigation into whether he behaved abusively...

Mouthwatering Egyptian recipes ... with the magic of mother’s touch

In the last ten years The American University in Cairo Press has published several Egyptian...

Around Arab News

Egyptian actor Mahmoud Abdel Aziz dies aged 70

CAIRO Iconic Egyptian actor Mahmoud Abdel Aziz who starred in more than 90 feature films and...

Shoura members commend study on Saudization

RIYADH Shoura Council members praised the royal endorsement of a study on the labor market...

German official hails Saudi efforts to stabilize region

JEDDAH BERLIN A delegation of the Saudi Shoura Council members headed by Khalid bin Abdullah Al...

Saudi Arabia mourns Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman led funeral prayers for Prince Turki bin...

UN member states warned of Iran’s deadly policies

NEW YORK Iran s repeated intervention in the internal affairs of Arab countries has come under...

Russia seeks UN guarantees for new Aleppo humanitarian pauses

MOSCOW The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday it would need the UN mission in Syria to...

Tourism creates 1.3 million jobs for Saudis

RIYADH Statistical and survey studies conducted by the Tourism Information and Research Center of...

No backing off on Umrah fee, says Saudi Ministry of Haj

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah have denied rumors published in the Pakistani media and...

GCC labor ministers’ talks to focus on foreign workers

RIYADH The GCC labor and social development ministers are meeting Sunday for talks of mutual...

Envoy leads Ethiopian Flag Day event

RIYADH The Ethiopian Embassy in the Saudi capital celebrated Flag Day recently to shore up...

Block them all: Priyanka slams ‘coward’ body shamers

MUMBAI Priyanka Chopra has been having a phenomenally successful run in the US where she s...

IMDb challenges law against posting celeb ages online

LOS ANGELES Many actors think there ought to be a law against posting their ages online and...

Taylor Swift stalker arrested at Texas airport

AUSTIN Texas A Texas man accused of stalking singer Taylor Swift in Austin Texas has been charged...

’Depressed’ De Niro backs anti-Trump protests

LOS ANGELES Robert De Niro gave anti Donald Trump protesters across the United States his backing...

’Kung Fu Yoga’ poster features Dubai skyscrapers

DUBAI A poster of the Dubai filmed Kung Fu Yoga was launched showcasing the emirate s iconic...

Note of caution: NRIs in Gulf concerned over demonetization

JEDDAH As the Narendra Modi government demonetized 500 and 1 000 rupee currency notes on Nov 8...